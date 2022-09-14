The Carolina Classic Fair at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds September 30th -October 9th. Sunday – Friday: 11:00 am–11:00 pm. Saturday: 9:00 am–11:00 pm. Are you ready for some ridin’!? Thrillers, Speeders, or just the Carousel? Get your pre gate savings rides and tickets today! Fireworks, Rides, and Food nightly!!! Ridin’ Rockin’ Livestockin’! Live music day and night, featuring the Clocktower Stage, Yesterday Village Bluegrass, the One Man Band, Robbase, Niko Moon, Rend Collective and so much more! Cows, Sheep, Chickens, a petting zoo and more, come see the finest Livestock the area has to offer! Get your pre gate savings rides and tickets today! Learn more HERE.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO