You don’t have to know much about sneaker culture to find the best gifts for sneakerheads. If you hear Air Force 1 and think of an airplane, don’t panic. If you assume bots are something from Star Wars, we’re here to help. The first bit of advice when shopping for sneakerheads? Skip the sneakers. It might seem surprising, but it’s the same advice we’d give someone shopping for enthusiasts of any niche hobby. If you’re not also into that hobby, the person you’re shopping for will undoubtedly know more about it than you. That’s why you don’t necessarily want to...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO