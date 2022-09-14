What a joke....the Democrats created the problem. Now the Feds are gonna help ???Too bad they got rid of all the cops.What a clown show...
The homeless are no longer civil humans nor in any way a contribute to our society. The only solution is to bring in the military and remove them permanently from the Washington State and put a ban law on all homeless them after wipeout the junkies indefinite. Inslee has done all that he can to destroy Seattle happily and without a care from the Seattle population. Get rid of Inslee, Bruce Harrell and realign Seattle City Council is a great start to reviving Seattle.
The stupid liberals & ex mayor created and supported this during THE SUMMER OF LOVE, now they want help after defunding the police and causing mass exodus?
Comments / 10