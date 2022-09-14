Read full article on original website
Aimee Claire
4d ago
Great article!! CGM' s should be affordable and accessible to ALL diabetics!! Time in range knowledge is vital to healthy management of diabetes!!
4d ago
I just got my dexcom 6 and I love it I transmits my number to my phone every 5 minutes. I am uncontrolled type 2 and it goes up and down up and down for no apparent reason the dex 6 tells me fast when I need food or insulin. I am very blessed Medicare covers it so I don't have to worry. diabetes has been a nightmare for me with the wild swings. I get so sick. now I can manage better I hope at least so far. getting a lot more 100s
