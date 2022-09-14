Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Virtanen, Chara, DeBrusk & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Jake Virtanen is gaining interest from a number of NHL organizations, and one of them could be the B’s. Meanwhile, Zdeno Chara garnered plenty of speculation about a possible return when spotted walking around the Bruins practice facility on Tuesday. In other news, Jake DeBrusk explained earlier in the week why he chose to rescind his trade request. Last but not least, Brad Marchand told reporters he is hoping to return in late November from offseason hip surgery.
The Hockey Writers
15 Underpaid NHL Stars in 2022-23
Some players sign longer deals and then break out in a big way while others sign contracts they can’t live up to. Still, others take bridge deals in hopes of earning a big pay raise by the end of their contracts. That is who we are focusing on here. Fifteen stars in the NHL who are underpaid this upcoming season excluding those players still on entry-level contracts.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Capitals, Flames, Bruins, Blues
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is more talk about where Jake Virtanen might end up accepting a tryout. Meanwhile, there is an update straight from the source (the player himself) about how likely an extension between the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak is going to be. Finally, the...
The Hockey Writers
4 Flames Who Could Replicate Success in 2022-23
In terms of replicating success, a couple of new players will have a hard time doing so. That leaves Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri out of this group. This doesn’t mean they won’t have great first seasons with the Calgary Flames, but matching the career years they recorded in 2021-22 will be a tall task.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Young Stars Classic Gameday Preview: Calgary Flames
Hockey is back! No, it’s not the regular season or even the preseason, but Vancouver Canucks fans will get to see the greatest game on earth be played tonight as the Young Stars Classic gets underway in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The first game will see the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Edmonton Oilers at 4 pm PT, while the Canucks will play against the Calgary Flames in the nightcap at 7:30 pm PT.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Could Have McDonagh Replacement in Cernak
When Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois signed Erik Cernak to an eight-year contract worth $5.2 million per season, he was making a statement. After having to trade fan-favorite and team leader Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators, he knew he could secure the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Cernak to play that physical, stay-at-home style of defense that wins championships. The two former teammates play a similar defensive game and have the bumps and bruises to prove it. With his style of play, Cernak could be a perfect replacement for McDonagh.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Have 2 Years Before Atlantic Division Catches Up
The Toronto Maple Leafs without question are among the favorites in the Eastern Conference to make the Stanley Cup Final in 2022-23. But time is starting to run short on them. Sort of. The Maple Leafs have the next two seasons to seriously make their run at the Stanley Cup....
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: Figuring Out Dubas’ Game Plan
In May of 2018, 32-year-old Kyle Dubas became the youngest general manager in the history of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the second youngest in the history of the NHL. (John Chayka was 26 when he was hired by the Arizona Coyotes in 2016.) Thus Far, Dubas’ Teams Have Had...
The Hockey Writers
5 Signs Canadiens Are in Fact Still Rebuilding in 2022-23
The Montreal Canadiens’ annual golf tournament is a tradition in several ways. It arguably marks the unofficial end to the offseason for the Habs. It also marks the first opportunity for most of the Canadiens themselves to get in front of the mic once they’re back in town for training camp and get in front of expectations before the season starts.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways After Senators Sign Tyler Motte
It’s official: the summer of Pierre Dorion isn’t over yet. After a busy offseason of roster reconstruction, the Ottawa Senators made a final change to their squad on Wednesday [Sept. 14], boosting their forward depth with the arrival of Tyler Motte on a one-year, $1.35 million contract. The...
The Hockey Writers
Kane Settlement With Sharks Good and Bad News for Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers got some seemingly good news on recently-signed forward Evander Kane. While it felt unlikely at this point that something could go off the rails, his lingering grievance with the San Jose Sharks left the door open that he could return to that organization should an arbitrator rule that San Jose was responsible for paying the total balance of his contract before it was terminated. That’s no longer an issue.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bold Predictions for the New Jersey Devils’ 2022-23 Season
New Jersey Devils management took a lot of steps this offseason to surround the young core with complementary pieces to expedite their rebuild. New additions like Ondrej Palat, Erik Haula, Vitek Vanecek, John Marino and Brendan Smith, paired with the hope that young players continue to develop on an upward trajectory, may position New Jersey to improve vastly. Here are three bold predictions for the 2022-23 Devils.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Penguins, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is an update on the status of talks between the Vegas Golden Knights and Nic Hague. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins might be looking to trade a defenseman to alleviate some of their salary cap concerns. Has Zdeno Chara made a decision on his...
The Hockey Writers
Meet the New Blackhawks: Alex Stalock
Training camp is just around the corner for the Chicago Blackhawks and the rest of the league. Players around the world are headed back to their respective cities in preparation for a new season. The Blackhawks will look a lot different this year as they continue to confront their rebuild head on. While we wait for the season to start, we’ve been learning more about the Blackhawks who were acquired during this tumultuous offseason.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders on Final Contract Seasons Leave Lamoriello With Options
The New York Islanders are preparing for a big 2022-23 season with the hope of bouncing back after missing the playoffs last season. All the focus is understandably on the upcoming season and not the offseason but a few players are restricted and unrestricted free agents at the end of the year.
The Hockey Writers
Blues 2022-23 Training Camp Roster Breakdown & Predictions
Forwards – 29 Noel Acciari (52), Nikita Alexandrov (59), Anthony Angello (46), Andrei Bakanov (86), Ivan Barbashev (49), Will Bitten (42), Zachary Bolduc (76), Logan Brown (22), Pavel Buchnevich (89), Martin Frk (29), Brayden Guy (84), Matthew Highmore (15), Klim Kostin (37), Jordan Kyrou (25), Mathias Laferriere (58), Josh Leivo (17), Hugh McGing (56), Dylan McLaughlin (39), Jake Neighbours (63), Ryan O’Reilly (90), Tyler Pitlick (9), Brandon Saad (20), Brayden Schenn (10), Landon Siim (82), Vladimir Tarasenko (91), Robert Thomas (18), Nathan Todd (61), Nathan Walker (26), Keean Washkurak (40)
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Othmann Turning Around Development Struggles
Over the last few seasons, the New York Rangers have done an excellent job of drafting and developing young defensemen and goalies but they have not done the same with forwards. Lias Andersson requested a trade and was dealt to the Los Angeles Kings after a few underwhelming seasons and Vitali Kravtsov did the same last season after he failed to make the team’s opening-day roster. Additionally, Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafreniere, and Filip Chytil have all shown flashes of greatness but have not yet played to their potential for an entire season.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Need Tuch To Lead the Way
Of all the reasons that can be attributed to the optimism currently surrounding the Buffalo Sabres, Alex Tuch is probably the biggest. After being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the November 2021 Jack Eichel blockbuster, Sabres fans had to wait nearly two months to see their return in the trade, but it was well worth it. Tuch became a sensation upon debuting, scoring at a nearly point-per-game pace and emerging as both a leader and fan favorite in the process.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Shesterkin’s Success Indicates Similar Path to Lundqvist
Game after game, analysts and fans across the NHL have reminded those who follow the New York Rangers just how lucky they’ve been with their goaltending. Indeed Rangers legend, Henrik Lundqvist, handed the reins to Igor Shesterkin, who recently won the 2021-22 Vezina Trophy for the league’s best goaltender. The goalie duo only had a partial season together, but it was significant as Shesterkin always admired his predecessor.
The Hockey Writers
Barre-Boulet’s Reaching His Final Chance With Lightning
The 2021-22 NHL season was both one to remember and forget for Alex Barre-Boulet. The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect went on an unexpected journey, as he was waived at the start of the season and was promptly claimed by the Seattle Kraken. As an expansion franchise, he appeared to be a perfect player for Seattle, as Barre-Boulet was a top American Hockey League (AHL) prospect who was buried under the Lightning’s forward depth that was signed to a low-cost three-year contract. This meant that he could find a new opportunity with the Kraken to showcase his full potential, cost the team little against the cap, and ingrain himself with the fledgling franchise that would be looking for players to market around.
