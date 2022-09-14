ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillespie County, TX

Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas

Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
Stadium Packed, Both Teams Ready, Referees No Show

The Wimberley Texans out of District 13-4A Division II hosted the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies out of District 14-4A Division I Friday night. Wimberley is 3-0 and our #10 ranked team in 4A and Fredericksburg came in 1-1 after a 31-28 win over Kerrville Tivy last week. Both teams were...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Woman and her brother killed by ex-boyfriend in Marble Falls

MARBLE FALLS, Texas - A Marble Falls woman and her brother are dead after being shot at their home early Tuesday morning. Police say the woman’s ex-boyfriend confessed to the killings, in what they say are the city’s first murders in five years. "I walked out and there...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Hays County deputies asking for help in San Marcos missing person case

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person out of San Marcos. Annalyzza Rosalee Llanos Magallan left her home early Monday morning in San Marcos without the consent of her parents and has not returned home, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators...
SAN MARCOS, TX

