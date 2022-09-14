Read full article on original website
Paul Stephens
4d ago
hell with the way kids are today and all the crap their trying to get teachers to push on the kids hell I think I'd have a couple shots myself
WKYT 27
Lexington police take escaped inmate back into custody
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Sunday morning, Lexington Police stated that they have located an escaped inmate and taken her back into custody. 19-year-old inmate Samantha Lynn Collins is back in the custody of the Lexington Division of Community Corrections with assistance from the Lexington Police Department. She had failed to return from a court-ordered pass on September 15.
clayconews.com
SUSPECT IN DEADLY SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY SHOOTING FACING MURDER CHARGE AFTER CAPTURE FRIDAY BY KSP TROOPERS IN WHITLEY COUNTY
WILLIAMSBURG, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that a suspect entered into NCIC and wanted on an arrest warrant for Murder regarding a fatal shooting in southestern Kentucky has been captured. Martin A. Canada age 48 of Williamsburg, KY. was taken into custody early Friday morning September...
2 arrested in Laurel County meth bust
Two people were arrested Friday night after a large drug bust in Laurel County.
wymt.com
Ky. firefighter loses home in fire
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County firefighter John Allen and his family lost their home earlier this week in a fire. We do not know where the fire happened or if anyone was injured. Donations to the family can be made through Frank Wilkerson at 606-872-8374. A list of...
clayconews.com
KNOX COUNTY MAN ARRESTED OFF INTERSTATE 75 SOUTH OF LONDON, KENTUCKY DURING COMPLAINT OF SUBJECT DANCING INVESTIGATION BY LAUREL SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Alexander C. Reliford age 20 of Barbourville, KY on Monday night September 12, 2022 at approximately 11:47 PM. The arrest occurred on I–75 off the northbound lanes approximately 6 miles South of London...
k105.com
KSP searching for murder suspect
Kentucky State Police is searching for a murder suspect. Police said that on Wednesday night at approximately 11:45, troopers were dispatched to a shooting on Patrick Hollow Road, about five miles northeast of Williamsburg in Whitley County. The preliminary investigation revealed that 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W....
WSMV
63-year-old Kentucky bike rider found dead along Stones River Greenway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 63-year-old bike rider from Kentucky was found dead on Stones River Greenway Saturday morning. Metro Police officers received the call around 11 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department said that the death appeared to be a natural or accidental death. Officials said there is no...
WKYT 27
Ky. man accused of hitting woman with his car after smoking marijuana
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond man is accused of hitting a woman with his car. The crash happened Monday on US 421 in Berea. According to the Richmond Register, KSP troopers say Derrick Hurt drove off the road after smoking marijuana and hit the victim. The woman’s current condition...
WTVQ
Lexington police looking for help in identifying State Street suspects
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department says it’s looking for help in identifying numerous suspects wanted for questioning in connection to recent criminal activity on State Street. According to investigators, officers responded to the area of State Street and Crescent Avenue on September 10, after large...
WKYT 27
Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a deadly shooting in Lexington was in court Friday morning. Stephen Smith is accused of killing Clarence Adams on September 8. He is charged with murder, two counts of wanton endangerment, assault domestic violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
k105.com
Elderly woman shoots husband during domestic altercation
A Pulaski County woman shot her husband during a domestic altercation. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:30, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Science Hill, a small community about eight miles north of Somerset, on the report of a shooting. Sheriff Greg Speck told the Commonwealth...
clayconews.com
BIG BUST: Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia and Handgun seized from Nicholasville/Corbin Duo at Motel in southern Laurel County, Kentucky during Joint Drug Investigation
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint drug investigation was conducted between the 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team along with ATF and Kentucky State Police early Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 3:13 AM. As a result of the investigation a search warrant was...
k105.com
7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
Kentucky woman killed in ATV accident after it flips, ejects her
A Kentucky woman was killed Wednesday night when the all-terrain vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, ejecting her from the vehicle, Kentucky state police reported Thursday. Kentucky State Police officials said they were investigating a single all-terrain vehicle collision that occurred just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, at...
WTVQ
2 die in Madison County crash, KSP investigating
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men died Wednesday in a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, 74-year-old James Jackson was driving on KY-52 when he crossed the center line and hit a car driven by 62-year-old Matt Spaulding. Jackson was taken to a local hospital where...
foxlexington.com
Help ID these 7 State Street property damage suspects
On Thursday, Lexington police and UK police announced a partnership to increase patrols around the campus in a response to a shooting at an off-campus party and the damages caused by the post-game celebrations. Detectives are asking anyone with information, knowledge of the suspects’ identities, photographs, and/or video footage to...
Johnson City Press
State Police, Scott County prosecutor say Kentucky woman’s jail death not a “criminal act"
GATE CITY – Almost four months after a Kentucky woman died at the Duffield Regional Jail, state and local authorities said there was no evidence to support a criminal case. The Virginia State Police and Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore did not release the full report of the investigation into the May 20, 2022 death of Sherri Delynn Cook, 43, of Whitesburg.
More details released on Mt. Vernon infant death
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – More details have been released in connection with the death of a Mt. Vernon infant, including the details of a 911 call. According to the Posey County Prosecutor’s Office, on September 8, around 12:15 p.m., law enforcement officials were contacted to go to an address in the 400 block of […]
WTVQ
Police searching for London liquor store theft suspect
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect who they say stole a bank deposit money bag from Buddy’s Liquor in London. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect took the money bag at about...
wymt.com
Manchester Police Department looking for persons of interest
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Manchester Police Department are asking for your help in identifying these people. Police said a theft happened in the Wal-Mart parking lot. If you have any information, you can call the police department at 606-598-8411 or message its Facebook page.
