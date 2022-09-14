Read full article on original website
How To Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Livestream, Schedule & U.S. And UK Coverage Plans
By one estimate, as many as 4 billion people could be watching as the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II takes place on Monday, September 19 beginning at 11 a.m. BST (3 a.m. PT). As many as 750,000 people are predicted to travel to London for the state funeral and pay their respects as the queen lies in state, per the UK’s Guardian. Among those waiting in line 12-plus hours to pay their respects was David Beckham. The service at Westminster Abbey is likely to be among the biggest single ceremonial events staged in the U.K. since World War II. See...
Westminster Abbey: Inside the Queen’s funeral venue, where she was also married and crowned
The Queen will be laid to rest on 18 September at Westminster Abbey in London, the same venue where she was married and crowned.It will be the first time in over 260 years that a sovereign’s funeral will take place in the Abbey. The last was George II’s in 1760.For the Queen, Westminster Abbey was where her most defining milestones took place, both in terms of her personal life and her public duty.Princess Elizabeth was 21 when she married Prince Philip at the World Heritage Site, one of the most famous religious buldings in Britain. More than 2,000 guests...
Prince William gives update on the queen's beloved corgis
While greeting British subjects in a surprise visit to the queue of people waiting to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster, Prince William reassured one woman that the late queen's corgis are in good hands. In a video captured by Sky News, William held the hand...
Camilla recounts shoe mishap on wedding day which made Queen laugh
The Queen Consort has shared a personal memory of the Queen who saw the funny side of a shoe mishap on Camilla’s wedding day.Speaking in a televised tribute to the late monarch, Camilla also described the Queen’s “wonderful blue eyes” but also how her gaze could be a little withering if you “dare question” her equestrian knowledge.The Queen Consort, who had known the monarch for decades, said the Queen had a clear demarcation between her public duties and private life and her summer breaks at Balmoral in Scotland were a moment for “her enjoyment”.Her tribute to her mother-in-law was aired...
Who is Lady Gabriella Windsor? The royal who fainted on arrival of Queen’s coffin
The Queen’s five day lying in state has now ended, as the last mourners left Westminster Hall just after 6.30am on Monday morning (19 September).Thousands of members of the public queued for up to 24 hours to say farewell to the late monarch, with famous faces including David Beckham and Susanna Reid among those spotted in attendance. The arrival of the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall on Thursday 15 September prompted a small commotion, however, distracting some members of the royal family. Footage from the event shows Lady Gabriella Windsor appearing to collapse, with her husband, Thomas Kingston, turning...
Queen lying-in-state: Queue closes after four days
Final mourners have paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II lying in state in Westminster Hall after the queue closed on Sunday, 18 September.Hundreds of thousands of people, including celebrities such as David Beckham, Tilda Swinton and Sharon Osbourne, have filed past the coffin in the cavernous medieval hall, since the lying in state opened to members of the public last Wednesday evening.The process has seen a huge queue of people lining the river Thames, at times stretching down to Bermondsey.Officials paused queueing for six hours on Friday as it reached capacity.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More ‘A real privilege’: Final mourners pay their respects as Queen’s lying-in-state closes – live updatesFull Order of Service for Queen’s funeral at Westminster AbbeyVoices: We are witnessing a turning point in history
Queen lying-in-state: Celebrities who visited the coffin, from David Beckham to Tilda Swinton and Susanna Reid
David Beckham and Susanna Reid were among the celebrities to have visited the Queen lying-in-state. The last mourners to see the Queen’s coffin have now left Westminster Hall, with her four-day lying-in-state coming to a close on Monday (19 September) as the UK prepares to bid farewell to its monarch of 70 years.A number of celebrities joined the queue to pay their respects to the late royal and see her coffin prior to it being transported to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service at 11am on Monday (19 September).Tilda Swinton was spotted among the thousands of people to see...
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s Final Days: Hosting Parties, Grieving a Dog—and a TV Weatherman Crush
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth was left “distraught” by the death of one of her oldest and most faithful dogs in the months before her own death, and took special steps to see that the dog’s remains were flown back to Windsor so it could be buried alongside one of its old friends, it was reported Saturday.
