MedicalXpress
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Healthline
What Is the Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Scale?
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic and progressive disease. Understanding its severity is an important factor in helping you and your doctor evaluate whether treatments are working, what treatments to consider next, and how to prevent progression and damage in the future. The Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Scale (RASS) was designed...
verywellhealth.com
Is Gabapentin an Effective Treatment for Arthritis?
Neurontin (gabapentin) is used to treat nerve pain. Nerve pain typically cannot be relieved using other pain relievers like anti-inflammatories. Gabapentin is sometimes used in combination with other drugs to manage pain. Gabapentin is prescribed for controlling partial seizures in people with epilepsy. It is not a cure for the...
Healthline
DISH vs. Ankylosing Spondylitis: Symptoms, Treatment, and More
Diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis (DISH) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) are different types of arthritis that cause pain and stiffness. While some symptoms of these conditions may overlap, DISH and AS also have distinctions that set them apart from one another. DISH, which is also sometimes called Forestier’s disease, occurs when...
Healthline
Advancing Rheumatoid Arthritis: Relieving Chronic Pain
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic inflammatory disease marked by joint pain, stiffness, and swelling. RA can also lower mobility and flexibility in the affected joints. It usually begins in the small joints in the hands and feet. As RA advances, these symptoms can spread to other areas, including the:
PharmaTher Presents Positive Data On Ketamine For Treatment Of Dyskinesia In Parkinson's Disease
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF PHRM, a leader in specialty ketamine pharmaceuticals, announced Friday that the Phase 1/2 clinical study of ketamine in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease was presented at the MDS International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders in Madrid, Spain, reported Psychedelic Finance.
verywellhealth.com
Is It Multiple Sclerosis or Connective Tissue Disease?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) and connective tissue diseases (CTD) are autoimmune diseases that share many of the same symptoms. MS is a tissue-specific autoimmune disease that affects the myelin sheath (the fatty tissue surrounding nerves in the brain and spinal cord). MS has similar features to connective tissue diseases, which are...
targetedonc.com
Unmet Needs for Managing CRS and ICANS Due to CAR T-Cell Therapy
Nicolas Gazeau, MS, discusses next steps and unmet needs following a positive retrospective study of anakinra for the management of neurotoxicity and cytokine release syndrome in patients who received chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy. Nicolas Gazeau, MS, postdoctoral research scholar at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, discusses next steps and unmet...
verywellhealth.com
Alternative Treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the protective covering of nerve cells (myelin) in the brain and spinal cord, impairing nerve signaling and causing a variety of symptoms. This is a lifelong condition, but there are a variety of ways people with...
ajmc.com
Phase 2 Study Finds Litifilimab Improves Joint Arthritis in SLE
New data show litifilimab outperformed placebo in patients with active arthritis and skin manifestations due to systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Antibody binding of blood dendritic cell antigen 2 (BDCA2) appears to spark an improvement in arthritis in people with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), but further research is needed to better understand the therapy’s safety and efficacy.
Scientists hail autoimmune disease therapy breakthrough
Five people with severe autoimmune disease have become the first in the world to receive a groundbreaking therapy that uses genetically altered cells to drive the illness into remission. The four women and one man, aged 18 to 24, received transfusions of modified immune cells to treat severe lupus, an...
verywellhealth.com
Can Joint Pain Be a Symptom of Diabetes?
If you have diabetes (a chronic condition of high blood sugar), you are likely to develop joint pain, especially if your blood sugar isn't controlled by diet or medication. This article will explore the connection between joint pain and diabetes, including the causes and treatment, as well as management, of joint pain in diabetes.
verywellhealth.com
Naproxen vs. Ibuprofen: Which Is Better for Arthritis?
Naproxen and ibuprofen belong to a class of drugs called nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). They are better known by their brand names Aleve (naproxen) and Advil or Motrin (ibuprofen). Both work to inhibit chemicals that cause inflammation in the body due to arthritis. These two NSAIDs also have differences. For...
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
Can supplements or diet reduce symptoms of arthritis? Here's what the evidence says
Arthritis is a disease that affects body joints. There are more than 100 types of arthritis, with more than 350 million people affected around the globe, including about four million Australians. Arthritis causes pain and disability and commonly reduces quality of life. In Australia in 2015, about 54,000 people aged 45–64 couldn’t work due to severe arthritis. Their median income was only a quarter of the income of full-time workers who did not have arthritis. So it is not surprising some people want to try different diets, supplements or therapies to see if they alleviate symptoms or help them gain a sense...
KevinMD.com
Focus on the rheumatoid arthritis patient, not on their disease
Medical school, residency, and fellowship taught me pathophysiology, diagnosis, and the most advanced treatments for autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis. As an attending physician, seeing my own patients, I noticed that targeted therapy is not able to control the disease in all patients with rheumatoid arthritis. The results varied. I could not stop asking myself, why is it so different?
neurologylive.com
Tolerizing MS Vaccine Displays Efficacy in Model of Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis
Results from a study provide a link between the association of multiple sclerosis and Epstein-Barr virus which could pave the way in the future for the development of new MS therapies. Recently, Pasithea Therapeutics announced positive results from a preclinical proof of concept study of PAS002, its tolerizing vaccine being...
