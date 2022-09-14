President Joe Biden issued forceful warnings to China and Russia on Sunday and expressed optimism over the US economic rebound, but surprised many by hedging on whether he'll seek reelection. - 'Consequential' nuclear response - In another tough message to the United States' biggest economic and geopolitical rival, Biden said he had warned President Xi Jinping not to support Russia militarily in its invasion of Ukraine.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 50 MINUTES AGO