Read full article on original website
Related
Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers
Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
Biden announces $900million plan to put 500,000 electric vehicle chargers across the US at Detroit Auto Show
PRESIDENT Biden announced the U.S.’ $900million investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure at the Detroit Auto Show. The massive $900million fund will help manufacture around 500,000 charging stations across 35 U.S. states and 53,000 miles. President Biden signed his Inflation Reduction Act into law on August 16th. The Inflation...
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
Jeep's newly unveiled all-electric SUVs heat up competition in the EV market
It wants to be the leading e-SUV brand in the market.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tesla Closes the Door on a Low-Cost EV
Tesla (TSLA) , the leader in the electric-vehicle market, advocates a massive adoption of clean vehicles. But a major obstacle stands in the way: affordability. No electric vehicles under $30,000 are currently on the market. According to Kelley Blue Book, new EV prices in June averaged more than $66,000, well above the industry average and more aligned with luxury vehicles than mainstream ones.
insideevs.com
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
GM Gets Into a New Industry to One-Up Tesla and Ford
General Motors (GM) has promised to catch up with Tesla (TSLA) in electric vehicles by the end of the current decade. But the legacy automaker is not behind its big rival in autonomous vehicles, another segment considered to be part of auto industry's future. Indeed, its Cruise subsidiary, which specializes...
Tesla Has A 'Competitive Moat' In This Area — Ford, GM Now Have A Chance Of Breaking It, Thanks To Biden: Analyst
The Biden administration’s incentives for electric-vehicle charging infrastructure will help address a major shortcoming faced by the EV industry, according to a Wedbush analyst. What Happened: The U.S. government announced $900 million in grants for EV chargers across 35 states as part of the $7.5 billion in funding allocated...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Car guy’ Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show
DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden, a “car guy” with his own vintage Corvette, showcased his administration’s efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit Wednesday to the Detroit auto show. Biden traveled to the massive North American International Auto Show to plug the huge new...
insideevs.com
BMW's Upcoming Gen6 Battery Tech To Offer 620 Miles Of Range
Just last week, we told you in great detail about BMW's next-gen battery tech, which will improve range and charging speed, among other factors. Now, we've learned that the upcoming battery technology will offer an impressive 620 miles of electric driving range. BMW recently announced its upcoming Gen6 cells, which...
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y Impressions From Hyundai Ioniq 5 & Genesis GV60 Owner
This guy is a proud and happy owner of both a 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited with all-wheel drive and a 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance. However, he's been trying for years to get some time behind the wheel of the Tesla Model Y, and now, his time has come. The...
insideevs.com
Ford CEO Out To Convince Dealers To Offer Tesla-Like Selling Costs
Ford Motor Company is reportedly planning to make its electric vehicles cheaper by as much as $2,000 by trying to convince dealers to reduce the costs of delivering EVs to customers. Jim Farley, Ford's chief executive officer, is in Las Vegas this week to talk to dealers about the plans,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porsche IPO valuation sends Volkswagen shares up 1.3%
BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) shares were up 1.3% when markets opened on Monday after the carmaker said on Sunday it was targeting a valuation of up to 75 billion euros ($74.84 billion) for luxury sportscar brand Porsche (PSHG_p.DE).
RideApart
BMW Announces Sixth-Generation EV Batteries And Expands Production
When it comes to electric vehicles, BMW means business. By the 2030s, both BMW subsidiaries Mini and Rolls Royce will transition to all-electric lineups. That goal may sound ambitious until you learn that electric drivetrains will power all future BMW Motorrad urban mobility models moving forward. The Bavarian automaker will...
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Sales Growing About Four Times Faster Than Segment
Ford’s electrified vehicle sales, in general, have been a driving force in terms of growth over the past few months, with hybrid sales hitting a new record in August by reaching 7,302 total units – a nine percent increase over the same period one year ago, giving FoMoCo a 13 percent share of the market, second only to Toyota. At the same time, Ford EV sales continue to grow at a rapid rate as well – four times faster than the overall segment last month, in fact, according to the automaker’s latest sales report.
Biden Delivers Big Money to EV Industry (There May Be a Problem)
The U.S. government and automakers seem to be on the same page about transforming the country's car culture from one based on an internal combustion engine to one based on battery-powered electric vehicles. Both sides seem to understand that such a large change will require tens of billions of dollars...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tesla's Giga Shanghai Goes Full Throttle, Fisker Gets Wall Street's Love, Ford Issues Ultimatum To Dealers, Biden's Charging Infrastructure Thrust: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks closed the week ending Sept. 17 on a mixed note, as investors reacted to the macroeconomic uncertainty that dragged the broader market lower, analysts’ actions, and a positive policy move. Now, here are the key events that happened in the EV space during the week:. Tesla's...
Comments / 0