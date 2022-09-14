Ford’s electrified vehicle sales, in general, have been a driving force in terms of growth over the past few months, with hybrid sales hitting a new record in August by reaching 7,302 total units – a nine percent increase over the same period one year ago, giving FoMoCo a 13 percent share of the market, second only to Toyota. At the same time, Ford EV sales continue to grow at a rapid rate as well – four times faster than the overall segment last month, in fact, according to the automaker’s latest sales report.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO