ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holden, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Speech therapist with ALS continues teaching, inspired by students

ACTON - Together at their dining room table, Belinda Paul sees her team. There's so much love in this Acton home, and laughter; A family to quite literally, lean on. "Last Tuesday, that's when they said it's ALS," Belinda said. The progressive neurodegenerative disease steals the ability to move, and breathe, and speak. It's that gift of speech that Belinda has given to so many. She's been a speech and language pathologist for 20 years, now working with special needs students at the Daley Middle School in Lowell. "When I got out of my car that next...
ACTON, MA
harvardpress.com

All-new Groton Hill Music Center offers community, education, and performance

Turning in at 122 Old Ayer Road in Groton, one catches only a glimpse of the building on top of the hill. The long tarred driveway curves up and around and then opens into an expansive parking area. But one’s eye is immediately drawn to the impressive building that is the Groton Hill Music Center, new home of Indian Hill Music, opened to the region Sept. 6.
GROTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Holden, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Auburn woman battling ALS helps raise money for a cure

AUBURN, Mass. - This Sunday, hundreds of people will gather at Polar Park for the 2022 Worcester Walk to Defeat ALS. One of the walk's participants, Diane Anas, was diagnosed with bulbar onset ALS in June 2021. She's no longer able to speak, so she communicates through writing using a device called a Boogie Board.
AUBURN, MA
WCVB

Breakthrough for Vitiligo

NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
BOSTON, MA
worcestermag.com

Adoption Option: Meet Bullwinkle!

Bullwinkle is a super sweet, playful boy who enjoys the company of other dogs. Bullwinkle is approximately 2 years old, is easy going, and makes friends wherever he goes. His wonderful disposition along with that adorable face is sure to win your heart. Bullwinkle has not lived with cats or children, but a home with another dog and an active person or family would suit him just fine. Contact us at dogs@worcesterarl.org to meet this gorgeous boy today.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Ecc
CBS Boston

I-Team: Advocates say nursing home crisis could be looming

DEDHAM - Residents at Dedham Healthcare say they have complained for years about the unsanitary and unsafe conditions. One long term patient who didn't want to be identified told the I-Team said, "it's been a nightmare." "Dirty linen, bugs everywhere, the food is spoiled and expired, the place has cockroaches, mice. I've been bitten before by the bugs," the patient said. "There's people in here that are your loved ones that are 80-90 years some with severe mental issues, severe medical issues that are being neglected." The nursing home is owned by Next Step Healthcare, LLC. ...
DEDHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WWLP

Military Appreciation Day at The Big E

It was military appreciation day on Friday at The Big E, which means vendors and Veteran support services were set up along the Avenue of States.
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Central MA Halloween Lights!

Some families love to decorate with Christmas lights and some do it for Halloween! Here is where you can find scary and not-so-scary Halloween displays to delight the whole family. Check the websites before heading out for the evening. Weather and family commitments may close the display on any given...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston Globe

Why you should serve on your condo board. Really.

In many instances, it can be a case of ‘better me than them.’. Volunteer work may conjure images of philanthropy and gestures of goodwill, but in the case of volunteering to sit on a condo board, those in the know say it’s more like being a human punching bag.
BOSTON, MA
nerej.com

JM Coull wins 2016 ABC National Safety Excellence Award at diamond level

Maynard, MA JM Coull received its ABC National Safety Excellence Award for 2016. In order to be eligible, firms must have achieved a 2016 ABC Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP) Award at the Diamond, Platinum, or Gold level. JMC was qualified at the Diamond level. JMC has achieved Diamond status for the last six years.
MAYNARD, MA
worcestermag.com

Five Things to Do: Greek Festival, Music Worcester and more ...

The St. Spyridon Grecian Festival, a popular biennial tradition since the first festival was held in 1976, returns with Greek food, Agora (Bazaar) shopping, cultural displays, Greek dance performances, the Cathedral Tour, dancing under the stars, "music that makes you feel as if you were transported onto a Greek Island," and more.
country1025.com

3 of Massachusetts’ 20 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close Permanently

Bed Bath & Beyond announced in August that it will be closing around 150 stores and laying off 20% of it’s workforce as a part of a financial restructuring. We now know which Massachusetts locations will close. 3 Bay State locations are on the list – Dorchester, Milford, and Seekonk. The closing dates have yet to be announced but our thoughts are with anybody whose jobs will be affected as a result.

Comments / 0

Community Policy