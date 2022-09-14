ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star

The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
QUEENS, NY
Pinstripe Alley

The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 143 (expanded)

Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard.
MLB
The Spun

4-Time MLB All-Star Has Died At 71

The baseball world is mourning the loss of a former player who passed away earlier this week. John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. "John Stearns has passed away. 4-time All-Star, beloved...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/16/22

NY Post | Jon Heyman: Although Derek Jeter was celebrated at Yankee Stadium last week, he mentioned that he hopes to see a lot more of the fans. That quote circulated and caused a lot of people to wonder what he meant by that. Here’s what it doesn’t mean: he won’t be the next Yankees’ GM, so Brian Cashman doesn’t have to worry about that.
BRONX, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles release Kelvin Gutierrez

The Orioles released third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez yesterday, as first indicated on the transaction log at MiLB.com. He would have been a minor league free agent this offseason anyhow and will now get an early jump on trying to secure a new landing spot for the 2023 season, likely on a minor league contract.
BALTIMORE, MD

