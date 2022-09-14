World leaders are arriving at Westminster Abbey to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.The funeral service will begin at 11am and politicians, royal family members and key workers will be among the 2,000 attendees invited to Britain’s first state funeral for nearly 60 years.US President Joe Biden, London mayor Sadiq Khan and French president Emmanuel Macron have arrived at the abbey, with many other world leaders first going to the Royal Hospital Chelsea before travelling to the funeral.Carole and Michael Middleton, the parents of the Princess of Wales, have also arrived at the church as has the Queen Consort’s son, food critic Tom Parker-Bowles.Around 200 key workers, volunteers and members of the public have also been invited to the service.Outside the abbey, thousands of mourners have lined the streets of London and City Hall have said that all public viewing areas for funeral procession are now full. Read More Who will be attending the Queen's funeral?Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updatesAP News Digest 3 am

POLITICS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO