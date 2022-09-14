Read full article on original website
Related
'A real privilege': Last mourners leave Westminster Hall as lying-in-state ends
Queueing to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state was a “real privilege,” according to the last mourners who left Westminster Hall after queueing closed on Sunday, 18 September, ahead of Her Majesty’s state funeral on Monday.“I felt a real privilege to be able to do that... [It feels] very very special, [I’m] very honoured,” Christina Heerey, who said she was the last person to leave Westminster Hall, said.Hundreds of thousands of people have filed past the coffin since the lying in state opened to members of the public last Wednesday evening.Sign up to our newsletters.
U.K.・
Biden warns China and Russia, hedges on seeking reelection
President Joe Biden issued forceful warnings to China and Russia on Sunday and expressed optimism over the US economic rebound, but surprised many by hedging on whether he'll seek reelection. In another tough message to the United States' biggest economic and geopolitical rival, Biden said he had warned President Xi Jinping not to support Russia militarily in its invasion of Ukraine.
Comments / 0