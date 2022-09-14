ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Vice

Watch the Taliban Crash a Black Hawk Helicopter in Afghanistan

When America withdrew from Afghanistan, it left behind billions of dollars worth of military equipment, including weapons and vehicles like the UH 60 Black Hawk helicopters. The Taliban seized most of this after U.S. soldiers fled, but it’s already lost one the Black Hawks. On Saturday, during a training exercise over Kabul, one of the helicopters crashed, killing three Afghans and injuring five more, according to Reuters.
Newsweek

Russian Howitzers Obliterated in Ukraine Counteroffensive Caught on Video

The moment in which two Russian self-propelled howitzers were purportedly destroyed in an explosive strike during Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive in the eastern Kharkiv region was captured on video. Ukraine Territorial Defense Forces (TDF) shared the video of the artillery strike on Twitter on Thursday. The Russian howitzers can initially be...
Newsweek

Ukraine Timelapse Map Video Shows How Much Russians Have Retreated

September has seen dramatic reversals for Vladimir Putin's armies in Ukraine, which have been forced out of almost all of the northern Kharkiv province west of the Oskil River, and are slowly losing ground around the southern city of Kherson. In the north, Russian troops have been forced into headlong...
Newsweek

Planes, MLRS, 49 Tanks: Tracker Reveals Ukraine's Counteroffensive Haul

Ukraine's counteroffensive is delivering big gains in territory—plus a large number of Russian military vehicles that are set to be used against the invaders. Since President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, open-source tracker Oryx has been keeping tabs on Russian equipment. It monitors how many vehicles have been destroyed or seized, verifying this with photo or video evidence.
102.5 The Bone

Ukrainians soldiers are refurbishing abandoned Russian tanks and trucks

Kyiv, Ukraine — It was an early and delightful symbol of underdog resistance. Dubbed the “John Deere Brigade,” Ukrainian tractors were shown all over social media lugging away hastily abandoned Russian military equipment, from tanks to self-propelled artillery systems to complicated air defense platforms, worth tens of millions of dollars. Western predictions that Ukraine would fall to its invaders in as little as three days proved wildly offbase. The breadbasket of Europe could punch above its weight. And now it was in the repo business.
Newsweek

Photos Show Demolished Russian Base After 3 Ukraine Attacks In A Month

New photos released by the Ukrainian military show widespread devastation at a Russian military base close to the Ukrainian city of Kherson after several weeks of attacks. The photos, posted to the Ukrainian military's Telegram account Thursday, show a ravaged Russian military installation in the Russian-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka, which is located less than 50 miles from the strategic southern port city.
Newsweek

Russian 'Fencer' Fighter Jet Destroyed by Ukraine Air Defense

Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-24 aircraft, also known as a "Fencer" jet, its armed forces said Friday, as war between the nations continues. "During the current day, the Defense Forces aviation has hit 4 areas of the focus of the enemy's life force and military equipment and 1 support point. The losses of the enemy are being specified," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in an unverified situational update on Facebook. "In addition, our air defense units in different directions destroyed a Su-24 aircraft, two winged missiles and one Gulf of the invaders."
Newsweek

Video Appears to Show Russian Mercenary Clash With Soldiers Over War

Videos posted to Telegram on Friday apparently show a Russian mercenary fighting with Russian troops inside of a hotel. One video, posted by the Russian Telegram news account Baza, shows a man who is reportedly a mercenary arguing with, pushing and hitting Russian National Guard officers in a hotel lobby. The incident reportedly occurred in the Russian city of Vorozneh.
The Independent

Biden says US would defend Taiwan but denies ‘One China’ policy has changed

President Joe Biden said US troops would come to Taiwan’s defence in the event of an attack by the People’s Republic of China but stressed that longstanding American policy towards the island has not changed under his administration.Mr Biden told CBS News’ 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley that the US still abides by the policy laid out in a series of diplomatic notes between Washington and Beijing and the Jimmy Carter-era Taiwan Relations Act, under which the US acknowledges that “all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a...
UPI News

U.S. Green village base in Syria targeted in failed rocket attack

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. military officials said their Green Village military base in northeastern Syria was targeted in a failed rocket attack on Sunday. U.S. Central Command said in a brief statement that shortly after 7 p.m., local time, three 107 mm rockets were fired at the base where U.S. and Coalition forces and equipment are stationed.
