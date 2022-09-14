ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebrownandwhite.com

Lehigh football falls to Richmond in first home game

Lehigh lost its home opener against Richmond, falling 30-6 at Goodman Stadium on Saturday of Parents Weekend. Richmond had over 400 yards of total offense and its top two receivers combined for over 180 yards. Richmond’s quarterback and recent transfer from Maryland, Reece Udinski, is on the official watchlist for...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Cross country teams keep winning streaks against Lafayette alive

The Lehigh men’s and women’s cross country teams relied on team and individual preparation ahead of the rivalry dual meet against Lafayette, maintaining their winning streaks against the Leopards. The men’s and women’s teams now have winning streaks of 23 and 17, respectively, against Lafayette. The...
EASTON, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Edit Desk: Finding balance

I was on the top level of the press box at Goodman Stadium when I started contemplating what I would write my edit desk about. Goodman Campus might as well name a field after me by the time I graduate based on how much time I spend over there. Just...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

LUPD introduces therapy dogs to Lehigh

The Lehigh University Police Department (LUPD) has brought a new staff member on board: a Labrador Retriever named Grace. LUPD is incorporating two therapy dogs, including Grace, into their services. Lehigh police chief Jason Schiffer said Grace began working with officers at the beginning of the fall semester. In March,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Macungie, PA
State
Delaware State
Bethlehem, PA
Sports
County
Lehigh County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Bethlehem, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Sports
City
Home, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Bethlehem citizens discuss biking infrastructure

Bethlehem citizens are discussing the city’s potential to facilitate alternative transportation modes to cars, specifically the use of bikes. Members of the Lehigh Valley Coalition for Appropriate Transportation (LVCAT), the Bethlehem Environmental Advisory Council (EAC), the Sierra Club of the Lehigh Valley and other community members gathered at IceHouse Tonight to discuss ideas for making bicycling a more accessible and widespread form of transportation.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Q&A with Lehigh field hockey seniors

The Brown and White spoke with senior field hockey players Sarah Bonthuis, Sophie Leighton, Anna Piecuch and Sydney White about their final season at Lehigh. Q: What is your favorite memory from being on the Lehigh field hockey team?. Sarah Bonthuis: My favorite memory so far was our trip to...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Watch your water: Lehigh Valley put on drought watch

After a summer of little rain across northeastern Pennsylvania, 36 counties, including those that make up the Lehigh Valley, have been placed under drought watch by the state Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Commonwealth Drought Task Force. Ed Boscola, director of Bethlehem’s Department of Water and Sewer Resources, said...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Quarterback Dante Perri is ready to lead by example

Growing up in Philadelphia, Dante Perri started playing football when he was 5 years old, first as a center before making the change to quarterback. Perri, now a junior, started six games for the Mountain Hawks last year and is now the starter, earning the first win of the season on Sept. 10 against Georgetown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy