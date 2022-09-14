Read full article on original website
Prince William Says Walk Behind Queen's Coffin 'Brought Back a Few Memories'
Prince William said walking behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin "brought back a few memories" as he spoke to well-wishers on Sept. 15. "The walk yesterday was challenging," William told a crowd gathered at Sandringham Estate. "Brought back a few memories." William and his wife, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, viewed...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Uninvited to Sunday's Reception at Buckingham Palace
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been uninvited from Sunday's reception at Buckingham Palace for world leaders arriving ahead of Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral. ET has learned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to attend a reception at Buckingham Palace for world leaders on Sunday, but they are no longer attending because they are not working members of the royal family. The reception is for working royal family members only.
Which celebrities will attend the Queen’s funeral? From Sandra Oh to David Attenborough
Guests have begun arriving at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.The event will see members of the British royal family as well as foreign royals, politicians, world leaders, key workers, and volunteers saying their final farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.It is thought that a number of high-profile celebrities will also be in attendance, due to their close relationships with the royal family or as invited guests of the dignitaries arriving in London over the next two days.Sir David Attenborough, who had a friendship with the late Queen for decades and was knighted by her in...
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Stand Vigil for Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie got together with their royal cousins to mourn their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, ahead of her funeral on Monday. The princesses arrived at Westminster Hall in London today to stand vigil by the queen's coffin. They were joined by the rest of the queen's grandchildren: Prince William, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn. None of their spouses accompanied them to the somber ceremony.
Camilla is now the queen consort. What will her duties be?
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, there is no longer a British queen, but there is a queen consort. That title was bestowed upon Camilla, King Charles III’s wife of 17 years. “I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Attend Palace Reception: 'It's for Working Members of the Family'
Karwai Tang/WireImage Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not join other members of the royal family at a Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders traveling to London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral. PEOPLE understands that while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were initially invited to...
A Massachusetts Yankee in Queen Elizabeth’s Queue
250 years after America struck a blow for democracy, the view from the Queue remains stubbornly royalist.
‘He collapsed right in front of me - how guard fainted as I paid my respects to the Queen’
After eight long hours standing in a queue that stretched miles across central London, I finally got to see the Queen lying in state - but it didn’t quite go according to plan. It had just reached midnight when we made it to the airport security-style tent outside Westminster Hall on Wednesday night. We had already switched our phones off and emptied our bags of all food, drinks and liquids. One of those walking with me had his vape taken away, while I quickly spritzed the last drops of a forgotten perfume I had lying at the bottom...
Who Is the Queen's Oldest Grandson, Peter Phillips?
While some royals rarely out of the public eye, others, like Princess Anne's son Peter Philips live a bit more under the radar. But this week, as the Windsors mourn their matriarch, the entire royal family is stepping into the spotlight, including the Queen's oldest grandchild, Peter Philips. Here, what to know about him.
CBS Star Reporter Fears We’re on the Brink of Civil War
In the books written about the plot to steal the 2020 election and the violent insurrection that followed, none have led with a 50-year-old high school teacher from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, afraid of a civil war.“This is not something I’ve seen in the history of this country, except for before the Civil War,” said Bob Harvie, the chair of the Bucks County Board of Elections, in the pages of The Big Truth, the new book from CBS News star Major Garrett and elections expert David Becker. “And it does scare me. I’m really worried we’re approaching a precipice that’s going...
Ex-home secretary Priti Patel marshalls queue to see Queen’s coffin
Former Home Secretary Priti Patel has been spotted marshalling the queue for Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state. The ex-secretary of state was seen by a mourner on Sunday who pulled her aside for a picture as the queue stretched for up to five miles with a waiting time of 24 hours at one point during the four-day lying-in-state in Westminster. Gavriel Solomons, deputy chair of Welwyn Hatfield Conservatives, wrote on Twitter: “All credit to Priti Patel for helping marshall the queue.“I even have a terrible photo to prove it.” Other sightings of the Witham MP showed her posing for pictures...
What was King Charles’s relationship with Prince Philip like?
King Charles III became the first in line to the throne when he turned three years old.His father Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, took it upon himself to groom his son to become the next British monarch. There has been much rumour and speculation surrounding Charles’s relationship with his father, much of which was tackled in Netflix’s hit series The Crown. Following the King’s accession to the throne, here’s what we know (or what’s been reported) about his relationship with Prince Philip, who died on Saturday 10 April 2021.What was their relationship like in the early days?In...
Mourners’ fury after being refused entry to Queen’s lying-in-state after queuing for hours
Mourners have complained that they were given “false hope” they would be able to view the Queen’s lying-in-state after queuing through the night without wristbands.Dozens of mourners were prevented in the early hours of Monday from advancing any closer to Westminster Hall by police at the entrance to Victoria Tower Gardens next to Lambeth Bridge.Pauline Pearce, who queued in central London for seven hours, said “constant misinformation” was given to those in the queue.Ms Pearce, who was dubbed the “Hackney heroine” after she was filmed confronting rioters in 2011, said: “All of us have felt angry today.“We were sent from...
Prince Edward Reflects on the Death of His "Beloved Mama," Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth's youngest child, Prince Edward, has penned a moving message in light of his mother's death. Prince Edward, also known as the Earl of Wessex, writes of what it means to share your parents with the nation, and says "it has been lovely to have spent time saying our own farewell privately at Balmoral, it is now time to allow others to be able to say their farewell."
Prince Andrew Speaks Out for the First Time Since Queen Elizabeth's Death
RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew is speaking out in the wake of his mother Queen Elizabeth's death. On Sunday, the Duke of York, 62, shared a personal statement alongside a photo of himself as a baby with his mother. "Dear Mummy, Mother, Your...
