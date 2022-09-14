Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Sept. 16-18
Date: Sept. 16-25 Address: Queen Creek Olive Mill - 25062 S. Meridian Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142. https://visitqueencreekaz.com/events-calendar/garlic-festival/. "Mexico in a Bottle comes to Phoenix for an afternoon of mezcal, Mexican craft spirits, food, art, music and more!. "What began as an event to tell and celebrate the story of...
gilbertsunnews.com
Hoarding nightmare plagues Val Vista Lakes
Val Vista Lakes resident Jeff Sloan says the junk slowly crept in over the years at his neighbor’s house across the street until it began to resemble a “landfill.”. Floor lamps, chandeliers, plastic buckets and other knick-knacks on the front porch, soon spread to piles of odds and ends and discarded furniture in the front yard and driveway. The backyard was already packed.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix’s Things to Do This Weekend: David Spade, Third Friday
You worked hard this week and deserve to play even harder this weekend. Over the next 72 hours or so, you can attend a hometown performance by one-time Arizona resident David Spade, get an eyeful of art at Third Friday, learn how to make zines, or meet famed voice actors.
Phoenix New Times
Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These 5 Metro Phoenix Events and Festivals
This weekend's metro Phoenix food and drink events strike an unusual chord. Get ready to celebrate all things garlic or glass etching. Learn about bourbon, or sip on mezcal at our drink-focused happenings. Here are five events taking place in downtown Phoenix, Queen Creek, and Scottsdale this weekend, September 16...
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
AZFamily
Woman rescued from hiking trail in Scottsdale with help of drone
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of a hiking trail near Scottsdale on Saturday. Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire rescue crews were able to rescue a woman in her 60s off of Ringtail Trail in northeastern Scottsdale early Saturday morning. Officials said she called 911, saying that she was having heat exhaustion symptoms and needed help. A Scottsdale Fire Department drone was able to locate her and assist crews in finding her location. “We couldn’t pick up a phone ping on what trail she was on so we actually picked her up fairly quickly because of the drone we launched and she was wearing a bright-colored shirt which made it a lot easier,” said Scottsdale Fire Captian Dave Folio.
Police: body found in container in desert north of Phoenix
Authorities are trying to identify a body found inside a container in a desert area north of Phoenix.
Phoenix Mayor Condemns Suns Owner Robert Sarver in Statement
City of Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego releases statement on Phoenix Suns' Robert Sarver.
foodgressing.com
Scottsdale Arizona Fall 2022 Events, Festivals
When it comes to Scottsdale, travel plans easily “fall” into place. As temperatures drop this season, resorts and restaurants fire up new offerings, art comes to the forefront, and traditions are celebrated. Here’s a look at Scottsdale Arizona Fall 2022 Events, Festivals. Food & Drink. T. Cook’s...
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?
5-year-old Jhessye Jash'ua Shockley was reported missing from Glendale, Arizona, on October 11, 2011. Her mother, Jerice Yaton Hunter, told authorities she left Jhessye at home with her three siblings, and when she returned, Jhessye was gone.
luxury-houses.net
This $6.995 Million Uniquely Architectural Home in Scottsdale is An Astounding Piece of Livable Art
The Home in Scottsdale, an unique masterpiece of the art proves that artistic creativity and functional living can coexist utilizing rammed earth, steel, glass and stone is now available for sale. This home located at 10016 E Relic Rock Rd #17, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Wolski (Phone: 480-266-7557) & Mitch Hundman (Phone: 602-618-3580) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
luxury-houses.net
Breathtaking Custom Estate in The Heart of Scottsdale with Spectacular Resort Style Yard Comes to The Market with Asking Price $5 Million
The Home in Scottsdale, a thoughtfully designed modern masterpiece offers pure luxury and the exquisite views of the Sunset through the Mountains is now available for sale. This home located at 23416 N 84th St, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Marnie Rosenthal (Phone: 480-298-2971) at Launch Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
luxury-houses.net
An Absolute Masterpiece with Breathtaking Mountain Views at A Premium Location in Phoenix Hits The Market for $8.995 Million
The Home in Phoenix, a magnificent custom remodel home built by Avomos with the lavish backyard entertainment grounds including a cabana and multiple sitting areas is now available for sale. This home located at 4951 E Rockridge Rd, Phoenix, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Maximilian Schopen De Melo (Phone: 480-800-0968) & Patrick Niederdrenk (Phone: 480-512-1080) at America One Luxury Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Phoenix.
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now Open
Grab yourself a chicken sandwich from the new restaurant.Jennifer Burke/Unsplash. For fans of spicy chicken sandwiches, most options in metro Phoenix hail from outside of the city. In fact, most aren’t even regional chains, as restaurants have migrated into Arizona from all corners of the United States. From the Deep South to Southern California, there aren’t many born and raised Arizona-based chicken restaurants pecking around the Valley. That, however, has now changed, as one chicken and fries joint has now opened and is serving up an assortment of chicken options, based right in the heart of metro Phoenix.
AZFamily
Here’s how to own parts of the old Desert Diamond casino near Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A part of gambling history in the Valley is up for auction, and anyone can grab a piece. Desert Diamond has more than 200 items from Desert Diamond Casino West Valley, its interim casino near Glendale, on the auction block. The online auction started earlier this month and ends on Monday at 7 p.m. Arizona time. Desert Diamond Casino West Valley at 91st and Northern avenues first opened in 2015 and had only slot machines in the 49,000-square-foot building. It was an interim casino until the current casino, which is more than 75,000 square feet and has slot machines plus electronic and live tables, could be finished. Desert Diamond Casinos reportedly plans to use the building for storage.
AZFamily
Scattered storms around metro Phoenix
Whataburger’s outreach campaign includes nearly $200,000 in school supplies and monetary donations for 20 Boys and Girls Club programs in nine states. Spend a little getaway inside some domes in the Arizona desert. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. It's just on the outskirts of Williams, in beautiful northern Arizona.
MLB
D-backs name 2022 Garcia Award winner
We stand on the shoulders of giants, those who came before us to clear the path, demand opportunity for all and fight for what is right. In 2007, the Arizona Diamondbacks decided to recognize one of those giants, Pete Garcia, with the Hispanic Leadership Award and established what is now an important tradition celebrating the lives of strong leaders in our community. That year, Garcia stood out among the rest. Throughout his entire life, Garcia empowered communities when he headed the Victoria Foundation, which is dedicated to awarding college scholarships to low-income youth. He was also an agent of change and justice serving as president of Chicanos Por La Causa for 27 years. For this and many more important contributions, the D-backs honored Garcia by naming the award the Los D-backs Pete Garcia Hispanic Leadership Award in 2017.
Bed Bath & Beyond Reveals List Of Store Closures: See The Arizona Locations
Here's the initial list of Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing in Arizona.
Phoenix New Times
He Sold Homemade Skateboards In a Phoenix Dorm. Now He Sells the Most Popular E-Bike in North America
When Levi Conlow sold homemade electric skateboards out of his Grand Canyon University dorm room in 2016, he didn’t know he’d end up on Forbes 30 Under 30 List in 2022. After his first electric bicycle bombed at the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show in 2018, he didn’t expect it would be the top-selling e-bike in all of North America just four years later.
