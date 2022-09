(Image credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen / Getty)

Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard is set to come out of his extended break from racing and finish his season with the CRO Race and Il Lombardia, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 25-year-old Dane has not raced since winning the Tour in July, following a hard-fought scrap with Tadej Pogacar (UAE-Team Emirates), who was second.