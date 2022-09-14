Read full article on original website
Related
If You Love the Great Outdoors, Don’t Go to Banff
After a few days in Banff we were, for all practical purposes, sick of it, so we decided to go see the new Thor movie. At some point the plot bussed us to New Asgard—home of the refugees from the titular god’s native world—which director Taika Waititi hilariously portrays as one of those quaint little tourist destinations where people flock to pay top dollar for a theme-park burlesque of what they imagine the town to be, complete with cruise ships, souvenir vendors, and corporate sponsorship.It's just like Banff, I thought as the camera wandered through this tourist trap parody. Suddenly...
K945
Shreveport, LA
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0