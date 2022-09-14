Read full article on original website
Md. ‘Move Over’ law expands to cover stopped non-emergency vehicles
BALTIMORE — The state law that requires motorists to change lanes to avoid emergency vehicles is expanding Oct. 1 to cover any stopped vehicle showing warning signals. Previously, Maryland drivers were required to move over for tow trucks, police cars and ambulances parked or stopped on a highway with flashing lights. A 2018 change to the law added a requirement to change lanes to avoid standing service vehicles.
