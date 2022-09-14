Read full article on original website
Ladycats and Yucca Valley Tennis teams scores – will face off Monday 9/19
The Twentynine Palms High School Varsity Ladycats tennis team traveled to Desert Mirage High School to face the Rams on Wednesday (September 14), where the Ladycats won 12 to 6. In singles action, Corey Watt won two sets. Natalie Plummer won two sets and Jadyn Bauer won one set. In...
September 17, 2022
A foster parent was arrested on suspcion of child molestation after a report was received and investigated by the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station. Jef Harmatz joins us with details about this investigation. Juan Antonio Esparza, a 71 year-old resident of Barstow, was arrested Thursday (September 15), after an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse to […]
Oasis Elementary School needs help in winning $1000 in funding competition
The Parent Teacher Organization of Oasis Elementary School in Twentynine Palms is a finalist in a funding competition, and is asking for the community’s help in winning $1000. The contest, which is sponsored by Frontwave Credit Union, has selected one school each from San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego...
Donate Blood! Three blood drives this weekend in Yucca Valley and 29 Palms
The call for blood goes out desert wide this weekend – with 3 places you can donate this saturday in 29 and Yucca Valley:. If you are at the 29 Palms Farmer’s Market – Lifestream will be there starting at 8AM and going until 1PM. In Yucca...
Celebrate “Banned Books” at Space Cowboy Reading tonight in Joshua Tree
Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. It was launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, stores and libraries. Banned Books Week will be celebrated here in the high desert at our local Space Cowboy Books in Joshua Tree this Sunday, September 18th.
Morongo Basin Healthcare District AIDS testing
The Morongo Basin Healthcare district gave a presentation at the Twentynine Palms City Council earlier this week where they discussed their goal to end the HIV epidemic. Marge Doyle from the Morongo Basin Healthcare District says that the fight to eradicate the virus has had setbacks due to COVID – and the CDC is teaming up with organizations like the MBHD to normalize HIV testing for all age groups – with a larger goal of reducing infections by 75% by the year 2025.
Twentynine Palms Veterans Resource Fair on Saturday (9/17)
The City of Twentynine Palms will hold a Veterans Resource Fair tomorrow. In partnership with the County of San Bernardino Veterans Affairs office, the event will provide information and resources regarding identification cards, benefits, and claims. Disabled American Veterans Morongo Basin Chapter #60 and other organizations will be on hand...
DUI Hit and Run results in Twentynine Palms arrest
On Wednesday September 14th the County Sheriff received a report of a silver vehicle “ramming” into another vehicle from behind while driving. According to that Sheriff’s report Carlos Salcido collided with the victim’s car and then turned onto Adobe Road in Twentynine Palms – heading North toward the base. Once deputies made contact with the victim, they quickly caught up with Salcido – where he was positively identified and arrested. There were no injuries in the incident, and Carlos Salcido was arrested for Hit and Run causing Property Damage, and driving under the influence over .08%.
Felony Arrests in Yucca Valley for Grand Theft and Possession of Firearms
On September 13th at approximately 8:50PM Morongo Basin Deputies responded to a 911 call where they heard sounds of distress in the background. Deputies arrived at a residence on the 4900 block of Faith Lane in Yucca Valley – where they made contact with the occupants. According to the Sheriff’s report – during the investigation Raymond Lindley and Jaymie Kime both attempted to flee.
