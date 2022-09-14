WARNING: This article contains spoilers about the Atlanta season four premiere. Just months after the end of season three, the fourth and final season of Atlanta premiered Thursday on FX. In the episode, titled “The Most Atlanta,” Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) hears on the radio that his fellow rapper Blueblood died three months earlier — a reference to MF Doom’s death being revealed two months after the fact. Paper Boi mourns Blueblood by playing his final album; while listening, he realizes the lyrics are clues that ultimately lead him to Blueblood’s funeral. Upon arrival, he is disappointed to learn that only four other people have solved the mystery and joined him at the funeral. Many viewers suspected Blueblood might be voiced by Earl Sweatshirt, and FX has confirmed to Billboard that it was indeed Earl.

