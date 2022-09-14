The Inspiron 16 2-in-1 (7620) is Dell’s latest move into the laptop category of big-screen (some might say "oversize") convertible 2-in-1s. It's an adaptation of the conventional-clamshell Inspiron 16 (7620) for people who really need as big a screen as possible that can still rotate 360 degrees to use as a tablet. At 5 pounds, the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 (starts at $799.99; $1,049.99 as tested) is pushing the expectation that a convertible has to be easy to handle and hold in tablet configuration. But if you frequently need to knock out a presentation in a classroom or conference room, then set up the unit in tent mode and share the screen with others, the 16-inch 2-in-1 format might be just right.

