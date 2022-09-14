Read full article on original website
Medical oxygen generators serve as the guardians of Covid patients in intensive care
It is reported that the WHO is now doing all it can to provide key equipment and supplies, such as mobile hospitals and laboratory supplies, to help countries hit by Covid-19 get through. To guarantee the enough supply of medical oxygen generators required for the treatment of Covid patients and other patients, everyone at Wuxi Hail Roll Fone Science&Technology Co., Ltd. goes into overdrive to produce medical oxygen generators, medical masks and other medical supplies, so as to provide timely assistance to hospitals at home and abroad.Why are medical oxygen generators so important in the Covid-19 crisis?
KneeWorx Introduces a Breakthrough Treatment for Knees to Renew Worn Cartilage and Cushion Old, Tired Knees
Its Walking on A Cloud Protocol™ allows doctors to correctly insert a knee injection directly into the problem area using new technology. KneeWorx, a specialized medical center for osteoarthritis treatment, introduces its new medication for worn cartilage and tired knees. Walking on A Cloud Protocol™ or growth-factor therapy is the center’s breakthrough treatment for osteoarthritis which uses a cutting-edge technology called fluoroscopic guidance. This technology allows doctors to see inside the knee area in real-time, ensuring that injections carrying the treatment go exactly to the problem area.
Even mild COVID raises the chance of heart attack and stroke. What to know about the risks ahead
A concerning report recently published in Nature Medicine suggests even a mild case of COVID can increase the long-term risks of serious cardiovascular diseases such as stroke, heart attack and heart failure. The study highlights our limited understanding of the full consequences of COVID infection and the long-term impact of the COVID pandemic. Australia has now reported more than 10 million cases of acute COVID infection and more than 14,000 deaths, with at least 600 million more people infected worldwide. The immediate effects of COVID infection on the heart have been well documented, with myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle)...
