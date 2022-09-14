ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You Had A Negative Experience Being A Part Of A Fraternity Or Sorority, Tell Me About It

By Fabiana Buontempo
 3 days ago

College students join Greek life for various reasons.

Trinity University

Some people might have or had positive, productive experiences in their sorority or fraternity.

Delta Sigma Phi

Others might have had the oppositive experience where they regret ever joining Greek life in the first place.

Linfield University

I'm turning to the Buzzfeed Community to ask: if you're someone who regrets 'going Greek,' what are some of the not-so-great things you experienced? And if you knew of these things prior, would you still have joined?

Maybe you were a victim of hazing and it was a traumatizing experience.

Trinity University

Perhaps you experienced bullying and it had a lasting effect on you.

Sorrapong / Getty Images/iStockphoto / Via Getty Images

Or maybe you found your sorority or fraternity to be full of gossip and cliques — something that you regret being a part of.

Brynn Anderson / Via AP

Whatever your experience was like, I want to hear about it. Share it with me in this anonymous form or in the comments below.

Some responses might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community .

