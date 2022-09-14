Read full article on original website
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Aging volunteers, lack of replacements put Meals on Wheels programs in peril
For about a half-century, Ruth Donnell, 92, and Betty Smith, 89, have packed sandwich lunches and repurposed bread heels to dazzle Freeport Area Meals on Wheels clients with a culinary rarity — homemade bread pudding. “The reason I do it is to help people who haven’t been able to...
scenicstates.com
Top 9 Resorts for Skiing Near Pittsburgh
Growing up in Pittsburgh, I’ve spent a lot of my winters hitting some of the slopes in the surrounding area. Whether you’re fearless on the slopes, or you prefer to relax in an indoor sauna, glancing at the ice-capped peaks outside, you’ll find what you’re looking for in one of the many skiing spots near Pittsburgh.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Mt. Lebanon woman swims Potomac River
Judy Caves enjoys proving people wrong, especially those who say she can’t do something. It’s that attitude that has pushed the Mt. Lebanon woman to various achievements over the years, many of which have been accomplished in open water. Her latest came Aug. 31 when Caves traversed 20.5...
Dog park with mobile taproom opens in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new dog park is now open in Pittsburgh.Dog Park opened Friday at SouthSide Works. The 1,400-square-foot space is free and open to the public and includes a mobile taproom by Levity Brewing.If you want to bring your pup for a visit, the park is located in the grassy area behind the Cheesecake Factory. It is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Bethel Park family hosts Strides for CJD in honor of father
Perhaps the most widely recognized wedding tradition is the bride’s father accompanying her to the altar. When Shannon Golden married Dominick Zandona in the spring, she had to come up with a different idea. “After she walked down the aisle, the deejay played my dad’s voicemail that he had...
Mother, friends launch search for missing Tarentum area woman
Friends and family of a Tarentum area woman who has been missing for three weeks went out looking for her Saturday. Tonya Lynn Sadecky, 43, was last seen in the area of Ninth Avenue and Morgan Street in Brackenridge on Aug. 28, according to police. She has not been seen or heard from since.
Armstrong Trails lands $710,000 grant for design of Kiski River railroad bridge
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources awarded $710,000 to Armstrong Trails to design the renovation of the old railroad bridge over the Kiski River in the village of Schenley in Gilpin. Earlier this year, Armstrong County landed a $3.5 million state grant to buy the Kiski Junction Railroad...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Mt. Lebanon welcomes new four-legged officer
The residents of Mt. Lebanon may notice a new officer on patrol — one with four legs and a powerful nose. That would be the police department’s new K9, Bear. Bear is a 14-month-old, scent discriminant bloodhound. He is named for Mt. Lebanon Officer Jerrod “Bear” Withrow, who died last year of colon cancer.
cranberryeagle.com
New Cranberry Twp. dog park opens soon
When Shawna Francis moved to Cranberry Township with her beloved Yorkie four years ago, a dog’s-eye view of Cranberry was a lot more limited than it is today. Dogs were not permitted in most areas of the township’s parks, and the Rotary Dog Park, one area where they were allowed, wasn’t in great condition.
beavercountyradio.com
Drug Free Aliquippa Hosting A BBQ Bash
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa Elementary school’s field is the site chosen for the Drug Free Aliquippa’s Coalition Back to School BBQ Bash. The event will be held on Thursday September 29, 2022 at 5PM. THE EVENT IS A FREE FAMILY EVENT FEATURING KICKBALL, PRIZES, AND FREEBIES. THE DRUG FREE COALITION IS FUNDED BY A FEDERAL GRANT. AND THE EVENT IS JOINTLY SPONSORED BY THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND THE CITY. .
wtae.com
Cash 5 ticket worth $570,000 sold in Allegheny County
One lucky winner is holding onto a Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $570,000. The winning ticket was sold at the In-N-Out Corner Market along Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh. The store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The winning numbers are 2-9-14-15-19. More than 16,600 other Cash...
New Oktoberfest Festival brewing in Vandergrift
Beers, bratwurst and German culture are set to collide with a new festival in Vandergrift. The area’s first Oktoberfest Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24. Co-sponsored by Allusion Brewing Co. and the Vandergrift Business Association, organizers are excited to close off Grant Avenue and roll out a German welcome to the public.
Beaver Falls family searching for answers after dog was stolen
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A Beaver Falls woman is wondering why her family dog was stolen from her yard. It’s just the latest trial in what’s been a difficult 13 months for the family. Sarah Skees is a mother of seven. Her family home was destroyed in...
2nd medical marijuana dispensary opens in New Kensington
Obtaining medical marijuana just got more convenient in the Alle-Kiski Valley, with the opening of another dispensary in New Kensington. Zen Leaf medical cannabis dispensary opened Friday at 215 Tarentum Bridge Road, in the former Papa John’s Pizza location. “It’s been great. A strong start,” said Joseph Kuches, Zen...
Pittsburgh Weather: Rain, autumn temperatures returning
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're less than a week away from the first day of autumn, and if you step outside by the end of next week, you'll feel it in the air.ALERT: None.AWARE: A few showers/storms are possible Monday.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThe warm and above-average temperatures are still going strong! We'll stay mostly clear tonight with lows around 60 degrees. Sunday will be sunny and warm again with highs in the low to mid-80s, so at least it's dry for the Steelers' home opener!The rain finally returns for some of us come Monday. A few showers may...
Carnegie Mellon freshman earns scholarship for work to create foldable dome home
A Carnegie Mellon University freshman is eyeing a potential solution to house the homeless with foldable dome homes. Christian Duckworth, 18, of Wexford, said his idea to build portable, collapsible dome-shaped homes has been in the works for years. He’s worked on renderings and hopes to one day see the idea come to life as a solution to the affordable housing crisis and homelessness plaguing the region.
Construction starting to bring historic Pittsburgh buildings back to life
PITTSBURGH — Construction is starting and millions of dollars are being invested to bring historic buildings back to life. It’s all about preserving the history. “This building was built for a distillery back in 1856, and that’s really why we wanted to bring it back as a distillery, because it was the last pre-Prohibition distillery licensed in Pittsburgh and at one point, was the largest rye distillery in the world,” said Eric Kraemer, vice president of retail operations for Talleyrand Holdings LLC.
wtae.com
USS Requin at Carnegie Science Center to serve as escape room
PITTSBURGH — The USS Requin submarine at the Carnegie Science Center will become an escape room as part of an event that will run from Sept. 23 to Nov. 5. "As far as we are aware, it's the only escape room on a historical vessel," said Katie Schulze, assistant manager onboard the USS Requin.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 16-18
Opening ceremonies for the Penn Township Fall Festival will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Penn Township Municipal Park in Harrison City. The festival continues through the weekend, with Saturday highlights including a parade at 10:30 a.m. and Zambelli fireworks at 9:30 p.m. A community worship service will start things off Sunday at 11 a.m.
wtae.com
It’s still summer, right? Ice accumulates at Mount Washington summit
Not yet into fall, Mount Washington experienced some winter weather on Thursday morning. With temperatures below freezing, glaze and rime ice accumulated at the summit of the region’s highest peak, observatory meteorologists said. Ice could be seen covering most of the iconic “Mt. Washington Summit” sign. Temperatures...
