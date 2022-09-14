Read full article on original website
Related
sandiegoville.com
Papalo To Bring Sonoran-Style Mexican BBQ To San Diego's South Park
The founding chef behind San Diego's Michelin-recognized LOLA 55 modern taqueria is launching a second Sonoran-style Mexican barbecue eatery, this time in South Park. This past summer, Chef Andrew 'Drew' Bent left his position as executive chef and partner of LOLA 55 in San Diego's East Village, which he helped open in August 2018 after several years of menu and concept development. During Chef Drew's tenure at LOLA 55, the restaurant earned the highly coveted Bib Gourmand distinction from California’s Michelin Guide. In August, Chef Drew opened Papalito within the new Little Thief Wine Bar in San Diego's North Park, offering a Sonoran barbecue flavors in a sandwich and bistro menu. Chef Drew will soon open a sister concept as part of the incoming Bock Bar in San Diego's South Park.
Acapela to Make San Diego Debut This Month
LA’s Modern Mexican Restaurant to Expand in Southern California Soon
Two San Diego hotels voted among top family resorts in nation
Looking for a fun family vacation? You can do so in San Diego County, where two hotels made the 2022 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice list of Best Family Resorts.
Chula Vista highlights Hispanic heritage with celebration
Chula Vista celebrated downtown Saturday night at the Memorial Bowl Stage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
escondidograpevine.com
Escondido’s Grape Day Festival stomped through history
Despite the intense heat in Southern California the last few weeks, and the sudden hurricane and rain just one day before, The Grape Day Festival held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 was a complete success. We had perfect weather, comparatively, as the community of Escondido, California...
NBC San Diego
Back-to-Back Bad Bunny Concerts Bring Mad Money to San Diego Businesses
The San Diego Padres are out of town, but Petco Park is coming alive as reggaetón artist Bad Bunny rocks the stage Saturday and Sunday. But will Bad Bunny’s music turn into dollars for businesses in the area?. Some business owners say highly-anticipated concerts like this one gives...
Popular Korean Chicken Chain - Vons Chicken
Vons Chicken, not to be mistaken for the chicken that is sold at a Vons grocery store, is a new Korean fried chicken place located in National City in San Diego, California. They are quite an established chain and have opened several locations across California as well as the entire United States in the last few years. Vons Chicken is relatively new to San Diego, however, they opened a while back but due to Covid-19, they were forced to close as they did not have outdoor dining available and could not survive on takeout as they were very new at the time. But since then, Vons Chicken has changed owners and is now open again for indoor dining and takeout!
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns for Retirement in California
California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Photo gallery: Promises2Kids puts on a show in La Jolla to help foster kids
The 13th Dream On Concert Gala drew philanthropists and community and business leaders to the La Jolla estate of Joan Waitt on Sept. 12 to benefit Promises2Kids' efforts to help foster youths in San Diego County.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 20 Cool and Unusual Hotels in San Diego 2022
One of the most open, smog-free, and sunniest cities in the whole of the USA, San Diego – located on California’s Pacific coast – beguiles and charms many of its hundreds of thousand visitors. Feeling more like a collection of ultra-hip neighborhoods each with its own character...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Sept. 16-18 – Two by Two
Cooler (saner?) weather prevails this weekend, so there will be relief at the various outdoor events as we soak in every last second of this San Diego summer. And do we have some pairs for you. We’ll go two by two by activity and geography, folks. Here you go.
'What happens to a city when families can no longer afford to live there?' La Jolla artist looks for answers
Claire Starkweather Forrest explores the impact of housing costs on families in her current exhibit in the gallery at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kusi.com
El Cajon celebrates 10th Annual Chaldean American Fest Sept. 17
EL CAJON (KUSI) – San Diego will be graced with carnival rides, live music, and authentic food at the 10th Annual Chaldean American Festival this Saturday, Sept. 17. San Diego has one of the largest Chaldean communities in the nation, so it is only fitting to celebrate the rich culture and history of the Chaldean people on a sunny San Diego Saturday.
NBC San Diego
Here's How a Triple La Niña Year Could Impact San Diego Weather and Wildfires
From historic flooding in Pakistan to torrential rains in Australia and scorching heat and wildfires in California; 2022 has had its fair share of climate emergencies. And according to local experts, the extreme weather is far from over. “As long as the storm track is pushed northward by La Niña,...
Bad Bunny concerts this weekend a boost for local businesses
Friday, a merchandise truck popped up outside of Petco, selling things like t-shirts, sweaters, towels and more.
Exclusive: San Diego’s Storied Hotel del Coronado Is Expanding With 75 Lavish Private Residences
Hollywood isn’t the only Cali locale with buildings that have graced the big screen. A little more than 120 miles south of Sunset, San Diego’s beachfront Hotel del Coronado has its own claim to cinematic fame. It made a memorable cameo in 1959’s Some Like It Hot alongside Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemon and Tony Curtis. The storied national landmark just proved it’s by no means stuck in time, though. The Hotel del Coronado team has revealed exclusively to Robb Report that it is launching a collection of bookable private residences. The Shore House at Del will bring guests more privacy—and luxury—than...
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista to celebrate the 212th Anniversary of Mexican Independence
Echos of the Cry of Dolores, also commonly known as “El Grito de Independencia” will be heard Saturday evening in the heart of Chula Vista for the first time in history. Chula Vista will celebrate Mexican Independence Day with this ceremony, considered one of the most important historical events in Mexican history, as it marks the beginning of the fight for the independence of México. Although the Cry of Dolores is commemorated every year on Sept. 16, the City of Chula Vista will hold its celebration on Sept. 17 from 5 -9 p.m. at Memorial Bowl Stage.
Chipotle unveils first drive-thru pickup lane in San Diego area
Customers who love Chipotle Mexican Grill can now pick up digital orders through the restaurant's first drive-thru pickup lane in the San Diego area.
ketk.com
Hispanic Heritage Month: What’s a pupusa?
SAN DIEGO — If you haven’t heard of a pupusa, this is your month to try one. “Basically like a stuffed tortilla and you can stuff it with different ingredients. The most popular are beans, cheese and pork,” said Monica Aguilar, daughter of owner of Cuscatlan Salvadorean Food in Kearny Mesa.
San Diego Wave, Bad Bunny brings massive crowds this weekend
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is set to host several massive events this weekend. It all kicks off Saturday with San Diego Wave's first home game of the season at Snapdragon stadium. The match is a complete sell out, 32,000 tickets were sold, as the home team takes on...
Comments / 0