Record Sales Results & Global Expansion of Swiss Based Cybersecurity, Internet Privacy & Data Management Services: Sekur Private Data Ltd. (Stock Symbol: SWISF)

Biden says US would defend Taiwan but denies ‘One China’ policy has changed
President Joe Biden said US troops would come to Taiwan’s defence in the event of an attack by the People’s Republic of China but stressed that longstanding American policy towards the island has not changed under his administration.Mr Biden told CBS News’ 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley that the US still abides by the policy laid out in a series of diplomatic notes between Washington and Beijing and the Jimmy Carter-era Taiwan Relations Act, under which the US acknowledges that “all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a...
Thailand expects $64.5 billion in 2023 tourism revenue -govt spox
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand expects to earn 2.38 trillion baht ($64.50 billion) in tourism revenue in 2023, a government official said on Monday. The government wants tourism next year to reach 80% of its 2019, pre-pandemic level, as the key growth sector is starting to see a recovery as the pandemic eases, said government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.
China set to keep lending benchmarks unchanged amid yuan pressure
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China is expected to keep lending benchmarks unchanged this week, a poll of market participants showed, with authorities seen holding off monetary easing in the short-term to avoid more depreciation pressure on the currency.
Russian pop icon Alla Pugacheva criticizes Ukraine invasion, asks to be labeled 'foreign agent'
Alla Pugacheva, a hugely and broadly popular pop singer in Russia since the Soviet era, criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Sunday. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been facing increasing internal criticism of the war since Russian forces were pushed out of Kharkiv province in an ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive, and Putin conceded at a recent summit of allies that China and India have "concerns" about his foreign adventure. But Pugacheva seems to have been pushed into dissent by Russia labeling her husband Maxim Galkin a "foreign agent" over his criticism of the war.
U.S. Green village base in Syria targeted in failed rocket attack
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. military officials said their Green Village military base in northeastern Syria was targeted in a failed rocket attack on Sunday. U.S. Central Command said in a brief statement that shortly after 7 p.m., local time, three 107 mm rockets were fired at the base where U.S. and Coalition forces and equipment are stationed.
F1 is the biggest party weekend of the year in Singapore, but it'll easily set you back thousands of dollars. We broke down the prices.
The S$9,898 Formula 1 Paddock Club package lets attendees watch the race from an air-conditioned suite above the pit garages.
Medical oxygen generators serve as the guardians of Covid patients in intensive care
It is reported that the WHO is now doing all it can to provide key equipment and supplies, such as mobile hospitals and laboratory supplies, to help countries hit by Covid-19 get through. To guarantee the enough supply of medical oxygen generators required for the treatment of Covid patients and other patients, everyone at Wuxi Hail Roll Fone Science&Technology Co., Ltd. goes into overdrive to produce medical oxygen generators, medical masks and other medical supplies, so as to provide timely assistance to hospitals at home and abroad.Why are medical oxygen generators so important in the Covid-19 crisis?
Monday briefing: ‘The hearts and people’s cockles will be warmed’
Good morning from Parliament Square, where thousands of people have already gathered for Britain’s first state funeral since the death of Winston Churchill. It’s a little chilly, but the skies are clear, and the crowd is in good spirits which occasionally dissolve into quiet displays of mourning – for the Queen, for an era, for the inescapable passage of time. “What does she mean to me?” says Sophie Carruthers, who got in by train from Leeds last night and hasn’t been to bed. “What a question. She means everything.”
