FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Podcast: How CACE21 Combats Gentrification For Black Families
Rhythm & News Podcast interview with CACE21 (Central Area Cultural Ecosystem 21st Century) project lead Inye Wokoma about the gentrification of Seattle’s Central Area and how their intiative helps Black families keep their homes. Interview by Chris Bennett.
Neighborcare Health Welcomes Rashad Collins As New CEO
Rashad A. Collins joined Neighborcare Health in July as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Rashad comes to Neighborcare Health after serving as the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President at Charter Oak Health Center in Hartford, CT and Chief Program Officer at the Community Health Center Association of Connecticut. He has also been deeply involved with the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) and served as Board Chair of Caring Health Center Inc. in Springfield, MA.
Metro League Football Roundup 9-17-22
In a matchup of undefeated team, O’Dea’s Jason Brown, Jr. scored the games’ first touchdown and only two-point conversion as the Fighting Irish posted a shutout win over Rainier Beach. Franklin 23, Chief Sealth 0. Franklin put up a season-high 23 points against Chief Sealth to claim...
O’Dea Keeps Rolling With 22-0 Win Over Rainier Beach
In the battle of undefeated, both Rainier Beach and O’Dea looked to give one another their first loss of the 2022-23 season. With a change of scenery, the game took place at Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks, and with the bright lights glaring on, the stage was set.
