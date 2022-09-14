Read full article on original website
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest & Serve 2 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between September 9, 2022 to September 15, 2022. Brian David Fontaine (32, Tewksbury) was served a summons for Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended Registration. (10:11am) Sunday, September...
WCVB
Two boys arrested for armed robbery at Jamaica Plain convenience store
BOSTON — Two teenage boys are facing multiple charges in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Boston police said the robbery at 71 Day St. happened at about 7:50 p.m. Friday. Responding officers spotted the two boys running from the store toward Round Hill Street and quickly apprehended them.
Police Arrest Marlborough Man For Breaking Into Framingham Church
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough man on a breaking & entering charge on Wednesday night, after Police said he left his cell phone at a Framingham church. On Wednesday, September 14, an alarm was triggered at the Philadelphia Baptist Church. at 259 Concord Street in downtown Framingham.
Framingham Police Investigating Arlington Street Knife Incident
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an incident involving a knife that took plate Thursday night, September 15. A man was approached by two unknown men requesting money, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One of the two men is believed to have had a knife in his...
Police Arrest Marlborough Woman at 3 a.m. in Framingham Playground
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested aMarlborough woman at a Framingham playground early Wednesday morning, September 14. A police officer was doing a check of the Arlington Street park & playground at 2:57 a.m. and encountered a Marlborough woman and another individual, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The police...
nbcboston.com
2 Boys Armed With Machete, Baseball Bat Rob Convenience Store: Boston Police
Two teenagers were arrested Friday night after they allegedly robbed a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood while armed with a machete and baseball bat. Boston police were called to Blanco Market, located at 71 Day Street, around 7:50 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress. Responding officers...
Framingham Police: Hopkinton Driver Strikes Pole & Arrested on Drunk Driving Charge
FRAMINGHAM – A Hopkinton driver struck a telephone pole on Wednesday night, September 14. The crash happened at 175 Crossing Boulevard in Framingham after 8 p.m. Police arrested Radhakrishnar Musani, 49, of 22 Ryegrass Circle of Hopkinton at 8:54 p.m. he was charged with operating a motor vehicle while...
Framingham Police Investigating a Trio of Vehicle Breakins
FRAMINGHAM – Three motor vehicle breaking & enterings were reported to Framingham Police on Thursday morning, September 15. Police are not sure if all were done by the same individual. A vehicle was reported broken into at 173 Winter Street at 9:06 a.m.. Police said the vehicle was unlocked...
Memorial grows in Attleboro following the death of two teenagers
ATTLEBORO, R.I. (WPRI) — A memorial is growing in the area of South Avenue in Attleboro, honoring the lives of two teenagers who were killed in a car crash Sunday morning. Police have so far only identified the victims as two male teenagers from Attleboro. 12 News was at the memorial, where dozens of friends […]
2 teenagers killed in early morning Attleboro crash
ATTLEBORO – Two teenagers were killed early Sunday morning during a single-car crash in Attleboro. It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the area of South Ave. at West Street.An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man died in the crash. They were both from Attleboro.Attleboro Police have not yet released their names.No further information is currently available.
Police: Ford Ranger Stolen From Framingham Lot
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a auto sales business early on Wednesday, September 14. A 2011 silver Ford Ranger was reported stolen from MGM Auto Sales at 138 Waverely Street in Framingham. “Two males dressed in dark clothing stole” the vehicle from...
WCVB
Man charged in connection with violent attack inside MBTA station
BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court on civil rights and assault charges in connection with a Labor Day attack on the MBTA Andrew Station platform. The attack left one man with head injuries. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Aiyoub Alsallak, 29,...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police hold tribute to fallen K9 “Frankie” killed in the line of duty
“On July 26, 2022, K9 Frankie, a Belgian Malinois, and his handler, Sergeant David Stucenski, deployed with their partners on the Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations Team to Fitchburg, where an armed fugitive had barricaded himself inside a residence. After prolonged negotiations aimed at convincing the violent fugitive to...
fallriverreporter.com
Police track down 22-year-old Massachusetts man after fleeing on stolen dirt bike
Communities across Massachusetts continue to grapple with issues and complaints from residents concerning off-road vehicles. This particular incident led to an arrest after a chase. On Thursday, officers from the Worcester Police Neighborhood Response Team were conducting enforcement of the city ordinances regarding dirt bikes and other off-highway vehicles. At...
fallriverreporter.com
18- and 19-year-old teens killed in early morning weekend crash in Bristol County
Two teens have been killed in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to scanner transmissions, just after 4:15 a.m., Attleboro Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the area of 1296 West Street for a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. WJAR NBC 10 stated that the ages of...
whdh.com
‘Enough is enough!’ Jamaica Plain shop owner locks alleged teen thieves in store during armed robbery
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating an armed robbery attempt at a Jamaica Plain corner store, where the owner said her quick thinking help trap several of the suspects for a time. The owner said her store on Day Street had recently been the target of a group of...
WCVB
Caseworker assaulted by detainee at Suffolk County Jail in Boston, officials say
BOSTON — A caseworker is recovering after she was attacked by a detainee at the Suffolk County Jail in Boston, according to authorities. The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office said the physical assault happened on Saturday during a routine session in which the caseworker was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position.
Cyclist Struck & Taken To Framingham Union Hospital
FRAMINGHAM – A “male juvenile” on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle in downtown Framingham Wednesday night, September 14. The incident happened at 7 p.m. at 55 Concord Street in downtown Framingham. A motor vehicle turning onto Concord Street at the intersection of Howard Street, explained...
Two people killed in Attleboro crash after car struck a tree
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Two people were killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Attleboro, according to Massachusetts State Police. Emergency crews responded to the area of 1296 West Street just before 4:30 a.m. for a report of a serious car crash. A preliminary investigation determined that a 2006...
Police Make Arrest in Robbery At Framingham Liquor Store
FRAMINGHAM – Yesterday, September 13, a clerk at a Framingham liquor store was assaulted and robbed. Framingham Police made a quick arrest the same day. At 6:45 p.m. Police arrested Mark M. Sanders, 50, of 220 East Squantum Street in Quincy. He was charged with unarmed robbery. “Sanders had...
