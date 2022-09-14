Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Free Admission to Local Art Festival Includes Live Music, Dance Performances & More!Dianna CarneyWestborough, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
Worcester Public Schools looking to fill a number of job openings
WORCESTER, Mass. — As students and teachers return to the classroom, Worcester public schools are in need to fill multiple job openings throughout their district. The Worcester school system serves over 23,000 students in a diverse college town setting and they are looking for people to join their team.
Speech therapist with ALS continues teaching, inspired by students
ACTON - Together at their dining room table, Belinda Paul sees her team. There's so much love in this Acton home, and laughter; A family to quite literally, lean on. "Last Tuesday, that's when they said it's ALS," Belinda said. The progressive neurodegenerative disease steals the ability to move, and breathe, and speak. It's that gift of speech that Belinda has given to so many. She's been a speech and language pathologist for 20 years, now working with special needs students at the Daley Middle School in Lowell. "When I got out of my car that next...
harvardpress.com
All-new Groton Hill Music Center offers community, education, and performance
Turning in at 122 Old Ayer Road in Groton, one catches only a glimpse of the building on top of the hill. The long tarred driveway curves up and around and then opens into an expansive parking area. But one’s eye is immediately drawn to the impressive building that is the Groton Hill Music Center, new home of Indian Hill Music, opened to the region Sept. 6.
City Hosting Public Meeting on Monday for 149 W. Boylston Dr. Property
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester's Department of Public Works and Parks and other organizations are initiating the Master Plan process for the parcel at 149 West Boylston Dr. with the first of two public meetings on Monday. The DPW is partnering with the University of Massachusetts Amherst College of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Auburn woman battling ALS helps raise money for a cure
AUBURN, Mass. - This Sunday, hundreds of people will gather at Polar Park for the 2022 Worcester Walk to Defeat ALS. One of the walk's participants, Diane Anas, was diagnosed with bulbar onset ALS in June 2021. She's no longer able to speak, so she communicates through writing using a device called a Boogie Board.
Racial equity audits of two Worcester departments reveal depth of systemic racism: ‘People of color are simply ignored’
People of color who work for the city of Worcester have felt excluded, ignored and fearful, according to a report detailing racial equity audits of two city departments – Human Resources and Health & Human Services. The audit found there is a lack of opportunity to advance for people...
WCVB
Breakthrough for Vitiligo
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
worcestermag.com
Adoption Option: Meet Bullwinkle!
Bullwinkle is a super sweet, playful boy who enjoys the company of other dogs. Bullwinkle is approximately 2 years old, is easy going, and makes friends wherever he goes. His wonderful disposition along with that adorable face is sure to win your heart. Bullwinkle has not lived with cats or children, but a home with another dog and an active person or family would suit him just fine. Contact us at dogs@worcesterarl.org to meet this gorgeous boy today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natickreport.com
Natick Business Buzz: A visit to the Muffin House; Royal Smoke Shop wafts onto Rte. 9; New program for nurse practitioner faculty
Somehow we’d never made it over the Muffin House Café(325 N. Main St.) until this week, when in our quest to go everywhere in Natick we braved the never-ending construction mess on Rte. 27. We got there during the 8am rush, along with high school students and others...
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Worcester; residents encouraged to be on alert
An invasive insect that has been seen throughout the northeast U.S. has now been detected in Worcester, officials say. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources detected the spotted lanternfly in the area, according to a Facebook post from the city of Worcester. Residents are encouraged to be on alert for the insects and report if they see one.
I-Team: Advocates say nursing home crisis could be looming
DEDHAM - Residents at Dedham Healthcare say they have complained for years about the unsanitary and unsafe conditions. One long term patient who didn't want to be identified told the I-Team said, "it's been a nightmare." "Dirty linen, bugs everywhere, the food is spoiled and expired, the place has cockroaches, mice. I've been bitten before by the bugs," the patient said. "There's people in here that are your loved ones that are 80-90 years some with severe mental issues, severe medical issues that are being neglected." The nursing home is owned by Next Step Healthcare, LLC. ...
Thornes Marketplace becoming canvas for wall mural
Thornes Marketplace in Northampton is becoming a canvas for a Florida artist who will paint a nature-inspired piece on the back side of the building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Big E returns to full capacity of vendors, performances and events
West Springfield will be a busy place for the next few weeks as The Big E kicks off Friday morning.
Military Appreciation Day at The Big E
It was military appreciation day on Friday at The Big E, which means vendors and Veteran support services were set up along the Avenue of States.
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!
(MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you're a fan of carving them, eating parts of them, or just looking at them, these fun pumpkin-themed festivals are sure to be a hit for every member of the family!
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Central MA Halloween Lights!
Some families love to decorate with Christmas lights and some do it for Halloween! Here is where you can find scary and not-so-scary Halloween displays to delight the whole family. Check the websites before heading out for the evening. Weather and family commitments may close the display on any given...
Boston Globe
Why you should serve on your condo board. Really.
In many instances, it can be a case of ‘better me than them.’. Volunteer work may conjure images of philanthropy and gestures of goodwill, but in the case of volunteering to sit on a condo board, those in the know say it’s more like being a human punching bag.
nerej.com
JM Coull wins 2016 ABC National Safety Excellence Award at diamond level
Maynard, MA JM Coull received its ABC National Safety Excellence Award for 2016. In order to be eligible, firms must have achieved a 2016 ABC Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP) Award at the Diamond, Platinum, or Gold level. JMC was qualified at the Diamond level. JMC has achieved Diamond status for the last six years.
worcestermag.com
Five Things to Do: Greek Festival, Music Worcester and more ...
The St. Spyridon Grecian Festival, a popular biennial tradition since the first festival was held in 1976, returns with Greek food, Agora (Bazaar) shopping, cultural displays, Greek dance performances, the Cathedral Tour, dancing under the stars, "music that makes you feel as if you were transported onto a Greek Island," and more.
country1025.com
3 of Massachusetts’ 20 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close Permanently
Bed Bath & Beyond announced in August that it will be closing around 150 stores and laying off 20% of it’s workforce as a part of a financial restructuring. We now know which Massachusetts locations will close. 3 Bay State locations are on the list – Dorchester, Milford, and Seekonk. The closing dates have yet to be announced but our thoughts are with anybody whose jobs will be affected as a result.
Comments / 1