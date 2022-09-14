Read full article on original website
Related
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
When will the leaves fall in Virginia?
Across Virginia, there is an impressive diversity of foliage -- and at no time of year is it more impressive than in the fall.
cbs19news
Youngkin reacts to UVA decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several higher education institutions across Virginia are keeping their tuition flat for next fall, and now the University of Virginia is among them. Governor Glenn Youngkin praised UVA on Friday following a decision from the university’s Board of Visitors. The decision means tuition will...
cbs19news
Virginia Energy launches standardized commercial clean energy program
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A program that aims to help grow energy efficiency, renewable energy and resiliency improvements in commercial properties across Virginia is now open. The new program, called Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy or C-PACE, is now open to localities that want to participate. According to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VCU study finds ‘slumlords’ at root of community violence
A new study from Virginia Commonwealth University has uncovered a link between 'slumlords' who fail to maintain the properties they rent out and higher levels of violence in Richmond communities.
Gov. Youngkin unveils administration’s plan to replace Virginia’s transgender student policies
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration unveiled its draft model policies to replace the state's current policies for transgender and nonbinary students in public schools.
10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond
Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
cbs19news
Grant funding to help tackle maternal mortality in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Maternal mortality has long been an issue in Virginia, and the Virginia Department of Health says it has been on the rise. Now the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Division of Death Prevention has received a grant to help further address the issue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
Here’s how to check if you qualify for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate
RICHMOND, Va. – Some Virginia taxpayers may see a one-time tax rebate hit their bank accounts soon. On Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that about 3.2 million eligible taxpayers will be getting tax rebates this fall. Beginning Monday (Sept. 19), you can check if you qualify for the tax...
caswellmessenger.com
100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2
Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
New internet provider coming to several Hampton Roads cities
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new option for high speed internet will soon be available in parts of Hampton Roads. Lumos, a Virginia-based company, has just received approval from two local cities to begin installing its fiber technology. The company has announced a plan to lay down more than 760 miles of new fiber optic […]
Stimulus Update: Virginia Is Issuing $250 One-Time Tax Rebate — Do You Qualify?
Taxpayers in Virginia will soon be getting rebates from the state government thanks to a bipartisan bill passed earlier this year by the General Assembly. However, not everyone is eligible. Food...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the D.C., region.
WHSV
Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With temperatures falling, the Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for your help. In efforts to grow the next generation of trees, VDOF is asking Virginian’s to pick up acorns and drop them off at any of its locations until October 14. VDOF will plant...
shoredailynews.com
Virginia tax rebates on the way
According to the Richmond Times Dispatch, Virginia taxpayers will begin receiving one time tax rebates next week, either directly to their bank accounts or through the mail. The Department of Taxation expects to issue a total of 3.2 million rebates by the end of the year, with 2.9 million of them due to arrive by mid-October under a Oct. 17 deadline for taxpayers who filed their returns before July 1. The department will begin issuing the rebates Monday.
cbs19news
Coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest Monday morning. Beginning at 5:30 a.m. local time, the funeral will be broadcast on ABC Virginia. For local news and weather, tune to CBS19. Then at 7 a.m., CBS will switch over to network coverage of the funeral.
Kingsport Times-News
Virginia State Police warns of scam using old Norton business name
NORTON — The Virginia State Police is warning those shopping online for heavy construction or farm equipment to beware of purchasing from any company using a Norton address or the name “Guyan” in its web or email address. For the past several weeks, according to VSP spokesperson...
NBC12
Investigation Discovery to feature segment on missing Virginia 4-year-old
HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - More than 200 days after Codi Bigsby disappeared, his story will be shared with the world on Wednesday night. WVEC reports that Investigation Discovery’s “In pursuit with John Walsh” will feature a segment on the missing 4-year-old from Hampton Roads. It will detail...
NBC12
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if they’re eligible for this year’s one-time tax rebate. The rebate is part of a bipartisan plan passed through the state budget in this year’s General Assembly...
2 killed after boats collide at 'dangerous spot' on Lake Chesdin
Two people were killed after two boats crashed on Lake Chesdin Saturday afternoon, according to officials with Virginia's Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
Comments / 0