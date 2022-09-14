Read full article on original website
Related
13 Delicious Pit Stops Along Upstate New York’s Famous U.S. Route 20
Long before the New York State Thruway came through the area, it was United States Route 20 that was the main east/west highway in Upstate New York. It runs 375 miles from the far western part of the state to the Massachusetts line. It remains the longest surface road in the state.
10 Reasons To Make A Daytrip To The Mohawk Valley
As you start a drive west out of Schenectady along the Mohawk River Valley, you begin to feel a little something different in the air. I don't know what it is exactly, but I feel it. The land flattens out to a valley floor with the Mohawk River and the...
Central New York is Home to Best Ice Cream in the Country
The best ice cream in the country comes from Central New York. The annual World Dairy Expo has crowned the best of the best and Central New York has come out on top. The judges awarded Stewart's Shops as one of the best places to get dairy products in North America.
NY 2022 Fall Foliage Predictions! This Is When You’ll See Peak Colors!
I am not trying to rush Summer away! I will be hanging on to every last warm sunny day and hope it stretches well past the last day of the season. Heck Fall doesn't actually begin until September 23rd BUT I also like to plan ahead. One of my favorite things to do is drive around New York State as the leaves change colors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Unearth Stunning Treasures at These 15 Upstate New York Antique Stores
With autumn in the air, antique pickers and bargain hunters will be out in full force on the back roads and byways of Upstate New York. There are hundreds of antique destinations in New York State. They range from large malls to tiny Mom-and-pop storefronts in rural towns. All hold the treasures of our region and all are fun to explore. Fall is a wonderful season to travel the region exploring these "picker's paradises." The leaves are turning, cider farms are around every corner, and antique shops are on full display no matter where you are. Here is a list of 15 antique destinations we think you should consider on your next road trip through the region.
Do Not Miss These 13 ‘Off the Grid’ Upstate New York Museums!
While Upstate New York is known around the country for several of our larger most famous museums (think glass and baseball, for example) there are many smaller, "off the grid" museums that are well worth your attention as well. This list takes a look at 13 of them. Here we...
“Bone Chilling Cold” And “Loads of Snow” For Upstate NY This Winter
It has been a few years since we have had a doozy of a winter. Another winter weather outlook is calling for just that. If you see a weather forecast that calls for a tough, cold snowy winter, you take it with a grain of salt. We know the weather will go in any direction it wants in Upstate New York. But, when you see multiple forecasts calling for that crazy winter, maybe you start to give that prediction a little more weight.
Delaware And Chenango Counties Police Blotter: September 12
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anthony Fehrmann, 26, of Sherburne was arrested by state troopers based in Norwich. Fehrmann was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Yeary and...
97.5 WTBD
Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WTBD plays the best Adult Hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wtbdfm.com
Comments / 0