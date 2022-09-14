ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrard County, KY

Comments / 19

Paul Stephens
4d ago

hell with the way kids are today and all the crap their trying to get teachers to push on the kids hell I think I'd have a couple shots myself

Reply
4
Related
WKYT 27

Lexington police take escaped inmate back into custody

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Sunday morning, Lexington Police stated that they have located an escaped inmate and taken her back into custody. 19-year-old inmate Samantha Lynn Collins is back in the custody of the Lexington Division of Community Corrections with assistance from the Lexington Police Department. She had failed to return from a court-ordered pass on September 15.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Ky. firefighter loses home in fire

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County firefighter John Allen and his family lost their home earlier this week in a fire. We do not know where the fire happened or if anyone was injured. Donations to the family can be made through Frank Wilkerson at 606-872-8374. A list of...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Field, KY
County
Garrard County, KY
Garrard County, KY
Crime & Safety
clayconews.com

KNOX COUNTY MAN ARRESTED OFF INTERSTATE 75 SOUTH OF LONDON, KENTUCKY DURING COMPLAINT OF SUBJECT DANCING INVESTIGATION BY LAUREL SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Alexander C. Reliford age 20 of Barbourville, KY on Monday night September 12, 2022 at approximately 11:47 PM. The arrest occurred on I–75 off the northbound lanes approximately 6 miles South of London...
LONDON, KY
k105.com

KSP searching for murder suspect

Kentucky State Police is searching for a murder suspect. Police said that on Wednesday night at approximately 11:45, troopers were dispatched to a shooting on Patrick Hollow Road, about five miles northeast of Williamsburg in Whitley County. The preliminary investigation revealed that 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W....
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
WSMV

63-year-old Kentucky bike rider found dead along Stones River Greenway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 63-year-old bike rider from Kentucky was found dead on Stones River Greenway Saturday morning. Metro Police officers received the call around 11 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department said that the death appeared to be a natural or accidental death. Officials said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKYT 27

Ky. man accused of hitting woman with his car after smoking marijuana

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond man is accused of hitting a woman with his car. The crash happened Monday on US 421 in Berea. According to the Richmond Register, KSP troopers say Derrick Hurt drove off the road after smoking marijuana and hit the victim. The woman’s current condition...
BEREA, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Alcohol
WTVQ

Lexington police looking for help in identifying State Street suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department says it’s looking for help in identifying numerous suspects wanted for questioning in connection to recent criminal activity on State Street. According to investigators, officers responded to the area of State Street and Crescent Avenue on September 10, after large...
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

Elderly woman shoots husband during domestic altercation

A Pulaski County woman shot her husband during a domestic altercation. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:30, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Science Hill, a small community about eight miles north of Somerset, on the report of a shooting. Sheriff Greg Speck told the Commonwealth...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

BIG BUST: Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia and Handgun seized from Nicholasville/Corbin Duo at Motel in southern Laurel County, Kentucky during Joint Drug Investigation

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint drug investigation was conducted between the 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team along with ATF and Kentucky State Police early Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 3:13 AM. As a result of the investigation a search warrant was...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
k105.com

7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

2 die in Madison County crash, KSP investigating

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men died Wednesday in a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, 74-year-old James Jackson was driving on KY-52 when he crossed the center line and hit a car driven by 62-year-old Matt Spaulding. Jackson was taken to a local hospital where...
RICHMOND, KY
foxlexington.com

Help ID these 7 State Street property damage suspects

On Thursday, Lexington police and UK police announced a partnership to increase patrols around the campus in a response to a shooting at an off-campus party and the damages caused by the post-game celebrations. Detectives are asking anyone with information, knowledge of the suspects’ identities, photographs, and/or video footage to...
LEXINGTON, KY
Johnson City Press

State Police, Scott County prosecutor say Kentucky woman’s jail death not a “criminal act"

GATE CITY – Almost four months after a Kentucky woman died at the Duffield Regional Jail, state and local authorities said there was no evidence to support a criminal case. The Virginia State Police and Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore did not release the full report of the investigation into the May 20, 2022 death of Sherri Delynn Cook, 43, of Whitesburg.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WEHT/WTVW

More details released on Mt. Vernon infant death

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – More details have been released in connection with the death of a Mt. Vernon infant, including the details of a 911 call. According to the Posey County Prosecutor’s Office, on September 8, around 12:15 p.m., law enforcement officials were contacted to go to an address in the 400 block of […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
WTVQ

Police searching for London liquor store theft suspect

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect who they say stole a bank deposit money bag from Buddy’s Liquor in London. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect took the money bag at about...
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Manchester Police Department looking for persons of interest

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Manchester Police Department are asking for your help in identifying these people. Police said a theft happened in the Wal-Mart parking lot. If you have any information, you can call the police department at 606-598-8411 or message its Facebook page.
MANCHESTER, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy