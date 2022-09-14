Read full article on original website
Gallery: Low Country Hook Ocean Race
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Chatham Sailing Club and The Yacht Club of Hilton Head Island held its 7th Annual Low Country Hook Race on Saturday. Check out the photo gallery below!
Gallery: Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame Grand Opening
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame celebrated its grand opening on Saturday. Check out the photo gallery below!
eatitandlikeit.com
5 Great Savannah Burgers plus 2
Thanks to those who joined us for our season premiere of Eat It and Like It with Jesse Blanco. We mixed it up this week, but in doing so, offered you a look at 5 great burgers in Savannah. If you missed it, here they are. Keep two things in mind: We all know about Green Truck Pub. We loved their burgers. We are going for 5 others. And…this is not a ranking. At all.
WSAV-TV
Where has Bunny Ware been this week?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What an exciting week full of fun events! Our Bunny Ware takes us on an adventure throughout the low-country to experience what our social scene has to offer. She visited the American Legion Post 184‘s Order of St. George Award Ceremony to Colonel (Ret.) Jim Vejar, the United Way Campaign Kickoff, and The Pooler Chamber‘s Business After Hours event hosted by the Step One Automotive Group.
‘I love them boys’: Reynard Ellis holds no grudges facing Georgia Southern
Reynard Ellis holds no ill will towards his former team. No vengeance. No blood feud. No score to settle or axe to grind. Ellis left the Georgia Southern program almost two years ago, following a late-season rift between himself and the former coaching staff, and chose to sit out the entire 2021 season while completing his undergraduate degree and awaiting an opportunity to emerge from the transfer portal.
Location for Walker, Warnock debate in Savannah announced
Savannah's District Live at Plant Riverside music venue will be the site for the Georgia Senatorial Debate between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Hershel Walker.
Pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC hosting gas giveaway in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — 34N22, the pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC, will be hosting a gas giveaway today to highlight the 40-year high inflation and crippling gas prices. The gas giveaway will follow previously held successful giveaway events in Atlanta, Albany, Columbus, Macon and Washington that have received state and national attention. Savannah area customers who buy gas at the Chevron on […]
WJCL
Fill up the fridge for free: Savannah organization offers residents chance to collect free groceries
Savannah, Ga. — According to federal data, grocery prices are more than 10% higher than they were last summer, but a Savannah organization is helping provide some relief. Neighbors Feed Neighbors in Savannah opens the doors at the Immanuel Baptist Church every third Saturday of each month. Their goal is to help stock the fridge of hundreds of Chatham County residents.
The Post and Courier
Owner of Savannah's Back in the Day Bakery swings by Post House for specialty brunch
MOUNT PLEASANT — Back in the Day Bakery co-owner Cheryl Day has made her mark on the Savannah, Ga., community since opening the bakery serving scratch-made Southern goods with her husband Griffith in 2002. Day, a 2015 James Beard Award semifinalist in the Outstanding Baker category, last year released...
blufftontoday.com
News About Town: Cook named USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen
Cook named USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen. Kinley Cook is the new USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen. Cook is the daughter of Allen and Courtney Brown Cook. She competed in many different phases of competition including casual wear, fun fashion/runway, interview, evening gown, cover model, and academic success. She will represent South Carolina and compete in the UNM National Pageant on July 2-8, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida.
wtoc.com
Phil the Neighborhoods starts at Isle of Hope Marina
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just weeks until thousands of people Phil the Park, the Savannah Philharmonic is filling neighborhoods. “This gift of music,” said Tina Weil, an attendee. Families packed out the Isle of Hope Marina for the kick off with their drinks and lawn chairs. Some people have...
Habitat for Humanity gives keys to new homeowner on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Habitat for Humanity dedicated its newest home to a deserving family on Hilton Head Island on Thursday. For the Diaz family, it was a ribbon cutting for more than a house, but a better future. The Diaz family all put in the hours. along with ‘volunteers, to make this […]
SCHEDULE: Savannah Jazz Festival 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Jazz Festival returns this year for its 41st festival. It’s set to kick off Tuesday, Sept. 20 and runs through Sept. 25. WSAV News 3 is proud to once again partner with the Savannah Jazz Festival. Check out the full schedule below, and log on to wsav.com/savannahjazzfestival to watch live. Tuesday, […]
WJCL
Savannah restaurant damaged in fire set to reopen to public
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A popular Savannah restaurant will be re-opening its doors on Tuesday. Belford's Savannah, located at City Market, will open at 4 p.m. for dinner service. A kitchen fire back in April closed the restaurant for several months. Belford's is known for its seafood, steaks and wines.
blufftontoday.com
Dailey named 50th Gopher Hill Festival grand marshal
The Gopher Hill Festival, in its 50th year, recently named its grand marshal, who has been a staple in organizing the festival and its events. Linda Dailey, current Gopher Hill Festival chairperson, will serve as grand marshal, the festival committee announced. This year's festival will be Thursday, Oct. 6-Saturday, Oct....
Eater
9 Standout Spots for Brunch in Savannah
When in the South, brunch is not only popular but quite possibly a requirement. After a night out in Savannah, nothing compares to sitting at brunch overlooking the squares with water, coffee, and a bloody mary. While tourists and locals descend on Savannah for its history and beauty, the culinary experience is starting to become the main event rather than an afterthought. Here’s where to brunch in Savannah.
From Long Island to Savannah, sailing impacts a family for generations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Singer and songwriter Christopher Cross wrote the song Sailing (1979), which included the lyrics, “And if the wind is right you can sail away and find tranquility.” Peace, tranquility, and joy are some words that people use to describe the reasons why they sail. Others see it as a competitive sport. […]
wtoc.com
Brooklet Peanut Festival returns this weekend
BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - Slowly but surely, we see traditions return that went on hiatus during the pandemic. This weekend in Bulloch County, people will once again return to Brooklet for the annual Peanut Festival. Flash back to the second Saturday of September 2019 and none of us at the...
Savannah cemetery to be condemned due to poor conditions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Evergreen Cemetery, a place that has been at the center of numerous complaints and failed upkeep, will be condemned. The grave site has been serving the Savannah community since the early 1930s, but in the last decade, the cemetery fell victim to neglect due to the death of the grave site […]
Garden City grub worth the drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Garden City is a small city with less than 10,000 residents as of 2020. It is sandwiched in between Pooler and Savannah, with some residents living only 15 minutes away from downtown Savannah. If you’re looking for somewhere to go to grab a bite, you should consider giving Garden City a […]
