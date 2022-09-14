ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure

A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing center.Chucky Dennison was escorted out of the event just seconds after unfurling the banner, a makeshift picket sign written on a pillowcase for portability.Mr Dennison was seen on video being walked out by a security guard as Mr Trump continued to address the crowd - it wasn’t clear if the president or others beyond those in Mr Dennison’s vicinity had seen the banner.“Trump lost 3,000 Lordstown jobs – and...
Ukraine war - live: Putin’s troops fire missile bombardment over nuclear plant city

Russian forces have fired eight missiles on Zaporizhzhia city housing Europe’s largest nuclear power plant overnight, Ukrainian officials said at a time Russia has suffered heavy losses in battlefield against Ukraine’s counterattack.At least eight projectiles have been fired targeting infrastructure facilities, Zaporizhzhia oblast governor Oleksandr Starukh, reported The Kyiv Independent.And, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed there would be no let up in fighting to regain territory lost to Russia as the war inches closer to the seventh month mark.It comes after the top US general warned it was unclear how Moscow would react to its battlefield setbacks in Ukraine.In...
Craig Wright Could Have ‘Bamboozled’ Andresen During Private ‘Satoshi’ Signing Session: Trial Witnesses Explain

OSLO, Norway — Expert witnesses in the ongoing trial between crypto Twitter personality Hodlonaut and Craig Wright – the Australian computer scientist who has long claimed (and failed to prove) he is the inventor of Bitcoin – told the court on Thursday that Wright could have used any number of tricks to fool Bitcoin developer Gavin Andresen into believing he was Satoshi during a private “signing session” in 2016.
