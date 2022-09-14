Read full article on original website
Renaissance Festival adds more food options
With more than 200,000 people expected to pass into the enchanted gates of the Ohio Renaissance Festival this year, there’s an enormous appetite for entertainment as well as food. The 30-acre 16th century English village of Willy-Nilly is open on weekends through Oct. 30 to play host to massive...
National Cheeseburger Day: Where to get freebies, deals in Dayton area
Today is National Cheeseburger Day!🍔 There’s nothing better that a burger with a slice of cheese on top. Here’s where you can get freebies and deals in the Dayton area:. ExploreBest of Dayton: Vote here for Best Hamburger. Burger King - Royal Perks members can receive a...
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2022: What to know about this action-packed weekend
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to Cincinnati this weekend. Attendees can divulge in all things German heritage, including food. Some of the authentic offerings include Limburger cheese, sauerkraut balls, bratwursts, pickled pigs feet and cream puffs. The festival, which is held on Second and...
Sunday Chat with FotoFocus Biennial director, Katherine Ryckman Siegwarth
Month-long regional event celebrates photography with 100 exhibits. She could never have guessed at age 13 when she visited the Dayton Art Institute with her grandmother and gazed at the Ansel Adam’s photograph, “Moonrise Over Hernandez,” that she would someday be curating photography exhibits at the DAI or directing the largest photography biennial in North America.
Former Sugar Guild chef to host Saturday brunch at Dayton tavern
DD Pearson, former chef at The Sugar Guild, is hosting a Saturday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Red Carpet Tavern on Wayne Avenue. If you’ve missed her food, now is your chance to relive the delicious goodness. The Sugar Guild, formerly located on Wayne Avenue...
Enjoy the last weekend of summer at multiple festivals across Dayton area
A perfect weekend is ahead of us. From events celebrating food and culture to festivals kicking off the start of fall, there’s plenty to do across the Miami Valley. Take advantage of the expected 80-degree weather by attending one or several of the following events. WHERE: RiverScape MetroPark, 111...
Patio of the Week: elé Cake Co Bistro & Wine Bar create a vibe
Celebrating summer and the uptick of outdoor dining, Dayton.com will spotlight restaurant patios across the Miami Valley on a weekly basis. There are places regardless of location that create a vibe. elé Cake Co Bistro & Wine Bar at Austin Landing is one of those spots. It is carefully...
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Coats being collected for needy families
Can you imagine getting through a Dayton winter without a warm coat or a pair of mittens?. Thanks to the popular Coats for Kids project, needy families in the Miami Valley can stay cozy with coats and accessories donated by generous folks in the Miami Valley, including many of our Make a Difference readers. The drive, led by WDTN and Dayton’s CW, is now in its 39th year.
Kettering woman to be honored with lifetime award from Dayton Music Club
KETTERING — The Dayton Music Club will pay tribute to a Kettering woman whose contributions to local arts and education span decades, with its Lifetime Achievement Award. Jane Katsuyama will receive the honor this weekend. She has performed as the principal cellist with a variety of ensembles that include the Dayton Philharmonic and the Wright State University Symphony orchestras, according to the DMC.
Fresh CultureFest in Springfield returns with record number of vendors
Following a two year-hiatus, the event that shows how unique the makeup of the Springfield community is and celebrates those differences and similarities will return. With the theme of “Here Comes the Sun,” CultureFest 2022 will have a record number of vendors and reflect the area’s diversity. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today in downtown Springfield, and admission is free.
Dayton Concours d’Elegance: Classic car heaven
Dayton History’s main campus turned into a classic car lover’s paradise this weekend for the 15th year during Dayton Concours d’Elegance at Carillon Park. Thousands of people flocked to Carillon Historical Park to see the roughly 180 automobiles on display, which included a diverse mix of antique and vintage cars and motorcycles.
George’s Family Restaurant has new owners: ‘We just want to preserve the All-American diner that it is’
A family restaurant dating back to 1994 has a new set of owners. Steve Socrates and his girlfriend, Samantha McFarland, are the new owners of George’s Family Restaurant, located at 5216 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton. Socrates told Dayton.com he is from the Dayton area and was looking for...
CultureFest, MustardFEST draw crowds to downtown Springfield
Robert Ryan heard the echoes of a DJ’s voice echoing upon arriving in downtown Springfield around midday on Saturday. Expecting to find a guy playing music, Ryan instead found crowds gathered for the first CultureFest event since 2019, and later on the fourth edition of MustardFEST at National Road Commons Park and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company.
Air Force Museum history at 99 years: From McCook Field hangar to massive Dayton attraction
The museum that would become The National Museum of the United States Air Force was founded in 1923 and has grown into one of the Dayton area’s biggest attractions. The museum’s first location was at McCook Field, where it was primarily an engine museum in the corner of a hangar before growing to display World War I planes and equipment.
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Yellow Springs (Ohio)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Yellow Spring, Ohio?. In Yellow Springs, you will see various secluded cool places at different corners – the type you wouldn’t find anywhere else. This den of attractions is situated in Greene county in Ohio. It...
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, […]
Historic Darke County church opens doors 117 years after closing
St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Versailles opens the doors every year on the third Sunday of September for a homecoming celebration.
UD writers’ workshop founder earns praise
Teri Rizvi, executive director of strategic communications at the University of Dayton, founded the Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop in 2000, but didn’t begin putting her own experiences into book form until the pandemic brought her public world to a halt. The result of her efforts was her first...
