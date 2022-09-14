ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Dozens evacuated from partially collapsed apartment building in Logan

By Shara Dae Howard
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A portion of a Logan apartment building partially collapsed Wednesday morning.

Philadelphia police said it happened at the Lindley Towers apartment complex at North 13th Street and Lindley Avenue. A portion of the seventh floor collapsed.

At least 60 people were evacuated from the building.

The collapse happened a little more than an hour after a three-story building came crashing down in Fishtown, destroying a pizza shop.

The building was unoccupied at the time so no one was injured — but the family business, Key Food Pizza, was destroyed.

A resident told KYW Newsradio that the apartment complex was recently moved under new management and had been undergoing construction.

Jason, a local bystander, happened to see the building collapse on his way to work. He says he heard a loud boom and suddenly, the side of the building fell to the ground.

"I was right across the street," he said. "I just backed out because there was a lot of smoke and dust."

Many of the residents are now wondering about their belongings and where they’ll be sleeping, especially Faith, who was among those evacuated from the building.

Faith says she was concerned for the other residents during the evacuation.

"We have senior citizens, people in there that are deaf and could not hear,
she said. "They had to bang the doors in to get them out."

The American Red Cross said it was caring for those displaced by the collapse.

They said they have partnered with the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management to create a temporary reception center for displaced people at Holy Trinity Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, with an entrance on the 4837 Marvine Street entrance.

No major injuries were reported and officials are working to determine what caused the collapse.

Philadelphia, PA
