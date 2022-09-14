Three weeks into the season and there are still more than few teams ranked in The Associated Press college football poll that have a lot to prove. The AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank was pretty much status quo this week after the first 10 teams swept on Saturday, almost untested. The final score: Top-10 teams 521, opponents 120. There was a lot of empty calories in those wins and for some of the highly-rated it’s been mostly that way all season. No. 4 Michigan is the prime example. The Wolverines have scored at least 50 in each of their first three games, but those opponents are a combined 0-9 against other FBS teams.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 53 MINUTES AGO