reviewed.com
AMD vs Nvidia: Which graphics card should you get?
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Nvidia’s graphics cards had a comfortable lead on AMD’s cards for years, but AMD’s Radeon RX 6000-series lineup put the two brands in a competition like never before. Both manufacturers are constantly adding new features and updating their graphics architecture in their cards to keep the competition hot, but Nvidia’s key features like ray tracing and supersampling have been around for longer, whereas AMD has the lead on frame rates (for now). Ultimately, you’ll have to decide if you prefer the best frame rates or the best ray tracing.
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
TechRadar
Forget the RTX 4090 - the RTX 4070 is the graphics card I want
We’re now tantalizingly close to Nvidia’s big reveal presentation at GTC on September 20, where official details on Team Green’s powerful new RTX 4000 GPUs will finally be revealed, but I have to say: my excitement for the event has been tempered significantly by recent news. That’s...
notebookcheck.net
Google Tensor G2: Performance details for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro leak with significant GPU improvements
Kuba Wojciechowski has shared plenty of information about Tensor G2, the chipset that Google has already confirmed will power the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. For reference, Google will announce the Tensor G2 on October 6 in the Pixel 7 series, alongside the Pixel Watch. While Google has not shared any performance numbers yet, Wojciechowski suggests that the Tensor G2 will follow in the A16 Bionic's footsteps by offering a modest uplift from last year's Google Tensor. A leaked Geekbench listing underlines this, screenshots of which we have embedded below.
AMD Ryzen 3 4100 and Ryzen 5 4500 Review: The Budget CPU Showdown
On the cusp of Ryzen 7000, AMD's Zen 2-powered Rzyen 3 4100 and Ryzen 5 4500 in an attempt to tackle Intel's Alder Lake Core i3.
ZDNet
Are SSDs more reliable than HDDs? This research may have the answer
Solid state drives (SSDs) are more reliable than hard disk drives (HDDs) – at least for certain use cases, according to cloud-storage firm Backblaze. But that might not actually make much of a difference when deciding what type of storage you should buy. The company this year was looking...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 Pro live image leaks revealing a familiar design, MIUI 14 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Xiaomiui claims to have unearthed a hands-on photo of the Xiaomi 13 Pro, months ahead of the device's announcement. Typically, Xiaomi releases new flagships during the winter, but only in China. As the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Xiaomi 12 series demonstrated, global launches often take a few months to arrive. Based on earlier rumours, the Xiaomi 13 series could debut in November, a month ahead of the Xiaomi 12 series' anniversary.
The Verge
Newegg has so many extra GPUs that it’s bundling them with free monitors
In a strange turn of fate, it seems that Newegg somehow has too many 30-series graphics cards. Right now, you can get a free 24-inch 1080p gaming monitor when you buy an RTX 3060 for $399.99. Another solid offer bundles a free 27-inch curved QHD monitor with a purchase of an RTX 3070 for $599.99. A deal like this is tough to beat; even if you don’t need the monitor, you’re still getting a 30-series graphics card at close to retail price, which was damn near impossible a year ago. This is likely a response to the leak of 40-series RTX cards that have been making their rounds on the internet.
laptopmag.com
Meta Quest 2 vs HP Reverb G2: VR headset face-off
Which VR platform is best for your metaverse meanderings? We put two top-tier metaverse competitors to the test in this eyeball-to-eyeball showdown. Naysayers of the nearly-nigh technological singularity can keep their heads buried in the proverbial sand, but for early-ish adopters looking to watch the metaverse evolve from the virtual ground up, we’ve got our eyeballs on the Meta Quest 2 and HP Reverb G2. Despite the differences in each VR headset, they actually have a lot in common, right down to similar price points. (Though Meta recently hiked theirs up.)
PC Magazine
Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 (7620) Review
The Inspiron 16 2-in-1 (7620) is Dell’s latest move into the laptop category of big-screen (some might say "oversize") convertible 2-in-1s. It's an adaptation of the conventional-clamshell Inspiron 16 (7620) for people who really need as big a screen as possible that can still rotate 360 degrees to use as a tablet. At 5 pounds, the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 (starts at $799.99; $1,049.99 as tested) is pushing the expectation that a convertible has to be easy to handle and hold in tablet configuration. But if you frequently need to knock out a presentation in a classroom or conference room, then set up the unit in tent mode and share the screen with others, the 16-inch 2-in-1 format might be just right.
Benzinga
Newegg Exclusively Offering First ASRock Gaming Monitors
Curved 34-inch Phantom Gaming monitor features first built-in Wi-Fi antenna for a monitor; available in North America only from Newegg. Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG, a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that the ASRock Phantom Gaming monitors, ASRock's first gaming monitors, are exclusively available in North America from Newegg.com.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i5-13600KF multi-core performance fails to impress in maiden Geekbench appearance
An official Raptor Lake SKU chart leaked recently showcasing the possible 13th gen CPUs that Intel might unveil at the Raptor Lake launch event reportedly scheduled for September 27. Aside from the unlocked K-series processors like the Core i9-13900K, the chart also listed the KF-series Core i9-13900KF, the Core i7-13700KF, and the Core i5-13600KF chips. First spotted by BenchLeaks, the Core i5-13600KF has now made its debut on Geekbench for valid test runs.
Best RTX 3080 PC deals in September 2022
We're rounding up the best RTX 3080 PC deals in September 2022
notebookcheck.net
Vivo Y32t debuts as a smartphone with a choice between MediaTek and Qualcomm processors
Android Chinese Tech Launch Smartphone Touchscreen. 2022 seems to be the year of smartphone consumer choice along increasingly unexpected, fine and specific lines, the most notable of which might be battery charging speeds. Now, Vivo has taken this trend 1 step further with the option of either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 or MediaTek Helio G70 in the exact same new device.
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: Next-generation SoC's Cortex-X3 core could boost as high as 3.5 GHz
Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile AP is expected to arrive before its predecessors- between November 15 and 17, to be precise. Despite being weeks away from launch, it has yet to show up on any benchmarking platforms. Everything we know about the SoC so far comes from scattered leaks. Weibo's Digital Chat Station has been a reliable source and now, the leaker has more information about the chipset.
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA teases AD102 GPU performance and Ada Lovelace architecture name
NVIDIA continues to tease the launch of its next-generation graphics cards on social media, having teased a September 20 arrival earlier this week. Subsequently, the company appears to have confirmed the name of the architecture powering what are thought to be RTX 40 series graphics cards, as well as what VideoCardz believes are three specifications for a specific SKU.
digitalspy.com
Graphics card unstable
GTX 1060. Nearly every day for the last few months it has suffered blue screens of death (Video TDR failure Nvlddmkm, or occasionally Memory Management), mostly shortly after booting up. Often no signal would be found, and I'd be left with a blank screen. Tried different drivers, cables. Sometimes refitting a cable did seem to fix it, but obvioulsly not permanently. No overheating, fans clean, all connections secure. Once it 'settled' it sometimes stayed on all day without problems. Eventually got weary of the unpredictability, and switched to the CPU's integrated graphics processor, which has stabilised the system. It also means that most of my favourite PC games are now unplayable.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Dell XPS 13 ultrabook with 4K touchscreen and Core i5-1135G7 now on sale for US$899
A rather unusual mid-range configuration of the well-known Dell XPS 13 ultrabook, which may be particularly interesting for prospective laptop buyers who have set their sights on the optional 4K touchscreen, is currently on sale at the American manufacturer's official online shop. Although we often report on intriguing deals for...
laptopmag.com
Asus TUF RTX 3050 gaming laptop just hit $799 — lowest price ever!
The Asus TUF Gaming F17 is one of the best 17-inch gaming laptops around. If you're bargain hunting for a powerful, big screen laptop, here's a deal for you. Right now, the RTX 3050 Asus TUF Gaming F17 FX706 is on sale for $799 (opens in new tab) at Newegg. Typically, it costs $899, so that's $100 off and marks a new price low for this TUF Gaming configuration. It also undercuts Best Buy's current price (opens in new tab) for the same laptop by $43.
notebookcheck.net
Zen 4 vs Zen 3: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X manages crucial performance efficiency gains over Ryzen 9 5950X despite huge TDP rise
It’s not too long before AMD will unleash Zen 4 properly upon us for sale and yet another benchmark appearance by a Ryzen 7000 desktop processor has suggested it will be a positive launch for Team Red. The 16-core, 32-thread high-end Ryzen 9 7950X was picked out of the Sandra database by APISAK, and it has amassed some very healthy scores in the Processor Multi-Media tests (see screenshots below). The same dataminer that shared the database entry also compared the results with those by an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, with the Multi-Media Quad Int results showing a +118.56% difference in favor of the Zen 4 chip (Ryzen 9 7950X: 439.30 Mpix/s vs. Ryzen 9 5950X: 201 Mpix/s). With that kind of generational improvement, it appears we can just say Zen 4 is a massive success and Zen 3 is no longer relevant.
