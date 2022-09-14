Read full article on original website
Holcomb boys, Stanton County girls win Hugoton Invitational meet
Hugoton, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–It was a nice morning on Saturday for the Hugoton Invitational cross country meet, held at the Hugoton Forewinds Golf Course. The boys race would be a close finish for the top spot, as Holcomb edged Liberal for the meet win. Scott City was third and Meade finished fourth. Stanton County’s Kamryn Golub was the top area runner with a second place finish, and Meade’s Logan Keith was third.
Lady Beaver volleyball splits in Colby triangular on Thursday
Colby, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Scott City volleyball team returned to the court on Thursday, this time in Colby in a triangular with Colby and Hoxie. It would be the second time they have faced both teams this year, falling to Colby at the Hays Invitational, and to Hoxie at home last Thursday.
Scott City back on the road tonight, this time in Oklahoma
Scott City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Scott City will play in Oklahoma for the first time tonight, as they make the six-hour trip to Oklahoma City to face the Millwood Falcons in a match up of tradition-rich schools. Millwood is 1-1 on the year, ranked seventh in Class 2A in Oklahoma, after...
Beavers suffer first loss to Millwood
Oklahoma City, Okla. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Scott City Beavers made the nearly 400-mile trip on Friday to Oklahoma City to face the Millwood Falcons in the first-ever meeting of the two schools. Both teams, who have had plenty of success on the gridiron over the years, fought hard to the end. The Falcons would rally for two fourth quarter touchdowns to take a 30-20 win over the Beavers in Scott City’s first football game in the Sooner state.
Longhorns outlast the Tigers
Holcomb, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–A pick-six to start the game and an interception to end the game propelled the Holcomb Longhorns to a 28-17 win over the Ulysses Tigers on Homecoming night in Holcomb. The Tigers took the opening kickoff and after picking two first downs, found themselves staring at a...
