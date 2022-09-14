ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Lab confirms powder form of colorful rainbow fentanyl now in southwest Ohio

By Terry DeMio, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago

Colorful powdered fentanyl has reached the Hamilton County Crime Laboratory, and while "rainbow" colored fentanyl pills haven't been seen here yet, pills may be made by those who get the powdered form.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has been concerned since late August about colorful fentanyl, which in the last week-and-a-half has been spotted in 21 states, including Ohio, and 50 cities.

Orville O. Greene, special agent in charge of the DEA Detroit Field Division, which includes the Cincinnati region, was at the DEA's Downtown Cincinnati office on Wednesday warning of the dangers of the new form of fentanyl. He reminded citizens that all fentanyl can be life-threatening if ingested or injected.

Greene said the DEA is concerned that the colorful pills and powder will appeal to young adults and kids. "We view that as the traffickers’ way of reaching a new demographic," he said. And he noted that the brightly colored drugs could endanger children. “It’s a lot easier for the accidental overdose – the young child believing it’s candy."

Brian Scowden, assistant director, safety director and chief analyst for the Hamilton County Crime Laboratory , said colorful powder has been seen in the lab here, but the so-called rainbow pills containing fentanyl have not yet arrived in his laboratory, which is stationed in Blue Ash at the county coroner's office location. The crime lab is regional, managing cases from Hamilton County, parts of Butler, Clermont and Brown counties in Ohio, as well as the FBI's and DEA's Cincinnati cases.

"We do get submissions of colored powder, pink, blue, purple, that contain fentanyl or fentanyl compounds," Scowden said. No solid chalk-like forms or pills in rainbow colors and tainted with fentanyl has been seen.

Greene said that people may be getting the colored, powdered fentanyl for personal use, but it's possible, too, for people to get a pill press and make and sell fentanyl pills from the powder.

Primarily, large amounts of fentanyl, in pill form and otherwise, have been coming to the United States from overseas. The DEA put out an education campaign called One Pill Can Kill in September 2021 noting that the pill forms, made to look like Adderall, oxycodone and other legal prescription drugs, are often attained through social media by unwitting people, including young adults and teenagers who think they're pharmaceutical grade pills.

Greene said parents should be aware of the ease with which kids can get these pills and talk to their kids about the danger of overdose with synthetic opioids.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Lab confirms powder form of colorful rainbow fentanyl now in southwest Ohio

Comments / 11

relay
4d ago

You can thank the Democrats and Joe Biden for that. They might want to think about closing the southern border

Reply(1)
3
Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Alcohol abuse still a public health problem in Ohio

In 2020, early in the pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine was the talk of the country, earning national praise for his public health efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus. At the same time that the DeWine administration was effectively shutting down a third of the economy to slow the spread of the virus, it counterintuitively […] The post Alcohol abuse still a public health problem in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month

States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Ash, OH
County
Hamilton County, OH
State
Ohio State
Hamilton County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop

CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Feds to provide $50M in food assistance to Ohio

Ohio’s foodbanks say they’re desperate as summer is turning to fall. Demand has skyrocketed with increasing food costs at the same time that their resources have evaporated. And with current supply chain disruptions, they need to order food now if they hope to have it when winter comes. And even though the state is sitting […] The post Feds to provide $50M in food assistance to Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Opioids#Drugs#Dea#Oxycodone
dayton247now.com

Ohio Department of Health launches investigation into Troy Fire Department's baby box

TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Troy Fire Department is calling on the Ohio Department of Health for a face-to-face meeting. This follows a citizen complaint, that the fire department's Safe Haven Baby Box, is not in compliance with the Ohio Department of Health, The Ohio Revised Code, and The Ohio Administrative Code. Although, according to documents Dayton 24/7 Now obtained, ODH already deemed the newborn baby incubator operational, June 27 of this year.
TROY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia wants to describe fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has joined a multistate bipartisan effort urging President Biden to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction. The 18 state attorneys general demand the president take decisive action in response to the record increase in overdose deaths related to the lethal substance nationwide. “This deadly synthetic opioid is mainly […]
FLORIDA STATE
WKBN

New Ohio COVID-19 cases fall farther in decline

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 20,552 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, keeping up with a downward trend after a brief spike for the virus. While the state has seen consistently smaller case rates, it has still reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week ten times in a row. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

A new perspective on Opioid use from a doctor

Sponsored content by the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance. Almost weekly, and sometimes daily, you will hear stories in the news about unintentional overdose deaths in our community. And there is often one common link. Fentanyl. The fact is that fentanyl was involved in 81 percent of overdose deaths in 2020. we are getting more perspective of this epidemic from doctor Emily Kauffman with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio unemployment claims reach two-month low

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Unemployment in Ohio during the first week of September fell Ohio, but the state is showing slightly higher joblessness rates than the national average. This week, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services updated data on unemployment claims filed in Ohio the week of Sept. 4, according to a media […]
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy