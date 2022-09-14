ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers

Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
CARS
The US Sun

Biden announces $900million plan to put 500,000 electric vehicle chargers across the US at Detroit Auto Show

PRESIDENT Biden announced the U.S.’ $900million investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure at the Detroit Auto Show. The massive $900million fund will help manufacture around 500,000 charging stations across 35 U.S. states and 53,000 miles. President Biden signed his Inflation Reduction Act into law on August 16th. The Inflation...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Cars
City
Fremont, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
California Cars
TheStreet

Tesla Closes the Door on a Low-Cost EV

Tesla (TSLA) , the leader in the electric-vehicle market, advocates a massive adoption of clean vehicles. But a major obstacle stands in the way: affordability. No electric vehicles under $30,000 are currently on the market. According to Kelley Blue Book, new EV prices in June averaged more than $66,000, well above the industry average and more aligned with luxury vehicles than mainstream ones.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina

Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GM Gets Into a New Industry to One-Up Tesla and Ford

General Motors (GM) has promised to catch up with Tesla (TSLA) in electric vehicles by the end of the current decade. But the legacy automaker is not behind its big rival in autonomous vehicles, another segment considered to be part of auto industry's future. Indeed, its Cruise subsidiary, which specializes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
insideevs.com

BMW's Upcoming Gen6 Battery Tech To Offer 620 Miles Of Range

Just last week, we told you in great detail about BMW's next-gen battery tech, which will improve range and charging speed, among other factors. Now, we've learned that the upcoming battery technology will offer an impressive 620 miles of electric driving range. BMW recently announced its upcoming Gen6 cells, which...
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y Impressions From Hyundai Ioniq 5 & Genesis GV60 Owner

This guy is a proud and happy owner of both a 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited with all-wheel drive and a 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance. However, he's been trying for years to get some time behind the wheel of the Tesla Model Y, and now, his time has come. The...
CARS
insideevs.com

Ford CEO Out To Convince Dealers To Offer Tesla-Like Selling Costs

Ford Motor Company is reportedly planning to make its electric vehicles cheaper by as much as $2,000 by trying to convince dealers to reduce the costs of delivering EVs to customers. Jim Farley, Ford's chief executive officer, is in Las Vegas this week to talk to dealers about the plans,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Vehicles#Linus Business#Business Industry#Linus Company Tesla#Ev#Goldman Sachs#Business Insider
Reuters

Porsche IPO valuation sends Volkswagen shares up 1.3%

BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) shares were up 1.3% when markets opened on Monday after the carmaker said on Sunday it was targeting a valuation of up to 75 billion euros ($74.84 billion) for luxury sportscar brand Porsche (PSHG_p.DE).
BUSINESS
RideApart

BMW Announces Sixth-Generation EV Batteries And Expands Production

When it comes to electric vehicles, BMW means business. By the 2030s, both BMW subsidiaries Mini and Rolls Royce will transition to all-electric lineups. That goal may sound ambitious until you learn that electric drivetrains will power all future BMW Motorrad urban mobility models moving forward. The Bavarian automaker will...
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

Ford EV Sales Growing About Four Times Faster Than Segment

Ford’s electrified vehicle sales, in general, have been a driving force in terms of growth over the past few months, with hybrid sales hitting a new record in August by reaching 7,302 total units – a nine percent increase over the same period one year ago, giving FoMoCo a 13 percent share of the market, second only to Toyota. At the same time, Ford EV sales continue to grow at a rapid rate as well – four times faster than the overall segment last month, in fact, according to the automaker’s latest sales report.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Biden Delivers Big Money to EV Industry (There May Be a Problem)

The U.S. government and automakers seem to be on the same page about transforming the country's car culture from one based on an internal combustion engine to one based on battery-powered electric vehicles. Both sides seem to understand that such a large change will require tens of billions of dollars...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Tesla's Giga Shanghai Goes Full Throttle, Fisker Gets Wall Street's Love, Ford Issues Ultimatum To Dealers, Biden's Charging Infrastructure Thrust: Week's Biggest EV Stories

Electric vehicle stocks closed the week ending Sept. 17 on a mixed note, as investors reacted to the macroeconomic uncertainty that dragged the broader market lower, analysts’ actions, and a positive policy move. Now, here are the key events that happened in the EV space during the week:. Tesla's...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy