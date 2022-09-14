Welp, not many saw Texas hanging with Alabama last Saturday, especially if you told them Quinn Ewers would get injured in the 1st Quarter and Hudson Card would have to play on an ankle injury. Nevertheless, the Horns only lost by a point. It’s been almost a week since the loss, are you still encouraged by the outcome? Or more frustrated Sark and Co. couldn’t pull off the upset?

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO