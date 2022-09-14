Read full article on original website
KIII TV3
TROPICAL UPDATE: Fiona expected to turn north in the Atlantic next week
Tropical Storm Fiona is forecast to move west/northwest through the weekend. A north turn is expected early next week. No threat to Texas at this time.
KIII TV3
TROPICAL UPDATE: Fiona continues west toward Caribbean
Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to maintain tropical storm strength across the Caribbean Islands. A turn north is still expected. Something to watch for Texas.
