NY Post | Jon Heyman: Although Derek Jeter was celebrated at Yankee Stadium last week, he mentioned that he hopes to see a lot more of the fans. That quote circulated and caused a lot of people to wonder what he meant by that. Here’s what it doesn’t mean: he won’t be the next Yankees’ GM, so Brian Cashman doesn’t have to worry about that.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO