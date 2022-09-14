Read full article on original website
Ugly Shoes Are Back, Baby!
“Ugly” shoes have been buzzy for a few years now, and here at SELF, we’re not mad about it. As it turns out, this is one shoe trend that's surprisingly great for your feet. It started with high-fashion designer Balenciaga’s “dad sneakers” and its collaboration with Crocs, and was followed by Bottega Veneta’s iconic puddle booties. With an influx of TikTok influencers now touting more affordable options from brands like Hoka, Dansko, Ugg, and Birkenstock, the trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere.
Cariuma Dropped Leopard Print Sneakers Just in Time for Fall
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.For sustainability and fashion, Cariuma has become a significant force with its lines of sneakers proving to be the best of both worlds. Alongside great collabs with National Geographic and Crooked, several of the in-house designs have been more than worth their salt as well. This is certainly the case with the latest drop from the company. Cariuma’s latest collection is no exception. The Leopard Sneakers collection is a new splash on some of the old favorites that is sure the make the crowd...
The 29 Best Women’s Sweatpants for Working Out, Lounging, and More
Women’s sweatpants have certainly come a long way. From once being declared “a sign of defeat” by Karl Lagerfeld to becoming the heroes of our work-from-home wardrobes, the cozy staple has transformed well beyond its colorful tracksuit days of the early aughts when every It girl from Paris Hilton to Aaliyah to Jennifer Lopez rocked an ultra low-rise cut of the style. Whether you prefer joggers or sweats, today’s iteration of the sweatpant takes on sleeker, more modern silhouettes that can be styled with a white T-shirt, bodysuit, hoodie or sports bra from the gym to the couch in a...
Best running shoes for supination: Find the perfect fit for your feet
If your feet tend to roll outwards when you run, investing in the best running shoes for supination is vital.
Allbirds’ new Tree Flyer running shoe delivers on performance and style
When I got the chance to test out the Tree Flyers, Allbirds’ most technical performance sneaker yet, I was thrilled. As a certified personal trainer, I’m always looking to recommend athletic gear to help support my clients’ progress. Read on to find out why these new shoes make the cut.
Complex
Adidas Is Releasing More AdiFOM Q Sneakers
While the outcome of Ye’s recent list of demands for Adidas and his Yeezy brand remains to be seen, more pairs of one of the shoes that raised his ire are scheduled to release. Internal Adidas documents viewed by Complex highlight an upcoming collection dubbed “Cosmic Way Runners.” Made...
sneakernews.com
Bright Blue Accents Provide A Cool Aesthetic To The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021
Just a few months remain before the end of 2022, making a sequel to the Nike Vapormax Flyknit from 2021 highly unlikely. As we await for the announcement of the bubble-soled runners successor, The Swoosh continues to delve out its already lengthy roster of GR colorways. Pictured here in men’s sizing, the latest offering of the Vapormax Flyknit 2021 borrows the blue hued color palette of Villanova University.
TODAY.com
From sweats to leggings, Rihanna's new loungewear line is filled with fall staples
Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. While it may have seemed like Rihanna was laying low after reportedly giving birth to her first child in May, it's clear that she's been keeping busy with much more than new mom duties.
TODAY.com
I tried these pants that look like jeans but feel like a cozy pair of joggers
Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. After another day of dragging my feet from dressing room to dressing room, only to end up disappointed, I decided to try my luck with a quick search on Amazon. I was hesitant at first, remembering how some past clothing purchases I'd made from the retailer hadn't worked out. And denim from Amazon? This would be a first. When I stumbled upon a pair of distressed options made by Sidefeel, I thought I had finally found my perfect pair of jeans.
These Are The Baggy Pants That Gigi Hadid Can’t Stop Wearing
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve noticed that looser-fitting clothing has been on trend lately, don’t worry – you haven’t traveled back in time. Recently, celebs like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Eva Longoria have been spotted wearing baggy pants and crop tops that are reminiscent of Y2K vibes. Luckily, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get the same look.
AOL Corp
9 timeless handbags to grab during Nordstrom’s Summer Sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. With a new season on the horizon, now...
These Retro Pants Are Officially Making A Comeback Thanks To Gwyneth Paltrow
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Known for her minimalistic yet trendy style in the 90’s and 2000’s, Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t new to being a style icon. The actress’s latest outfit is giving us major nostalgia and fashion inspiration. She was photographed in New York City wearing an oversized button-down with a pair of breezy beige capris. Her whole outfit is a 10 out of 10, but her capris are the pinnacle. It’s safe to say Paltrow is officially bringing back these retro bottoms.
I’m a style pro – there are 3 fashion mistakes that are adding years to your age & what to do instead
YOU never have to feel like you need to follow current fashion trends if you want to look younger than your age. One style expert explained that all you need to do to look younger is make these three simple adjustments. Chi Li is the owner of the YouTube channel...
Jimmy Choo's Latest It Sneakers Have Arrived, and Everyone Wants a Pair
We like to consider ourselves flat-shoe aficionados with a specialty in hunting down the coolest sneakers that can easily finish every outfit. Not all trainers are created equal, and every now and then, a new pair comes along that manages to capture the hearts (and wardrobes) of fashion people across the globe. One such gem has been delivered recently by Jimmy Choo: the Diamond Light Maxi.
Madewell Just Marked Down Every Item on Its Site, Including Best-Selling Jeans and Tote Bags
Insiders can snag up to 30 percent off right now The season of chic boots, flowy cardigans, and lightweight jackets is just around the corner. And to help your wardrobe get fall-ready, Madewell just secretly marked down every single item on its website — but for loyalty members only. Until September 26, Madewell Insiders Loyalty Event can log into their accounts and score 25 percent off all clothing, shoes, and accessories sitewide. For customers in the Stars and Icons tiers of Madewell's rewards program (shoppers who have spent...
Think Beyond the Sneaker With the 33 Best Gifts for Sneakerheads
You don’t have to know much about sneaker culture to find the best gifts for sneakerheads. If you hear Air Force 1 and think of an airplane, don’t panic. If you assume bots are something from Star Wars, we’re here to help. The first bit of advice when shopping for sneakerheads? Skip the sneakers. It might seem surprising, but it’s the same advice we’d give someone shopping for enthusiasts of any niche hobby. If you’re not also into that hobby, the person you’re shopping for will undoubtedly know more about it than you. That’s why you don’t necessarily want to...
These Trendy Pants Are This Fall’s Celeb-Wardrobe Staple
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Models and actresses are proof that baggy is in, especially for the fall. From Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber to Eva Longoria and Jessica Alba, celebrities can’t get enough of baggy pants and cargos. We’re loving the switch-up and plan on using it as our fashion inspiration all season long.
ETOnline.com
Nordstrom Rack Sale 2022: Get an Extra 40% Off Boots, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Fashion
Nordstrom Rack's Sale will prepare for the new season. With Fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to get an extra 40% off the cozy sweaters, designer hats, Kate Spade handbags and Chelsea boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. The retailer has deals up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable.
Here Is Fall’s It-Girl Shoe, Worn By Stars Like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner & Zendaya
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The arrival of fall means it officially boots season. From booties to midis to knee highs, there are so many options. Luckily, some of our favorite celebs are getting a head start this season and showing us the latest trends in boot fashion.
thezoereport.com
Tory Burch’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection Redefined Minimalism For Next Year
Over the past year, the one word you likely heard repeated from every corner of the internet is: maximalism. In fashion, this aesthetic is the anthesis to the minimalism movement as it encourages you to embrace your brightest, campiest, and most out-there looks with an unabashed attitude. This was evidenced through chunky baubles and psychedelic prints seen throughout fashion lately, but the tides might be turning back to a time of simplicity for next season. At least, that’s what you would think if you tuned into Tory Burch’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
