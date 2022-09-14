Read full article on original website
Semtech Reveals Production of FiberEdge® Transimpedance Amplifiers (TIA) Integrated Circuit (IC) to Enable Industry’s Best Chipset Performance for 5G Deployments
BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- ECOC 2022 -- Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced production of GN1700, Semtech’s FiberEdge® linear transimpedance amplifiers (TIA) to enable emerging 50Gbps PAM4 5G front haul and mid haul deployments. The GN1700 is paired with Semtech’s Tri-Edge™ GN2255 and GN2256 bidirectional clock data recovery (CDR) with driver ICs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005065/en/ The FiberEdge® GN1700 is a linear TIA for 50Gbps PAM4 SFP56 PAM4 5G wireless optical modules (Graphic: Business Wire)
Semtech Releases FiberEdge® Linear Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Driver for 400G and 800G Data Centers
BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- -- ECOC 2022--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced the immediate availability of the GN1848, a new addition to the FiberEdge® platform of PAM4 chipsets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005067/en/ The GN1848 is a quad 56GBd PAM4 VCSEL driver offering best-in-class performance and low cost for short-reach optical links (Graphic: Business Wire)
Semtech Announces Demonstration of Groundbreaking 200G per Lane FiberEdge® Physical Medium Dependent (PMD) Chipset at ECOC 2022
BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- ECOC 2022 – Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced its groundbreaking demonstration of 200G per lane technology utilizing its latest industry-leading FiberEdge® PMD chip developments. Semtech will demonstrate the chipset at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) 2022 in its demonstration of a 200Gbps PAM4 signal over a 2 km single mode optical fiber link. The PMD chips also utilize Semtech’s latest FiberEdge developments of a 200G PAM4 quad linear transimpedance amplifier (TIA) and a 200G PAM4 single channel linear EML driver. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005063/en/ New chipset paves the way to 200G PAM4 per lane technology deployment to enable 1.6T and 3.2T optical module deployments (Graphic: Business Wire)
Semtech Releases 250μm Channel Pitch FiberEdge® Linear Transimpedance Amplifier (TIA) for 400G and 800G Data Center Applications at ECOC 2022
BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- ECOC 2022 -- Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced the immediate availability of the GN1816, a new addition to the FiberEdge® platform of PAM4 TIAs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005066/en/ The GN1816 is a quad 56GBd PAM4 TIA offering best-in-class performance and low cost for short-reach optical links and very high-density single mode fiber applications (Graphic: Business Wire)
Semtech Releases 50Gbps Tri-Edge™ CDR Integrated Circuit (IC) Solution
BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- ECOC 2022 -- Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced production of its Tri-Edge™ GN2256. The GN2256 is a bidirectional analog PAM4 CDR with an integrated differential driver offering ultra-low latency, low power and use of low cost 25Gbps bandwidth optics to operate at 50Gbps PAM4. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005068/en/ The Tri-Edge™ GN2256, now in production, addresses 50Gbps PAM4 deployments suitable for 5G front haul deployments (Graphic: Business Wire)
Medical oxygen generators serve as the guardians of Covid patients in intensive care
It is reported that the WHO is now doing all it can to provide key equipment and supplies, such as mobile hospitals and laboratory supplies, to help countries hit by Covid-19 get through. To guarantee the enough supply of medical oxygen generators required for the treatment of Covid patients and other patients, everyone at Wuxi Hail Roll Fone Science&Technology Co., Ltd. goes into overdrive to produce medical oxygen generators, medical masks and other medical supplies, so as to provide timely assistance to hospitals at home and abroad.Why are medical oxygen generators so important in the Covid-19 crisis?
Skyfarm Construction LLC Is The Leading General Contractor In Santa Rosa, CA.
Skyfarm Construction LLC is a superior contractor in Santa Rosa, providing remodeling, new construction, and designing solutions to residents in the locality. The top-rated general contractor shared the qualities that make Skyfarm Construction LLC the most prioritized Santa Rosa general contractor. (Santa Rosa, CA, August 2022) In a website post,...
