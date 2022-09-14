Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department’s Lifelong Recreation division is offering a class for those wishing to fine-tune their ukulele skills. Intermediate Ukulele is for ukulele players 25 years-old and older who already know basic chords and chord progressions. Focus for this class is on fingerpicking, reading tablature and advanced chord shapes such as bar and diminished chord shapes. There is a prerequisite of two sessions of the Beginning Ukulele course or prior consent from the instructor. Ukuleles and tuners are not provided.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO