Houston, TX

Texans rookie S Jalen Pitre details areas for improvement following NFL debut

By Brian Barefield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Being good at one specific thing in life often makes individuals the most demanding critics of themselves. They tend to focus on the negative things they did before their focus is shifted toward the accomplishments.

As Houston Texans rookie safety Jalen Pitre stood in front of the media on Tuesday, he wanted to ensure he addressed the areas he could improve on after watching the film of the Texans’ 20-20 tie with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1.

“There are a lot of things I want to clean up going into Week 2, specifically my tackling,” said Pitre. “Second, my patience and my reads. I think those two are the two biggest things that I’m looking to improve on come game two.”

During his memorable senior season at Baylor, in which he was named the 2021 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and earned First-Team All-American honors, Pitre was instrumental in stopping the opposing defense. He finished the season with 75 total tackles, 56 were solo, and 18 were for losses.

Although the second-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft finished the game with 11 combined tackles, which ranked as the second-most tackles by a rookie making his debut for the Texans, he knew his lack of fundamental soundness caused him to miss out on adding more to his total.

“First, starting off on my angles, understanding where I’m coming in and what type of tackle it’s going to be,” Pitre answered when asked what he wants to work on specifically regarding tackling. “Whether it’s going to be a roll tackle or if it’s going to be one of those more form tackles. Just understanding where my leverage is and the angle that I have and executing that to the best of my ability.”

The Texans hope that Pitre is a fast learner as they prepare to take on the Denver Broncos led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson who was traded from the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arizona State fires Herm Edwards; Is Karl Dorrell next?

The Arizona State Sun Devils decided to shake things up and let Herm Edwards go as their head football coach after an ugly loss to Easter Michigan at home on Saturday night. Losing a buy game at home is never good, and this was the final straw in a long overdue decision regarding Edwards. Technically, he wasn’t fired, but the report said he was “stepping down.” Still, this isn’t a surprise, and now is the time to wonder if Karl Dorrell is next. After the Colorado Buffaloes got blitzed by Minnesota 49-7, Dorrell’s status has become a talking point. However, his huge buyout...

Packers retake lead over Bears on Aaron Jones touchdown

The first Lambeau Leap of the 2022 season belongs to Aaron Jones. The Packers responded to a Chicago Bears scoring drive with a touchdown drive of their own in the first half on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. After the Bears took a 7-3 lead on a Justin Fields touchdown, the Packers marched 75 yards on nine plays, and Jones finished off the drive with a 15-yard touchdown.

