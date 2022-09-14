ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

247Sports

Top takes from No. 22 Penn State's easier-than-expected win at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — No. 22 Penn State dominated unranked Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium here Saturday, in a 41-12 win that for all practical purposes went about as well as possible. The Nittany Lions emerged at 3-0 overall, appeared to be relatively healthy, had balanced efforts on both sides of the ball and were able to go deep into their bench against an SEC opponent on the road.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

In His Own Words: Harsin on being routed by Penn State

In a shocking result, Auburn was spanked on its home field by No. 22 Penn State on Saturday afternoon, 41-12, marking the worst home loss for the Tigers in a decade (38-0 to Georgia in 2012). Here's everything Bryan Harsin said postgame about his team's deflating loss early in the season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Bryan Harsin on hot-seat talk at Auburn: 'I can't control that'

AUBURN, Alabama — Here's a stunner: An Auburn football coach is being pressed about his job security. A narrow loss to No.22 Penn State may not have induced many eye rolls on Saturday. But the Tigers were drubbed 41-12 on their hom4 in the program's biggest loss at Jordan-Hare Stadium since rival Georgia rolled over them 38-0 during the 2012 season.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

247Sports

