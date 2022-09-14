Read full article on original website
Isaiah Thomas refutes report he worked out for Lakers
* UPDATE: Isaiah Thomas took to Twitter to refute the report that he worked out with the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. ORIGINAL STORY: Still a free agent, Isaiah Thomas is looking to prove he belongs on an NBA roster in 2022-23. The former Boston Celtics guard was among a...
Beverley. Now Schroder. Could the Lakers bring Russell Westbrook off the bench?
The Lakers are stacked at guard — especially point guard. Russell Westbrook is a point guard. Patrick Beverley is a point guard. People may think of Kendrick Nunn as a two-guard, but he’s 6’2″ and has played every minute at the point (according to Basketball-Reference.com). Now the Lakers have brought veteran Dennis Schroder back into the mix at the point.
Draymond thought Kerr was 'out of his mind' with 2014 offense
The Warriors shocked the basketball world in 2014 when the franchise opted to fire coach Mark Jackson despite back-to-back NBA playoff appearances. After Jackson's ouster, Golden State went outside the box by hiring Steve Kerr as the team's next coach despite not having any coaching experience. Kerr had only spent time as Phoenix Suns general manager, so the Warriors took a gamble.
Wiggs or JP? NBA exec predicts how Dubs will make decision
With the 2022-23 NBA season right around the corner, the Warriors’ goal will be the same even if the roster isn’t. The defending champs had to make some important decisions this offseason that had them part ways with fan favorites like Juan Toscano-Anderson and Gary Payton II. And...
What Warriors fans can expect from Poole in 2022-23 season
The Warriors' 2021-22 season became the Year of the Poole Party with Jordan Poole's breakout campaign in San Francisco. After shooting 27.9 percent from 3-point range as a rookie and then playing 11 games in the G League in Year 2, Poole blew up the word "bust." That was the label placed upon him after the Warriors took him with the No. 28 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft -- a slot many thought was a reach -- and he didn't look like a true contributor for much of his first two seasons. But there were hints in his second season.
Warriors GM Myers says team ‘unequivocally’ wants to keep Green (and Poole and Wiggins)
Things are about to get very expensive in Golden State. Things already were expensive — the Warriors set an NBA record paying more than $350 million in player salaries and luxury tax last season. This season they will have a bill in the same ballpark. But there are limits to what even Joe Lacob and Peter Guber (the Warriors owners) will spend, even with the cash cow that is the new Chase Center filling their bank accounts. Stephen Curry is about to start a no-brainer $215.4 max contract extension, Klay Thompson is at the max, Andrew Wiggins is in the final year of a max and likely gets extended at a slightly lower but still steep price, and Jordan Poole is up for an extension and while not a max guy is a bridge to the future. All that has led to an interesting bit of speculation:
Las Vegas Aces prove they are champions, beat Sun to win franchise first WNBA title
The Las Vegas Aces entered these playoffs with much to prove. A’Ja Wilson wanted to prove she was not just an MVP but could be the best player on a championship team. Becky Hammon had come so close as a player but never won a ring, then came to the WNBA to prove she could win it all as a head coach. Kelsey Plum was trying to prove she could bring her WNBA career full circle from No.1 pick to champion. Chelsea Grey, who Connecticut drafted, was ready to prove she could be the woman stepping up to an MVP level under pressure.
‘Showtime’ Lakers reunite for one more practice, few days in Hawaii
The Showtime Lakers used to conduct training camp in Hawaii some years. Why? Because it’s Hawaii and they were on top of the basketball world, why wouldn’t they?. Some of those Lakers are getting up there in years — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is 75 this season — so they decided to have a reunion in Maui. Kareem, Magic Johnson, James Worthy, Pat Riley down the through the role players even die-hard Lakers fans have trouble remembering. One last practice, one-last chance to hang out and talk about the good old days.
