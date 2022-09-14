Over the last few seasons, the New York Rangers have done an excellent job of drafting and developing young defensemen and goalies but they have not done the same with forwards. Lias Andersson requested a trade and was dealt to the Los Angeles Kings after a few underwhelming seasons and Vitali Kravtsov did the same last season after he failed to make the team’s opening-day roster. Additionally, Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafreniere, and Filip Chytil have all shown flashes of greatness but have not yet played to their potential for an entire season.

