ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

Renaissance Festival adds more food options

With more than 200,000 people expected to pass into the enchanted gates of the Ohio Renaissance Festival this year, there’s an enormous appetite for entertainment as well as food. The 30-acre 16th century English village of Willy-Nilly is open on weekends through Oct. 30 to play host to massive...
HARVEYSBURG, OH
dayton.com

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2022: What to know about this action-packed weekend

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to Cincinnati this weekend. Attendees can divulge in all things German heritage, including food. Some of the authentic offerings include Limburger cheese, sauerkraut balls, bratwursts, pickled pigs feet and cream puffs. The festival, which is held on Second and...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Sunday Chat with FotoFocus Biennial director, Katherine Ryckman Siegwarth

Month-long regional event celebrates photography with 100 exhibits. She could never have guessed at age 13 when she visited the Dayton Art Institute with her grandmother and gazed at the Ansel Adam’s photograph, “Moonrise Over Hernandez,” that she would someday be curating photography exhibits at the DAI or directing the largest photography biennial in North America.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
City
Beavercreek, OH
dayton.com

Former Sugar Guild chef to host Saturday brunch at Dayton tavern

DD Pearson, former chef at The Sugar Guild, is hosting a Saturday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Red Carpet Tavern on Wayne Avenue. If you’ve missed her food, now is your chance to relive the delicious goodness. The Sugar Guild, formerly located on Wayne Avenue...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Enjoy the last weekend of summer at multiple festivals across Dayton area

A perfect weekend is ahead of us. From events celebrating food and culture to festivals kicking off the start of fall, there’s plenty to do across the Miami Valley. Take advantage of the expected 80-degree weather by attending one or several of the following events. WHERE: RiverScape MetroPark, 111...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Patio of the Week: elé Cake Co Bistro & Wine Bar create a vibe

Celebrating summer and the uptick of outdoor dining, Dayton.com will spotlight restaurant patios across the Miami Valley on a weekly basis. There are places regardless of location that create a vibe. elé Cake Co Bistro & Wine Bar at Austin Landing is one of those spots. It is carefully...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Coats being collected for needy families

Can you imagine getting through a Dayton winter without a warm coat or a pair of mittens?. Thanks to the popular Coats for Kids project, needy families in the Miami Valley can stay cozy with coats and accessories donated by generous folks in the Miami Valley, including many of our Make a Difference readers. The drive, led by WDTN and Dayton’s CW, is now in its 39th year.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Jones
dayton.com

Kettering woman to be honored with lifetime award from Dayton Music Club

KETTERING — The Dayton Music Club will pay tribute to a Kettering woman whose contributions to local arts and education span decades, with its Lifetime Achievement Award. Jane Katsuyama will receive the honor this weekend. She has performed as the principal cellist with a variety of ensembles that include the Dayton Philharmonic and the Wright State University Symphony orchestras, according to the DMC.
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

Fresh CultureFest in Springfield returns with record number of vendors

Following a two year-hiatus, the event that shows how unique the makeup of the Springfield community is and celebrates those differences and similarities will return. With the theme of “Here Comes the Sun,” CultureFest 2022 will have a record number of vendors and reflect the area’s diversity. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today in downtown Springfield, and admission is free.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Concours d’Elegance: Classic car heaven

Dayton History’s main campus turned into a classic car lover’s paradise this weekend for the 15th year during Dayton Concours d’Elegance at Carillon Park. Thousands of people flocked to Carillon Historical Park to see the roughly 180 automobiles on display, which included a diverse mix of antique and vintage cars and motorcycles.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Festival#Localevent#Craft Beer#Beer Garden#Miami Valley#Souvenir#Food Drink#Beverages#The Yellow Cab Tavern#Yellow Springs Brewing#Southern Ohio Brewing
dayton.com

CultureFest, MustardFEST draw crowds to downtown Springfield

Robert Ryan heard the echoes of a DJ’s voice echoing upon arriving in downtown Springfield around midday on Saturday. Expecting to find a guy playing music, Ryan instead found crowds gathered for the first CultureFest event since 2019, and later on the fourth edition of MustardFEST at National Road Commons Park and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company.
DAYTON, OH
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Yellow Springs (Ohio)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Yellow Spring, Ohio?. In Yellow Springs, you will see various secluded cool places at different corners – the type you wouldn’t find anywhere else. This den of attractions is situated in Greene county in Ohio. It...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WDTN

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

UD writers’ workshop founder earns praise

Teri Rizvi, executive director of strategic communications at the University of Dayton, founded the Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop in 2000, but didn’t begin putting her own experiences into book form until the pandemic brought her public world to a halt. The result of her efforts was her first...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy