FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
lawrenceks.org
Reminder: Join us for LPRD’s Bike Rodeo and Helmet Giveaway tomorrow
Lawrence Parks and Recreation will be partnering with the Lawrence Police Department and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical to host a Bike Rodeo and Helmet Giveaway for children and families this Saturday. The Bike Rodeo and Helmet Giveaway will be held 9-11 a.m. Saturday, September 17 in the parking lot...
lawrenceks.org
UPDATE: Eagle Bend Golf Course aeration rescheduled for October
Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department’s Eagle Bend Golf Course, 1250 E. 902 Road, is postponing next week’s aeration of the greens until early October due to forecasted heat indices. Aeration is now scheduled for Tuesday-Wednesday, Oct. 4-5. The golf course will be closed during this process, which will...
lawrenceks.org
LPRD offers Intermediate Ukulele class for returning performers
Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department’s Lifelong Recreation division is offering a class for those wishing to fine-tune their ukulele skills. Intermediate Ukulele is for ukulele players 25 years-old and older who already know basic chords and chord progressions. Focus for this class is on fingerpicking, reading tablature and advanced chord shapes such as bar and diminished chord shapes. There is a prerequisite of two sessions of the Beginning Ukulele course or prior consent from the instructor. Ukuleles and tuners are not provided.
