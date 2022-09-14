Read full article on original website
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
KENS 5
Air Methods closes bases in Kerrville and Pleasanton over financial pressures
SAN ANTONIO — Two Air Methods bases have shut down for financial reasons, prompting some concern among the regional emergency health care system on how the closures could affect response times. Air Methods, parent company of San Antonio AirLIFE, has provided medical helicopter transport for communities within a 150-mile...
texashsfootball.com
Stadium Packed, Both Teams Ready, Referees No Show
The Wimberley Texans out of District 13-4A Division II hosted the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies out of District 14-4A Division I Friday night. Wimberley is 3-0 and our #10 ranked team in 4A and Fredericksburg came in 1-1 after a 31-28 win over Kerrville Tivy last week. Both teams were...
fox7austin.com
Woman and her brother killed by ex-boyfriend in Marble Falls
MARBLE FALLS, Texas - A Marble Falls woman and her brother are dead after being shot at their home early Tuesday morning. Police say the woman’s ex-boyfriend confessed to the killings, in what they say are the city’s first murders in five years. "I walked out and there...
dailytrib.com
UPDATE: Animal cruelty case involving commissioner changes precincts
UPDATE, 2 P.M. SEPT. 16: The animal cruelty case involving a herd of about 80 cattle belonging to Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall was moved from the Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace court to Precinct 3 during a hearing Friday, Sept. 16. The decision was reluctantly made...
KSAT 12
Indictment: Now-fired SAPD officer charged with physically abusing three children
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio police officer was indicted by a Kendall County grand jury earlier this year on multiple felony charges of child abuse, court files and termination paperwork obtained by KSAT Investigates confirm. Adam Franklin-Alonso, 29, faces three felony charges of injury to a child,...
CBS Austin
Hays County deputies asking for help in San Marcos missing person case
The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person out of San Marcos. Annalyzza Rosalee Llanos Magallan left her home early Monday morning in San Marcos without the consent of her parents and has not returned home, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators...
