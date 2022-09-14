Good morning from Parliament Square, where thousands of people have already gathered for Britain’s first state funeral since the death of Winston Churchill. It’s a little chilly, but the skies are clear, and the crowd is in good spirits which occasionally dissolve into quiet displays of mourning – for the Queen, for an era, for the inescapable passage of time. “What does she mean to me?” says Sophie Carruthers, who got in by train from Leeds last night and hasn’t been to bed. “What a question. She means everything.”

U.K. ・ 36 MINUTES AGO