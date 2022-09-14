Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols steps closer to 700 with another clutch home run for Cardinals (Video)
Albert Pujols blasted career home run No. 698 at the perfect moment for the Cardinals proving his chase for 700 is as much about the team as the individual. Albert Pujols is just two home runs from joining the elite 700 club. On Friday night, he came through with No....
New York Mets legend John Stearns dies aged 71 as MLB teams pay tribute to four-time All-Star
FORMER New York Mets star John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. A four-time All-Star, Stearns was known as 'Bad Dude' and played for the Mets between 1975 to 1984. The catcher was also a talented football player in college and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 1973 NFL Draft.
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
New owner may have drastic plans for Derek Jeter’s $22 million mansion
A sad fate may await the massive Tampa mansion once owned by Derek Jeter and rented by Tom Brady. Tampa city records apparently show that a commercial demolition permit was filed for the address of 58 Bahama Circle, which is where the Davis Islands mansion formerly owned by Jeter is located.
What’s wrong with Braves closer Kenley Jansen, and why removing him is premature
The Atlanta Braves have a Kenley Jansen problem, but now is not the time to demote the closer. Although Kenley Jansen has struggled mightily of late in save situations, now is not the time to consider demoting the Atlanta Braves closer. While the former Los Angeles Dodger has 33 saves...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star
The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 143 (expanded)
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard.
MLB・
4-Time MLB All-Star Has Died At 71
The baseball world is mourning the loss of a former player who passed away earlier this week. John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. "John Stearns has passed away. 4-time All-Star, beloved...
Ronald Acuña injury update: Exactly what Braves fans need before the playoffs
With the Braves getting ever-closer to clinching a playoff berth — and perhaps even beating the Mets out for the NL East — they received some much-anticipated good news on Ronald Acuña. Acuña gave an update on his ailing knee, which has impacted him the entire season...
Former Mets All-Star Catcher John Stearns Dies
Nicknamed “Bad Dude,” the former No. 2 draft pick spent almost all of his career in New York.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Harrison Bader gets three hits in fourth rehab game
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 3-5 vs. Worcester Red Sox. Luis Severino 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 6 K — felt good after potential final rehab start. Deivi García 2 IP, 1 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, HBP (loss) Zach...
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/16/22
NY Post | Jon Heyman: Although Derek Jeter was celebrated at Yankee Stadium last week, he mentioned that he hopes to see a lot more of the fans. That quote circulated and caused a lot of people to wonder what he meant by that. Here’s what it doesn’t mean: he won’t be the next Yankees’ GM, so Brian Cashman doesn’t have to worry about that.
Joe Benigno: Mets 'never getting to the World Series' if they don't win division
Joe Benigno says the Mets can kiss their World Series hopes goodbye if they don’t finish the job and win the National League East over the Braves.
Orioles release Kelvin Gutierrez
The Orioles released third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez yesterday, as first indicated on the transaction log at MiLB.com. He would have been a minor league free agent this offseason anyhow and will now get an early jump on trying to secure a new landing spot for the 2023 season, likely on a minor league contract.
Braves and Mets Both Sweep, Mets Maintain One-Game Lead in NL East Race
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves each completed a sweep of their respective weekend series Sunday, with the Braves sweeping the Philadelphia Phillies and the Mets taking four straight from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Mets lead the Braves by one game in the National League East division race.
