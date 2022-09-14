ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
cbs19news

Youngkin reacts to UVA decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several higher education institutions across Virginia are keeping their tuition flat for next fall, and now the University of Virginia is among them. Governor Glenn Youngkin praised UVA on Friday following a decision from the university’s Board of Visitors. The decision means tuition will...
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Virginia Energy launches standardized commercial clean energy program

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A program that aims to help grow energy efficiency, renewable energy and resiliency improvements in commercial properties across Virginia is now open. The new program, called Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy or C-PACE, is now open to localities that want to participate. According to a...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
Chesterfield County, VA
Business
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Industry
State
Virginia State
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Local
Virginia Industry
Chesterfield County, VA
Government
Axios Richmond

10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond

Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Grant funding to help tackle maternal mortality in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Maternal mortality has long been an issue in Virginia, and the Virginia Department of Health says it has been on the rise. Now the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Division of Death Prevention has received a grant to help further address the issue.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Agriculture#Agriculture Industry#World#Vertical Farming#Business Industry#Linus Business#Plenty Unlimited Inc#The Richmond Farm Campus#Commonwealth
caswellmessenger.com

100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2

Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

New internet provider coming to several Hampton Roads cities

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new option for high speed internet will soon be available in parts of Hampton Roads. Lumos, a Virginia-based company, has just received approval from two local cities to begin installing its fiber technology. The company has announced a plan to lay down more than 760 miles of new fiber optic […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
WHSV

Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With temperatures falling, the Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for your help. In efforts to grow the next generation of trees, VDOF is asking Virginian’s to pick up acorns and drop them off at any of its locations until October 14. VDOF will plant...
shoredailynews.com

Virginia tax rebates on the way

According to the Richmond Times Dispatch, Virginia taxpayers will begin receiving one time tax rebates next week, either directly to their bank accounts or through the mail. The Department of Taxation expects to issue a total of 3.2 million rebates by the end of the year, with 2.9 million of them due to arrive by mid-October under a Oct. 17 deadline for taxpayers who filed their returns before July 1. The department will begin issuing the rebates Monday.
cbs19news

Coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest Monday morning. Beginning at 5:30 a.m. local time, the funeral will be broadcast on ABC Virginia. For local news and weather, tune to CBS19. Then at 7 a.m., CBS will switch over to network coverage of the funeral.
VIRGINIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Virginia State Police warns of scam using old Norton business name

NORTON — The Virginia State Police is warning those shopping online for heavy construction or farm equipment to beware of purchasing from any company using a Norton address or the name “Guyan” in its web or email address. For the past several weeks, according to VSP spokesperson...
NBC12

Investigation Discovery to feature segment on missing Virginia 4-year-old

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - More than 200 days after Codi Bigsby disappeared, his story will be shared with the world on Wednesday night. WVEC reports that Investigation Discovery’s “In pursuit with John Walsh” will feature a segment on the missing 4-year-old from Hampton Roads. It will detail...
NBC12

Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if they’re eligible for this year’s one-time tax rebate. The rebate is part of a bipartisan plan passed through the state budget in this year’s General Assembly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy