Framingham, MA

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest & Serve 2 Summonses

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between September 9, 2022 to September 15, 2022. Brian David Fontaine (32, Tewksbury) was served a summons for Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended Registration. (10:11am) Sunday, September...
WILMINGTON, MA
Two boys arrested for armed robbery at Jamaica Plain convenience store

BOSTON — Two teenage boys are facing multiple charges in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Boston police said the robbery at 71 Day St. happened at about 7:50 p.m. Friday. Responding officers spotted the two boys running from the store toward Round Hill Street and quickly apprehended them.
BOSTON, MA
Framingham, MA
Framingham, MA
2 Boys Armed With Machete, Baseball Bat Rob Convenience Store: Boston Police

Two teenagers were arrested Friday night after they allegedly robbed a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood while armed with a machete and baseball bat. Boston police were called to Blanco Market, located at 71 Day Street, around 7:50 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress. Responding officers...
BOSTON, MA
2 teenagers killed in early morning Attleboro crash

ATTLEBORO – Two teenagers were killed early Sunday morning during a single-car crash in Attleboro. It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the area of South Ave. at West Street.An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man died in the crash. They were both from Attleboro.Attleboro Police have not yet released their names.No further information is currently available.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Police: Ford Ranger Stolen From Framingham Lot

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a auto sales business early on Wednesday, September 14. A 2011 silver Ford Ranger was reported stolen from MGM Auto Sales at 138 Waverely Street in Framingham. “Two males dressed in dark clothing stole” the vehicle from...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Man charged in connection with violent attack inside MBTA station

BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court on civil rights and assault charges in connection with a Labor Day attack on the MBTA Andrew Station platform. The attack left one man with head injuries. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Aiyoub Alsallak, 29,...
Police track down 22-year-old Massachusetts man after fleeing on stolen dirt bike

Communities across Massachusetts continue to grapple with issues and complaints from residents concerning off-road vehicles. This particular incident led to an arrest after a chase. On Thursday, officers from the Worcester Police Neighborhood Response Team were conducting enforcement of the city ordinances regarding dirt bikes and other off-highway vehicles. At...
WORCESTER, MA
Caseworker assaulted by detainee at Suffolk County Jail in Boston, officials say

BOSTON — A caseworker is recovering after she was attacked by a detainee at the Suffolk County Jail in Boston, according to authorities. The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office said the physical assault happened on Saturday during a routine session in which the caseworker was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position.
BOSTON, MA
Cyclist Struck & Taken To Framingham Union Hospital

FRAMINGHAM – A “male juvenile” on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle in downtown Framingham Wednesday night, September 14. The incident happened at 7 p.m. at 55 Concord Street in downtown Framingham. A motor vehicle turning onto Concord Street at the intersection of Howard Street, explained...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham, MA
