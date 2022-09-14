Oklahoma City, Okla. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Scott City Beavers made the nearly 400-mile trip on Friday to Oklahoma City to face the Millwood Falcons in the first-ever meeting of the two schools. Both teams, who have had plenty of success on the gridiron over the years, fought hard to the end. The Falcons would rally for two fourth quarter touchdowns to take a 30-20 win over the Beavers in Scott City’s first football game in the Sooner state.

