Read full article on original website
Related
Watch the Taliban Crash a Black Hawk Helicopter in Afghanistan
When America withdrew from Afghanistan, it left behind billions of dollars worth of military equipment, including weapons and vehicles like the UH 60 Black Hawk helicopters. The Taliban seized most of this after U.S. soldiers fled, but it’s already lost one the Black Hawks. On Saturday, during a training exercise over Kabul, one of the helicopters crashed, killing three Afghans and injuring five more, according to Reuters.
Ukrainian 'Chief of Police' Who Colluded With Russia Caught Trying to Flee
A Ukrainian man, who called himself a "chief of police" for the city of Balakliya near Kharkiv who reportedly colluded with Russia has been caught attempting to flee, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) said Friday. The SSU said Ukrainian law enforcement officers detained a 48-year-old man who they said...
Inside collapse of Putin’s army as Ukraine flaunts spoils of war, generals flee and troops hold ‘surrender talks’
VLADIMIR Putin's demoralised and terrified soldiers are stealing clothes from Ukrainian homes and fleeing across the border on bikes in a desperate bid to escape conflict, reports have claimed. In recent days, Vlad's army appears to have suffered an astonishing collapse, with Ukrainian officials estimating to have reclaimed some 3,000...
Russian Howitzers Obliterated in Ukraine Counteroffensive Caught on Video
The moment in which two Russian self-propelled howitzers were purportedly destroyed in an explosive strike during Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive in the eastern Kharkiv region was captured on video. Ukraine Territorial Defense Forces (TDF) shared the video of the artillery strike on Twitter on Thursday. The Russian howitzers can initially be...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ukraine Timelapse Map Video Shows How Much Russians Have Retreated
September has seen dramatic reversals for Vladimir Putin's armies in Ukraine, which have been forced out of almost all of the northern Kharkiv province west of the Oskil River, and are slowly losing ground around the southern city of Kherson. In the north, Russian troops have been forced into headlong...
Russian Brigade Suspends Paying Injured Troops as Morale Collapses: Ukraine
A Russian brigade has been forced to stop paying its wounded soldiers amid huge losses, with the army struggling to maintain its invasion of Ukraine. That's according to military officials from the defending side. The claims were made in a daily briefing posted online at 6 a.m. local time Tuesday...
Planes, MLRS, 49 Tanks: Tracker Reveals Ukraine's Counteroffensive Haul
Ukraine's counteroffensive is delivering big gains in territory—plus a large number of Russian military vehicles that are set to be used against the invaders. Since President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, open-source tracker Oryx has been keeping tabs on Russian equipment. It monitors how many vehicles have been destroyed or seized, verifying this with photo or video evidence.
Ukrainians soldiers are refurbishing abandoned Russian tanks and trucks
Kyiv, Ukraine — It was an early and delightful symbol of underdog resistance. Dubbed the “John Deere Brigade,” Ukrainian tractors were shown all over social media lugging away hastily abandoned Russian military equipment, from tanks to self-propelled artillery systems to complicated air defense platforms, worth tens of millions of dollars. Western predictions that Ukraine would fall to its invaders in as little as three days proved wildly offbase. The breadbasket of Europe could punch above its weight. And now it was in the repo business.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘It’s Not an Army Here’: Russian Soldier Warns of Battlefield Collapse
Russia is said to be canceling plans to send new troops to Ukraine as more of its service members are reportedly refusing to fight following humiliating losses on the battlefield. Ukrainian intelligence reported Wednesday that members of the 5th Separate Tank Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces are surrendering their...
Russia's recent battle losses in Ukraine have enraged Russians back home
Russia’s recent battle losses in Ukraine have enraged Russians back home – including pro-war activists. CNN’s Matthew Chance reports on the risk they take by speaking out.
Russian troops ‘being killed 10 to one’ by Ukraine heroes as Vlad’s men dump rusting Soviet tanks in chaotic retreat
RUSSIAN troops are being killed 10 to one by Ukraine heroes as Vlad's men dump rusting Soviet tanks in a chaotic retreat, defence officials claim. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council says Kremlin losses are significantly higher than Ukraine's. He told Channel 24: "For one of...
Photos Show Demolished Russian Base After 3 Ukraine Attacks In A Month
New photos released by the Ukrainian military show widespread devastation at a Russian military base close to the Ukrainian city of Kherson after several weeks of attacks. The photos, posted to the Ukrainian military's Telegram account Thursday, show a ravaged Russian military installation in the Russian-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka, which is located less than 50 miles from the strategic southern port city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russian 'Fencer' Fighter Jet Destroyed by Ukraine Air Defense
Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-24 aircraft, also known as a "Fencer" jet, its armed forces said Friday, as war between the nations continues. "During the current day, the Defense Forces aviation has hit 4 areas of the focus of the enemy's life force and military equipment and 1 support point. The losses of the enemy are being specified," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in an unverified situational update on Facebook. "In addition, our air defense units in different directions destroyed a Su-24 aircraft, two winged missiles and one Gulf of the invaders."
Video Appears to Show Russian Mercenary Clash With Soldiers Over War
Videos posted to Telegram on Friday apparently show a Russian mercenary fighting with Russian troops inside of a hotel. One video, posted by the Russian Telegram news account Baza, shows a man who is reportedly a mercenary arguing with, pushing and hitting Russian National Guard officers in a hotel lobby. The incident reportedly occurred in the Russian city of Vorozneh.
Biden says US would defend Taiwan but denies ‘One China’ policy has changed
President Joe Biden said US troops would come to Taiwan’s defence in the event of an attack by the People’s Republic of China but stressed that longstanding American policy towards the island has not changed under his administration.Mr Biden told CBS News’ 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley that the US still abides by the policy laid out in a series of diplomatic notes between Washington and Beijing and the Jimmy Carter-era Taiwan Relations Act, under which the US acknowledges that “all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a...
Ukraine Situation Report: Top U.S. Marine Praises Battlefield Lessons Learned
Ukraine’s military successes bode well for Commandant David Berger’s new vision for the U.S. Marine Corps. The Marine Corps's top officer says there are many lessons and affirmations to be learned from how Ukrainian troops are fighting Russians. Especially in Ukraine's empowerment of small unit leaders and its...
Poland opens new Vistula Spit canal to bypass Russia interference
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Poland opened a new canal Saturday linking the Vistula Lagoon to the Gdańsk Bay, allowing ships to visit the port of Elbląg without needing Russian permission to use its Baltiysk Strait. The country has been a strong ally to its neighbor, Ukraine, amid its...
U.S. Green village base in Syria targeted in failed rocket attack
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. military officials said their Green Village military base in northeastern Syria was targeted in a failed rocket attack on Sunday. U.S. Central Command said in a brief statement that shortly after 7 p.m., local time, three 107 mm rockets were fired at the base where U.S. and Coalition forces and equipment are stationed.
If Ron DeSantis Hates Communism, He Shouldn't Weaponize Victims of Communism
In May, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill establishing a "Victims of Communism Day" in his state "to honor the hundreds of millions of people who have suffered under communist regimes across the world." "While it's fashionable in some circles to whitewash the history of communism," DeSantis said...
How Government Officials Bully Social Media Companies Into Censorship
In July 2021, President Joe Biden was asked by a reporter whether he had any message for platforms like Facebook. "They're killing people," he replied. "The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they're killing people." His press secretary at the time, Jen Psaki, and legions of Democrats...
Reason.com
Washington, DC
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0