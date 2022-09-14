Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral, In Photos
Over 2,000 people are attending the monarch's funeral on Monday, which will close with two-minutes of silence nationwide.
Prince William gives update on the queen's beloved corgis
While greeting British subjects in a surprise visit to the queue of people waiting to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster, Prince William reassured one woman that the late queen's corgis are in good hands. In a video captured by Sky News, William held the hand...
Kate Middleton’s parents arrive at Queen’s funeral
Carole and Michael Middleton have arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral.The duo have arrived ahead of their daughter, Kate, Princess of Wales, who is expected to arrive soon with Camilla, Queen Consort.Carole was seen wearing a long black tailored coat and a wide-brimmed hat, while Michael was wearing a morning suit with pinstripe trousers.The state funeral service will begin at 11am and be conducted by David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster.In The Bidding, the Dean will say: “Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the...
Biden joins world leaders at Westminster Abbey for Queen’s state funeral
World leaders are arriving at Westminster Abbey to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.The funeral service will begin at 11am and politicians, royal family members and key workers will be among the 2,000 attendees invited to Britain’s first state funeral for nearly 60 years.US President Joe Biden, London mayor Sadiq Khan and French president Emmanuel Macron have arrived at the abbey, with many other world leaders first going to the Royal Hospital Chelsea before travelling to the funeral.Carole and Michael Middleton, the parents of the Princess of Wales, have also arrived at the church as has the Queen Consort’s son, food critic Tom Parker-Bowles.Around 200 key workers, volunteers and members of the public have also been invited to the service.Outside the abbey, thousands of mourners have lined the streets of London and City Hall have said that all public viewing areas for funeral procession are now full. Read More Who will be attending the Queen's funeral?Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updatesAP News Digest 3 am
Big Ben failed to bong after the minute's silence for the Queen because of a 'technical issue'
There is a huge military operation to ensure Big Ben bongs correctly for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday.
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s Final Days: Hosting Parties, Grieving a Dog—and a TV Weatherman Crush
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth was left “distraught” by the death of one of her oldest and most faithful dogs in the months before her own death, and took special steps to see that the dog’s remains were flown back to Windsor so it could be buried alongside one of its old friends, it was reported Saturday.
