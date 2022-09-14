Read full article on original website
Sunday Armchair QB — No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA Edition
Off the heels of last week’s heartbreaker against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the No. 21 Texas Longhorns welcomed their last non-conference opponent of the regular season —the UTSA Roadrunners. In the first-ever meeting between the schools, the I-35 Bowl presented by the Jeff Davis Law Firm (just call the FOURS) didn’t disappoint.
Inside the Numbers: No. 21 Texas stepped up in crunch time vs. UTSA
The question all week was how would the No. 21 Texas Longhorns look coming off a physically and emotionally-taxing game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. In years past, Texas has played up for big games and had a deflating performance right after. When the UTSA Roadrunners went up 17-7 thanks...
Network set for No. 21 Texas vs. Texas Tech
On Saturday evening, the Big 12 Conference announced the network designation for the Sept. 17 matchup between the No. 21 Texas Longhorns and the Texas Tech Red Raiders as ESPN at 2:30 p.m. Central at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock. In the all-time series, the Longhorns lead 54-17 over the...
No. 22 Texas is a 4-point favorite over Texas Tech
Following a 41-20 win over the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday in Austin, the No. 22 Texas Longhorns opened as four-point favorites over the Texas Tech Red Raiders, according to Draft Kings*, for next week’s Big 12 opener in Lubbock. At 2-1 on the season, Texas Tech is coming off...
Texas will appeal DeMarvion Overshown’s targeting penalty
Early in the fourth quarter of the 41-20 win by the Texas Longhorns over the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, the Longhorns finally got to Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris, who avoided numerous sacks on the evening with his elusiveness inside and outside the pocket, when senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown came free on a blitz.
No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA live updates: Longhorns respond with Bijan Robinson TD run to narrow margin to 17-14
For the first time, the No. 21 Texas Longhorns are ready to face the UTSA Roadrunners, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. This is your place for live updates on the game, including the latest on injuries from...
Postgame Reaction: Texas runs away from UTSA
The Texas Longhorns struggled with the UTSA Roadrunners early, falling behind 17-7 after an onside kick and a trick play that took advantage of a seeming lack of focus early. The Longhorns responded by scoring 17 unanswered points to take a 24-17 lead and never looked back. Texas leaned on...
BON Roundtable: Bama, UTSA, and Hudson Card
Welp, not many saw Texas hanging with Alabama last Saturday, especially if you told them Quinn Ewers would get injured in the 1st Quarter and Hudson Card would have to play on an ankle injury. Nevertheless, the Horns only lost by a point. It’s been almost a week since the loss, are you still encouraged by the outcome? Or more frustrated Sark and Co. couldn’t pull off the upset?
2023 Texas commits Cedric Baxter, Tre Wisner spotted on sideline before UTSA game
It’s nearly time for the Texas Longhorns to kickoff against the UTSA Roadrunners. It’s a big game for Texas after barely dropping a near-stunner against the Alabama Crimson Tide. It’s an even bigger game considering Texas is without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, a redshirt freshman. Redshirt sophomore Hudson Card will start in his place.
No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA live updates: Roadrunners take 3-0 lead on grinding 20-play drive
For the first time, the No. 21 Texas Longhorns are ready to face the UTSA Roadrunners, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. This is your place for live updates on the game, including the latest on injuries from...
Texas drops to No. 22 in AP poll, moves up one spot in coaches poll
The Texas Longhorns hosted the UTSA Roadrunners in Austin on Saturday evening, coming away with a 41-20 win that featured the Longhorns scoring 34 of the final 37 points in the contest, but that wasn’t enough to convince AP voters to even keep the Longhorns in the same position in the poll.
Longhorns Daily News: Nick Saban: Jeering Texas ‘horns down’ gesture is ‘not classy’
For some reason, controversy follows the (anti) Texas Longhorns flash – the dreaded “horns down.”. It’s a bit overblown. Likely beats something like Tom Herman flipping the bird, too. But Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban had words for his players after they flashed a few...
No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA live updates: Quinn Ewers throwing in warmups
For the first time, the No. 21 Texas Longhorns are ready to face the UTSA Roadrunners, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. This is your place for live updates on the game, including the latest on injuries from...
Reports: Hudson Card expected to start at QB for No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA
Despite the best efforts of head coach Steve Sarkisian to keep any information about the quarterback situation from becoming public ahead of Saturday’s game against the UTSA Roadrunners, reports emerged Saturday morning that redshirt sophomore Hudson Card is expected to start for the No. 21 Texas Longhorns. Card entered...
How to watch No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more
The No. 21 Texas Longhorns have a chance to close the non-conference schedule in a convincing way, taking on head coach Jeff Traylor, quarterback Frank Harris, and the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, the first-ever matchup between the two programs. Traylor, a former Texas assistant, has stepped into a program that...
No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA gamethread
The No. 21 Texas Longhorns host the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network in the first meeting between the two programs. This is your gamethread.
No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA: Projecting the Longhorns depth chart
Continuing the trend this season, head coach Steve Sarkisian did not release a depth chart for the No. 21 Texas Longhorns during game week prior to Saturday’s contest against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. So here’s a look at what the depth chart may look...
Alamodome Audible Q&A: Frank Harris leading the Roadrunners into Austin
Both the Texas Longhorns and the UTSA Roadrunners are coming off of nail-biters heading into the I-35 matchup. UTSA has been involved in two overtime games this year, losing to the Houston Cougars to open the season and holding on against the Army Golden Knights to improve to 1-1 on the year. Jeff Traylor and the Roadrunners have already been on campus, shooting their weekly uniform reveal video around the Forty Acres, but what will they look like when they get onto the field?
