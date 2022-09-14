If You Had A Negative Experience Being A Part Of A Fraternity Or Sorority, Tell Me About It
College students join Greek life for various reasons.Trinity University
Some people might have or had positive, productive experiences in their sorority or fraternity.Delta Sigma Phi
Others might have had the oppositive experience where they regret ever joining Greek life in the first place.Linfield University
I'm turning to the Buzzfeed Community to ask: if you're someone who regrets 'going Greek,' what are some of the not-so-great things you experienced? And if you knew of these things prior, would you still have joined?
Maybe you were a victim of hazing and it was a traumatizing experience.Trinity University
Perhaps you experienced bullying and it had a lasting effect on you.
Or maybe you found your sorority or fraternity to be full of gossip and cliques — something that you regret being a part of.
Whatever your experience was like, I want to hear about it. Share it with me in this anonymous form or in the comments below.
Some responses might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community .
