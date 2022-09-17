Michigan is perfect through two games and on pace to stay that way through three as it hosts UConn in college football's Week 3 action on Saturday.

J.J. McCarthy steps in at quarterback for the Wolverines, much to the distress of Cade McNamara, who helped lead this team to the College Football Playoff a year ago, but is now riding the bench.

Here's what you need to know about the Week 3 matchup at the Big House.

Michigan vs. UConn football preview, prediction

Week 3 college football schedule: Michigan vs. UConn

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Line: Michigan -46.5

O/U: 59.5

Moneyline: N/A

FPI pick: Michigan 99.3%

What you need to know

UConn: Not a lot to hang your hat on for the Huskies, but watch how they run the ball early. It's something UConn does well, averaging around 5.1 ypc and have a near-400 yard back in Nathan Carter, who is plus-6 per attempt. The run stop performs moderately well and the front line is decent on third down, allowing 46% success. Zion Turner will hit on passes - he was 14 of 17 last week - but won't cover too great a distance to his targets. But going against the Wolverines' quality of athlete, expect those averages to depress a little this week.

Michigan: Despite the losses to the NFL, there's still plenty of speed on the back end to stop the deep passing game, while this offense should be up there with OSU's in the Big Ten in terms of production and athleticism. Michigan's backs are good for almost 7 ypc and newly-installed quarterback J.J. McCarthy has proven touch going deep and on the move to keep this unit moving. And so far, he seems to know when to do which. McCarthy is a 94% passer overall with no turnovers and is good for 17 yards on average when he runs.

Michigan vs. UConn: Fast Facts

+ Michigan is 47-3 under Jim Harbaugh when scoring 30-plus points and 2-14 when scoring less than 20

+ Michigan is 55-6 under Harbaugh when leading at the half, 8-16 when trailing, and 0-2 when tied

+ Michigan leads college football with 978 all-time wins

+ UM is 3rd all-time with a .7291 win percentage

+ Michigan averages 33.4 points per game under Harbaugh

+ The Wolverines are good for 87.7% scoring in the red zone under Harbaugh, scoring TDs 72.0% of the time

+ Michigan has forced 35 opponents to under 20 points under Harbaugh

+ UM has ranked top-4 nationally in total defense under Harbaugh

+ Michigan's interior defensive line has produced 8 sacks and 10 pass breakups

What happens?

Everyone knows what will happen. The question is by how much.

There's no nice way to put this, but: UConn isn't good. It hasn't been for a long time. It hasn't won 10 games in a season since 1998, is 10-50 in the last 5 years, 3-23 in the last 3 years, and is 30-90 in the last decade.

This is the equivalent of a preseason scrimmage for Michigan, which owns the overwhelming talent edge at every position and boasts a skill group that will get behind the Huskies' back seven early and often.

College Football HQ Prediction: Michigan 56, UConn 3

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas Michigan State BYU Miami Utah Tennessee NC State Baylor Florida Wake Forest Ole Miss Texas Penn State Pittsburgh Texas A&M Oregon

