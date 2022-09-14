Read full article on original website
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
The Story Behind Every Song On Whitney’s New Album SPARK
The first time I heard Whitney’s “Golden Days,” I was a sophomore in high school. I don’t know exactly where I was or what I was doing; all I remember was being awash in nostalgia for experiences I hadn’t even encountered yet. The magnificent swelling of Will Miller’s trumpet and Julien Ehrlich’s swooning falsetto as he sang, “Those golden days snuck away from us,” was enough for me to believe they were going to slip away from me too.
Stereogum
Watch Post-Hardcore Supergroup L.S. Dunes Make Their Live Debut At Riot Fest 2022
L.S. Dunes is the new post-hardcore supergroup featuring Circa Survive’s Anthony Green, My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero, Coheed And Cambria’s Travis Stever, and Thursday’s Tim Payne and Tucker Rule. They released their debut single “Permanent Rebellion” last month, and Friday they played their first live show at Riot Fest in Chicago. Footage of the six-song set has emerged on YouTube, including opening song “Bombsquad,” “Permanent Rebellion,” closing song “2022” (which Green performed from the ground and described as “the most fucked-up song I ever wrote”), and a video with the last three songs, which begins with another unreleased song called “Grey Veins.” Watch it all below.
Stereogum
Grimes Finished Her Album And Probably Got Elf Ears
Almost two years ago, Grimes told her followers she was putting the finishing touches on her follow-up to 2020’s Miss Anthropocene, which we later learned is called BOOK 1. She has since signed to Columbia Records, shared many updates about the album, and released several songs that may or may not be on it. Much more recently, she announced her intention to get vampire teeth and elf ears. It looks like she’s moving forward on both the music and body-modification fronts.
Stereogum
Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis
Post Malone fell through a trap door onstage at his show in St. Louis on Saturday night. While performing “Circles,” he took a wrong step and landed halfway in an opening that was used to lower his guitar earlier in the show. Medics came and took the rapper away. It was unclear whether or not the concert would go on until Posty emerged 15 minutes later with an apology.
Stereogum
Holy Motors – “Superstar” (Delaney And Bonnie Cover)
The old standard “Superstar” originated with Bonnie Bramlett and Leon Russell, who wrote it with an assist from Bramlett’s husband Delaney. The married couple, who performed as Delaney And Bonnie, recorded the first version of the song in 1969 under the title “Groupie (Superstar),” but it’s since been covered by countless acts, most famously the Carpenters in 1971 and Luther Vandross in 1983, though everyone from Bette Midler to Sonic Youth has taken a crack at it over the years. So did James Wilsey.
Stereogum
Ka – “Ascension”
The Brooklyn rapper and producer Ka is a truly inspiring DIY figure. He makes music on his own, following his own sounds and ideas and pathways. He produces his own tracks, and he releases his albums on his own label. He does all this while holding down a job as a fire chief. This wouldn’t mean anything if Ka’s music wasn’t good, but it’s incredible. Ka has built up a stunning discography over the years, and his 2021 album A Martyr’s Reward was one of the best of the year. Today, without advance warning, Ka has released two new albums.
Stereogum
Stream Innumerable Forms’ Deeply Evil New Death Metal Album Philosophical Collapse
It sounds like demonic smoke belching up from the center of the earth. It sounds like dim echoes of dark rituals reverberating out of the mouth of a cave. It sounds like bubbling swamp-glop with visible swirls of blood. You can describe Philosophical Collapse, the new album from the Boston-based band Innumerable Forms, in regular music-critic terms, as a record of dark and reverb-heavy death/doom metal, but why? It’s more fun to just close your eyes, let the evilness wash over you, and talk about whatever images the music conjures up.
Stereogum
Hear TOPS And Sean Nicholas Savage Cover Each Other On New Arbutus Comp
Arbutus Records, the influential Montreal indie label that helped to launch Grimes, Braids, Majical Cloudz, and many others, has just put out its 100th release. It’s a self-referential comp called The Arbutus Record on which artists on the label cover other artists on the label. That includes, on back to back tracks, Sean Nicholas Savage covering TOPS’ “I Feel Alive” and TOPS covering Savage’s “Please Set Me Free.” Hear both of those tracks below along with performances by the likes of Blue Hawaii, Moon King, and Honey Harper.
Stereogum
Watch Death Cab For Cutie’s Kimmel Concert And Stream Their New Album Asphalt Meadows
Death Cab For Cutie’s new album Asphalt Meadows is out today. It’s my favorite new release by these guys in a long time, in part because it finds the band and producer John Congleton discovering powerful new extensions of the Death Cab sound all these years later. There are still a fair amount of down-the-middle DCFC tracks like the propulsive “Here To Forever,” but those are interspersed with moments of genuine transformation, from the surprisingly piercing and explosive “Roman Candles” and the contemplative spoken-word piece “Foxglove Through The Clearcut” (real Cassandra Jenkins vibes on that one).
Stereogum
The Number Ones: Shaggy’s “Angel” (Feat. Rayvon)
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. “Angel Of The Morning” is one of those miracles of American pop music. Over the...
Stereogum
Earl Sweatshirt Voices Rapper Blueblood In Atlanta Season Premiere
WARNING: This article contains spoilers about the Atlanta season four premiere. Just months after the end of season three, the fourth and final season of Atlanta premiered Thursday on FX. In the episode, titled “The Most Atlanta,” Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) hears on the radio that his fellow rapper Blueblood died three months earlier — a reference to MF Doom’s death being revealed two months after the fact. Paper Boi mourns Blueblood by playing his final album; while listening, he realizes the lyrics are clues that ultimately lead him to Blueblood’s funeral. Upon arrival, he is disappointed to learn that only four other people have solved the mystery and joined him at the funeral. Many viewers suspected Blueblood might be voiced by Earl Sweatshirt, and FX has confirmed to Billboard that it was indeed Earl.
Stereogum
Cam’ron & A-Trak – “Ghetto Prophets” (Feat. Conway The Machine)
Seven years ago, the Harlem rap great Cam’ron and the Montreal turntable wizard A-Trak had plans to release a collaborative EP. A couple of singles came out, and they were pretty good, but we never got the EP. Now, Cam and A-Trak are making up for lost time, and they’ve got an album coming out later this month. The new LP U Wasn’t There is credited to Cam’ron alone, and A-Trak didn’t handle all the production, but he did curate the whole record. Cam and A-Trak already shared the early single “All I Really Wanted,” and now they’ve released another early track. This one has a special guest on it.
